Watch now: Gov. Kevin Stitt and Folds of Honor CEO Dan Rooney hit inaugural tee shot for Patriot Golf Day

Folds of Honor headquarters, located at the Patriot Golf Club in the Stone Canyon development.

BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World

OWASSO — The Folds of Honor will celebrate its 13th Patriot Golf Day at golf courses across the country this weekend.

The Owasso-based charity raises awareness and scholarship funds for the families of fallen and wounded veterans.

Golfers can donate an extra dollar to their green fees to fund Folds of Honor scholarships.

Since its 2007 inception, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 25,000 scholarships. In the 2019-20 school year, more than 4,500 scholarships provided $22 million to military families.

On Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt joined Folds of Honor CEO Lt. Col. Dan Rooney for an inaugural first tee shot at The Patriot Club in Owasso.

From 2015: Major Dan Rooney on a mission to leave no family behind on the field of battle

Major Dan Rooney: On a mission to leave no family behind on the field of battle

