Watch now: Gov. Kevin Stitt and Folds of Honor CEO Dan Rooney hit inaugural tee shot for Patriot Golf Day

Major Dan Rooney of Folds of Honor is interviewed by Steve Hummer, a sportswriter for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Major Dan Rooney of Folds of Honor waits to have his photo taken with cadets from Riverside Military Academy at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Major Dan Rooney with Folds of Honor is looks at a Kevin Harvick show car at the Folds of Honor Fanzone at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Major Dan Rooney of Folds of Honor receives a hug from morning dj Kaedy Kiely of 97.1 The River after Rooney was interviewed on the station at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Major Dan Rooney with Folds of Honor is looks at a Kevin Harvick show car at the Folds of Honor Fanzone at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Major Dan Rooney with the Folds of Honor does a ride along with Nascar Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Major Dan Rooney: On a mission to leave no family behind on the field of battle
1 of 22
Major Dan Rooney of the Folds of Honor arrives at the track at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney talks with cadets from Riverside MIlitary Academy at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney of Folds of Honor is interviewed by Steve Hummer, a sportswriter for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney of Folds of Honor waits to have his photo taken with cadets from Riverside Military Academy at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney views a Kevin Harvick show car at the Folds of Honor Fanzone at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney waits for his ride along at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney of Folds of Honor greets Andy Wright of Tulsa at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney of the Folds of Honor arrives at the track at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney of the Folds of Honor arrives at the track at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney exits the car after his ride along with Tony Stewart at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney exits the car after his ride along with Tony Stewart at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Mike Thornbrugh of QuikTrip greets Major Dan Rooney of the Folds of Honor as he arrives at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney does a ride along with Tony Stewart at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney of the Folds of Honor arrives at the track at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney talks with cadets from Riverside MIlitary Academy at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney with Folds of Honor gets a view of the infield turf at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney with Folds of Honor is looks at a Kevin Harvick show car at the Folds of Honor Fanzone at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney of Folds of Honor receives a hug from morning dj Kaedy Kiely of 97.1 The River after Rooney was interviewed on the station at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney with Folds of Honor is looks at a Kevin Harvick show car at the Folds of Honor Fanzone at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney with Folds of Honor gets a view of the track at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Laurie Roberts(left) and Mendi Parker and Major Dan Rooney talk on the track at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
Major Dan Rooney with the Folds of Honor does a ride along with Nascar Sprint Cup Series driver Austin Dillon at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway Feb. 27, 2015. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World