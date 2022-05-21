Watch Now: Former OU standout Abraham Ancer remains in fifth heading into PGA Championship final round

While playing three seasons at the University of Oklahoma, Abraham Ancer became accustomed to the frequently changing weather here.
“I feel like in my college career we played in anything, all sorts of weather,” he said. “I enjoy the wind, and I feel like where I grew up and in junior college in Norman it was windy as well.
“The wind brings great challenge especially on this golf course where you have to be really precise. I feel like for the most part all of us out here we’ve played enough in some tough conditions, so it’s not like it’s an advantage for some people.”
The first three rounds of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club have been played in a variety of conditions — warm, windy, cool, rainy. Ancer has handled it all like a pro, allowing him to remain in contention while in fifth place heading into the final day.
“This is a golf course that really anything can happen,” he said. “I know the record is the guy who has been leading usually wins the tournament — which is crazy because it feels like anything can happen out here, but it is tough to really back in if you are far away. I feel like I’m definitely in striking distance.”
Vince Gill and the Eagles return to Tulsa, flaunting their status as a commercial force
Michael Overall: Reintroducing Tulsa to a ‘forgotten’ Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece
‘It's hot. We’re thirsty’: Spectators contend with steep booze price at Southern Hills PGA Championship
Jack Nicklaus 'amazed' by Tiger, adds Woods’ desire to play into 40s ‘may be a little greater than mine was'
Watch Now: Kristin Chenoweth reveals connection to Girl Scout murders in new documentary
'How did these people not know?': Broken Arrow senior denied right to wear feather at graduation
DNA points to longtime primary suspect in 1977 Girl Scout slayings, sheriff says
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Toddler orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers on DoorDash, to Texas mom's surprise
Legislature moves to take control of state's federal COVID-19 relief funds
Multiple dead, injured in shootings in Houston, Southern California — a day after Buffalo shooting
Gov. Kevin Stitt visits PGA Championship, reflects on awkward golf moment with Donald Trump
Broken Arrow-area crash kills 1; other driver, 17, failed to yield, troopers say
Southern Hills-area homeowners on front row for PGA Championship: 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all of us'
City never informed homeless advocates, service providers of plan to clear homeless from the streets
On Saturday, Ancer delivered an even-par 70 to remain at 4-under for the tournament. He had birdies on No. 5 and 17 and bogeys on 7 and 10.
“Definitely happy the way I grinded it out today,” he said. “It’s definitely such a good golf course and it’s so demanding off the tee and coming into the greens, and the par 3s are playing really, really tough today.
“I was able to keep the ball in play. Didn’t really get into much trouble and when I did, I was able to get up-and-down for the most part. Really happy the way I rolled the ball. There were a couple putts or shots I thought I made and they didn’t fall, but really happy the way the ball is coming off the putter face and the way I’m striking it.”
Ancer, a 31-year-old who was born in Texas and raised in Mexico, turned professional in 2013. He picked up his first PGA Tour victory last year in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
Asked whether he would watch the leaderboards Sunday, Ancer said: “Maybe. I used to not like it; now I feel like, OK, I like to know what I need to do. It just depends. Sometimes I might take a peek. Sometimes I don’t. We’ll see how it goes.”
Three former Oklahoma State players remain in the field: Rickie Fowler (2-over), Talor Gooch (3-over) and Viktor Hovland (5-over).
Photos: Saturday's third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Will Zalatoris was the 36-hole leader at Southern Hills, but opened Saturday's round with four bogeys on his first seven holes. He finished with a 3-over 73 and dropped to third place. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Mito Pereira reacts after miss a birdie putt on the 17th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Will Zalatoris yells after his tee shot on the 17th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Will Zalatoris reacts after missing a par putt on the 16th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Mito Pereira hits a shot from the fairway 14th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Will Zalatoris reacts after making a birdie putt on the 13th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Mito Pereira hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Will Zalatoris putts on the 12th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Mito Pereira hits a tee shot on the 12th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Mito Pereira reacts after his shot on the 11th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Mito Pereira hits an approach shot on the 9th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Mito Pereira putts on the 8th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Mito Pereira hits a tee shot 17th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Will Zalatoris hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Will Zalatoris hits a shot from the fairway 12th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Will Zalatoris tee off on the 12th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Will Zalatoris hits an approach shot on the 11th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Will Zalatoris hits out of the bunker on the 10th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Center stage: The midsection of his round was difficult, but Mito Pereira recovered to shoot a third-round 69 and take the PGA Championship lead through 54 holes. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Mito Pereira hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Will Zalatoris hits out of the bunker on the 9th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Bubba Watson hits an approach shot on the 7th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Rory McIlroy reacts after hitting his shot from the bunker on the 7th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Rory McIlroy hits an approach shot on the 7th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Chris Kirk hits a tee shot on the 8th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Stewart Cink hits a tee shot on the 8th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Will Zalatoris reacts after hitting a shot from the bunker on the 4th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Mito Pereira hits a tee shot on the 4th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Mito Pereira hits a tee shot on the 3rd hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Mito Pereira hits a tee shot on the 3rd hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Scott McGuinness, Mito Pereira's caddie, takes his rain pants off on the 2nd hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Mito Pereira hits a shot on the 2nd hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Mito Pereira hits a shot out of the bunker on the 1st hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Mito Pereira hits a shot out of the bunker on the 1st hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Bubba Watson hits a tee shot on the 2nd hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Bubba Watson reacts after missing a birdie putt on the 1st hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Entering Sunday's final round of the PGA Championship, former OU star Abraham Ancer is alone in fifth place at 4-under par. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the 2nd hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
A fans smokes a vape while watching golfer hit tee shots of the second hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Fans watch as Will Zalatoris hits a shot from the rough on the 17th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Fans watch as Will Zalatoris hits a shot from the rough on the 17th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Will Zalatoris reads after missing a potential eagle putt on the 9th green during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Will Zalatoris hits his tee shot at the 9th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Stewart Cink talks with his son Reagan Cink, who serves as his caddie, on the 4th fairway during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Stewart Cink talks with his son Reagan Cink, who serves as his caddie, on the 4th fairway during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Cameron Smith hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Cameron Young walks on the 18th hole after teeing off during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Abraham Ancer watches his putt on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Max Homa makes his way from 16th hole to the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Cameron yound tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Cameron Young acknowledges fans after making an eagle putt on the 17th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Cameron Young approaches the 17th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rory McILRoy watches his tee shot on the 13th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Max Homa watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Max Homa tees off on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Bernd Weisberger watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Max Homa cleans off the green before putting on the 16th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Kevin Na hits out of a bunker on the 16th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Gary Woodland tees off on the 14th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Gary Woodland prepares to putt on the 13th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas watches his ball after hitting it on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Bubba Watson hits in the 7th fairway during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas putts on the 6th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Davis Riley tees off on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Davis Riley tees off on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rory McILRoy tees off on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rory McILRoy watches his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Bubba Watson hits out of a bunker on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Davis Riley tees off on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Matt Fitzpatrick watches his tee shot on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Davis Riley prepares to putt on the 5th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Davis Riley hits in the 5th fairway during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Stewart Cink lines up a putt on the 5th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Stewart Cink hits from the fairway on the 5th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Stewart Cink tees off on the 5th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Stewart Cink acknowledges fans after making a putt on the 4th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mito Pereira hits from the fairway on the 1st hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods eyes a putt on the 1st hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods places his ball on the 2nd green before putting during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods cleans off the area around his ball on the 3rd hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods walks to the 3rd green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods makes his way from the 3rd hole to the 4th tee during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods tees off on the 4th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods acknowledges patrons after putting on the 5th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods reacts to his tee shot on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods hits a chip shot on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods makes his way to his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Shaun Norris is reflected in the water as he chips on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods stands back up after lining up a putt on the 7th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods hits from a fairway bunker on the 9th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods reacts after trying to hit out of a fairway bunker on the 9th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods talks to a rules official about his ball in a bunker on the 9th hole after he failed to hit out of it during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods drops a ball with a rules official after he failed to hit the ball out of the bunker on the 9th hole after he failed to hit out of it during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods hits a ball on the 10th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Noah Gray,7, of Bixby, Okla.. watches as Tiger Woods(not pictured) tees off on the 9th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods hits a chip shot on the 9th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods walks to the 10th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Shaun Norris hits the ball on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods reacts after hitting in the 3rd fairway during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Shaun Norris hits the ball on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Fans walk down the rough between the 9th and 18th holes during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Tiger Woods walks down the fairway of the 10th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Local club pro Tacy Phillips reads the green on the 18th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Local club pro Tacy Phillips hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
A fan holds an umbrella while watching golfers on the 10th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Local club pro Tracy Phillips smiles after hitting a shot on the fairway of the 18th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Three
Local club pro Tracy Phillips hits a shot on the fairway of the 18th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!