Watch Now: Guerin Emig: Max Homa, the "lovely guy" with a lovely game, saves the dreary day at Southern Hills

The wind turned north, Southern Hills turned gray and by noon Saturday the PGA Championship desperately needed some sunshine.

Up stepped Max Homa for his third-round tee time.

“Have fun out there,” a bystander teased.

“It’s all good,” the player replied.

We should have known it would be.

The 31-year-old Homa plays well enough to cut through crappy weather. He showed that Saturday by steering tee shots into fairways and approaches onto greens over all five hours of his even-par 70.

Had he cashed in more putts, Homa would be higher than tied for 10th heading into championship Sunday. As it is?

“If I hit it like I did today,” he said, “I can win this.”

I’ll be rooting for him. Because as much as I enjoyed his golf Saturday, I enjoyed his vibe more.

The course logjammed in spots. Players lost their patience, or the feeling in their grips, and splashed balls into Southern Hills’ creeks.

Homa just strolled along with his hands in his pockets. I kept waiting for him to start whistling.

The Goodyear Blimp hovered over. Homa split a fairway.

The wind blew in smoke from a course grill. Homa split a fairway.

He wandered over to check on his wife, Lacey. She showed him her umbrella in case things got grayer.

He split a fairway.

“Atta boy, Maxy!” his gallery yelled. “Let’s go, Max! Let’s have a day! That’s the Homa golf right there!”

If ever a golfer had a name for Tulsa hearts, here he is.

But I’d like to think it’s deeper than that. I’d like to think Southern Hills patrons have done their homework on this dude.

I’d like to think they’ve seen the video of Homa hanging out with Lacey and enjoying their dog, Scottie.

I’d like to think they’ve perused the sharp-witted, self-effacing Twitter account Homa shares with his 395,000 followers.

“I’m currently losing to Rory by 5 and to allergies by 100,” he tweeted after his first-round 70 Thursday. “I enjoy the challenge.”

“Take that, allergies!” a fan screamed after Homa birdied No. 13 Saturday.

Good. Southern Hills patrons have done their homework.

They realize that while Homa has one of the most precise games on the PGA Tour right now, with three victories over the past 15 months, he also loosens the laces on his FootJoys. They might not relate to his game, but they do to him.

They respond in kind.

“It’s amazing,” Homa said after Saturday’s display. “Everywhere I go, every week, I feel like I have amazing support out there. People are cheering my name, and all that stuff is crazy, still, to me. I really enjoy it. It gives me a boost.

“Makes me want to play good and do good stuff because I know people enjoy watching it.”

It appears this comes from a pure place.

Homa was on his way to his post-round media session Saturday when he stopped, turned and saw the two women who had been carrying his scoring signs as they walked along the past five hours. He thanked them with two souvenir golf balls.

“He’s just a lovely guy,” Mark Blackburn, Homa’s coach, said a few feet away.

He plays a lovely game.

That game came in handy at dreary Southern Hills on Saturday, but the guy behind it was more valuable.

As Homa walked from his 18th hole, a nearby tournament official who knew of the weather but not of the player directed an assumption toward the player’s caddie.

“Rough day?” he asked.

“No,” Joe Greiner, Homa’s caddie, corrected. “Good day.”

Homa has one more left with us this week. And if the weather doesn’t change Sunday, it’s comforting to realize he won’t.

