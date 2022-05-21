Watch Now: Former OU standout Abraham Ancer remains in fifth heading into PGA Championship final round

While playing three seasons at the University of Oklahoma, Abraham Ancer became accustomed to the frequently changing weather here.

“I feel like in my college career we played in anything, all sorts of weather,” he said. “I enjoy the wind, and I feel like where I grew up and in junior college in Norman it was windy as well.

“The wind brings great challenge especially on this golf course where you have to be really precise. I feel like for the most part all of us out here we’ve played enough in some tough conditions, so it’s not like it’s an advantage for some people.”

The first three rounds of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club have been played in a variety of conditions — warm, windy, cool, rainy. Ancer has handled it all like a pro, allowing him to remain in contention while in fifth place heading into the final day.

“This is a golf course that really anything can happen,” he said. “I know the record is the guy who has been leading usually wins the tournament — which is crazy because it feels like anything can happen out here, but it is tough to really back in if you are far away. I feel like I’m definitely in striking distance.”

On Saturday, Ancer delivered an even-par 70 to remain at 4-under for the tournament. He had birdies on No. 5 and 17 and bogeys on 7 and 10.

“Definitely happy the way I grinded it out today,” he said. “It’s definitely such a good golf course and it’s so demanding off the tee and coming into the greens, and the par 3s are playing really, really tough today.

“I was able to keep the ball in play. Didn’t really get into much trouble and when I did, I was able to get up-and-down for the most part. Really happy the way I rolled the ball. There were a couple putts or shots I thought I made and they didn’t fall, but really happy the way the ball is coming off the putter face and the way I’m striking it.”

Ancer, a 31-year-old who was born in Texas and raised in Mexico, turned professional in 2013. He picked up his first PGA Tour victory last year in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

Asked whether he would watch the leaderboards Sunday, Ancer said: “Maybe. I used to not like it; now I feel like, OK, I like to know what I need to do. It just depends. Sometimes I might take a peek. Sometimes I don’t. We’ll see how it goes.”

Three former Oklahoma State players remain in the field: Rickie Fowler (2-over), Talor Gooch (3-over) and Viktor Hovland (5-over).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.