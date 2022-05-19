Watch Now: Former OU standout Abraham Ancer tied for fourth at PGA Championship

After a bogey on No. 16, Abraham Ancer followed with a birdie and a par to finish with a 3-under 67 in Thursday’s first round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

“Lunch tastes a lot better when you come in with a birdie,” Ancer said. “I know this is a tough golf course and it can go the other way quickly. Happy with the way I played. Happy I made birdie on 17 and nice par there on 18.”

Ancer, who played at Oklahoma in 2010-13 and has the program’s second-best career scoring average, totaled six birdies and three bogeys. He is tied for fourth through Day 1.

“I was just always pretty much in the right spot of the fairways it felt like, except the first two holes that I missed the fairways,” he said. “Other than that, felt like I hit it really good off the tee and some good iron play as well.

“Whenever I missed the green I was in a bunker and it wasn’t too bad of a spot. I only got one up-and-down. Really wanted to make those putts for par on the other ones, but it’s all good. I’m happy with my score and the way I played today.”

Of the others in the field with in-state ties, former Oklahoma State golfer Talor Gooch fired a 1-under 69 to move into a tie for 16th place. He started on the back nine in the afternoon, holed out on 16 from the bunker for par and delivered three birdies on the front nine including one on 18.

“I don’t know how many under-par rounds there’s going to be this afternoon, but there won’t be a whole lot,” Gooch said. “For us to get an under-par round … we’re off to a good start.”

Former Cowboys Alex Noren and Viktor Hovland each shot an even-par 70. Noren had three birdies and three bogeys while Hovland had a birdie on 2 and a bogey on 4.

“I would have liked to have made a couple more birdie putts,” Hovland said. “Certainly I had a few good looks that I didn’t take advantage of, but felt like I did a lot of good stuff today.

“I think my game is going in the right direction, so hopefully I can kind of play more along the same lines as I did today and just kind of make a couple of key putts like Will (Zalatoris) and Cam (Smith) did out there today. It was fun to watch.”

Hovland’s group had a following of quite a few orange-clad OSU fans. He said their presence helped him during his opening round.

“I was out of position a couple times, and instead of maybe letting that linger with the mood a little bit, when you hear people are rooting for you, it’s kind of easy to snap out and refocus,” Hovland said. “It's been fun so far.”

The other Cowboys in the field are Rickie Fowler (1-over 71) and Matthew Wolff (6-over 76).

