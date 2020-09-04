Watch now: Gov. Kevin Stitt and Folds of Honor CEO Dan Rooney hit inaugural tee shot for Patriot Golf Day

OWASSO — The Folds of Honor will celebrate its 13th Patriot Golf Day at golf courses across the country this weekend.

The Owasso-based charity raises awareness and scholarship funds for the families of fallen and wounded veterans.

Golfers can donate an extra dollar to their green fees to fund Folds of Honor scholarships.

Since its 2007 inception, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 25,000 scholarships. In the 2019-20 school year, more than 4,500 scholarships provided $22 million to military families.

On Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt joined Folds of Honor CEO Lt. Col. Dan Rooney for an inaugural first tee shot at The Patriot Club in Owasso.

Eric Bailey 918-581-8391 eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @ericbaileyTW

