Watch Now: Emig and Haisten: The return to normalcy in sports world continues with next week's Senior PGA Championship

Throwback Tulsa: Remembering when Tiger Woods won the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
TIGER WOODS
A second-round 63 — a score that matched the Southern Hills course record and the lowest score ever in a major — carried Tiger Woods to his 2007 PGA Championship victory in Tulsa.
Tulsa World File
TIGER WOODS
The 13th of Tiger Woods’ 15 major-championship victories was recorded during the 2007 PGA Championship at Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club.
Tulsa World File
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods raises his arms in triumph after winning the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in 2007, the last year Southern Hills hosted a major. Tulsa World file
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods holds the PGA Championship trophy at Southern Hills Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2007. Tulsa World file
Tulsa World file
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods acknowledges the crowd at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods tees off on the 9th hole during the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in 2007. Tulsa World file
Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods during the final round of the 89th PGA Championship August 12, 2007.
Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods hits out of the bunker on the seventh green during the first round of play at the 89th PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Aug. 9, 2007. Tulsa World file
Michael Wyke
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
A look at Tiger Woods' scorecard from the second round of the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
Tom Gilbert
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods, with the PGA logo in the background, during the final round of the PGA championship at Southern Hills on Aug. 12, 2007. Tulsa World file
Tulsa World file
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods blasts out of the bunker on the 18th green during the first round of play at the 89th PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, OK, Aug. 9, 2007.
Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods signs autographs after practicing at Southern Hills for the PGA Championship.
Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods signs autographs after practicing at Southern Hills for the PGA Championship.
Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods hits his approach on No. 18 at Southern Hills for the PGA Championship.
Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods walks across the bridge on No. 12 during Tuesday's practice round at Southern Hills during the PGA Championship.
Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods signing autographs during the PGA practice round on Aug 6, 2007.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods hits some balls at the lower driving range during the PGA championship at SHCC on Aug 8, 2007.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods pumps his fist after saving par on a 35 foot put on hole 12 during the second round of the PGA Golf Championship at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2007.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Golf Championship at Southern Hills Country Club, Friday, Aug. 10, 2007.
Althea Peterson
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods misses a birdie putt on No. 18 during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods' (63) is posted on the score board during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods during the 3rd round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods hits out of the rough on hole (to come) during his final round d of the PGA championship on Aug 12, 2007
Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods pumps his fist after making a birdie putt during the final round of the PGA championship on Aug. 12, 2007.
Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods sinks the winning putt to win the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Tulsa World File photo
Tiger Woods wins the 2007 PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods on the 18th green at Southern Hills, while shooting a second-round 63 during the 2007 PGA Championship. Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
