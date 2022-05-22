Watch Now: Bill Haisten: Justin Thomas wins the PGA Championship like Rich Strike won the Derby

After a teary-eyed Justin Thomas got hugs from his parents and a kiss from his fiancée, there was a discussion in the Southern Hills media center: Was the final round of this 104th PGA Championship the most sensationally dramatic of all nationally or internationally sporting events ever conducted in Oklahoma?

The young guy seated to my right voted yes — that his list would be topped by Thomas’ rally from an eight-shot Sunday deficit and playoff conquest of Will Zalatoris. I respectfully disagreed. The 1971 Nebraska-OU football “Game of the Century” commands that status.

Fifty years from now, 1971 Nebraska-OU still may be No. 1. Also 50 years from now: a 60-year old Tulsa person will say, “When I was a kid, I was at Southern Hills to see Justin Thomas get a miraculous, unforgettable win in the PGA.”

There now have been eight major golf championships played at Southern Hills, but there had never been a final round like this one.

Thomas won the tournament like Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby — running from way back in the pack, weaving through the leaderboard debris of stumbling rivals and winning in a photo finish.

For 17 holes on Sunday, Mito Pereira had the lead or a share of the lead. Zalatoris and Cameron Young briefly had a share of the lead. Thomas never was the PGA Championship leader until the playoff.

In each of the previous seven Tulsa majors, the 36-hole leader went on to win. Zalatoris had been this week’s leader at 36 holes. Pereira led at 54 holes.

On Sunday, Pereira was on the brink not only of his first major championship, but of his first big-league golf victory. It was then that he made a devastating mistake on the 18th tee.

Instead of playing it safe with a 3-wood or long iron, Pereira pulled his driver and smacked his ball into a creek along the right edge of the 490-yard par-4. With a double bogey, he finished with a 5-over 75 and a broken heart.

“On Monday, I just wanted to make the cut,” the 27-year-old Pereira told CBS. “On Sunday, I wanted to win.”

From CBS on-course reporter Dottie Pepper: “There is going to be some scar tissue there.”

Pereira watched Thomas and Zalatoris dance back to the 13th tee for the start of a three-hole playoff that included the 17th and 18th holes. A 29-year-old Kentucky native and former Alabama Crimson Tide golfer, Thomas birdied 13 and 17 before securing his second major championship with an easy par on 18. He also won the PGA Championship in 2017.

“It's very, very special. I'm pleased,” Thomas said of his Southern Hills victory. “At this point, any (major championship) is great. I don't care which one it is.

“As Tom Brady always says, ‘Your favorite Super Bowl is your next one,’ and that's what my favorite major is. And at this moment, it's definitely this (one) right here.”

After a Saturday 74, Thomas seemed eliminated from Wanamaker Trophy contention. In my third-round column for the Tulsa World, Thomas wasn’t even mentioned until the 20th paragraph.

No previous winner of a Southern Hills major had a round worse than 73. During the 1970 PGA Championship, Dave Stockton was victorious in spite of a final-round 73. Raymond Floyd in 1982, Hubert Green in 1977 and Tommy Bolt in 1958 each had a round of 72 while winning here.

Full disclosure: Thomas has been my favorite player for a few years, but at different points during this event I was pulling for Rory McIlory to win, for Zalatoris to win and even for 49-year-old Stewart Cink to make a Cinderella sprint to the winner’s circle.

Mike Carter, take a bow. Even after McIlroy fired a 5-under-par 65 on Thursday, the former Oral Roberts University athletic director predicted that the PGA Championship winning score would be 6-under. Carter has played hundreds of rounds at Southern Hills and was the five-time club champion.

Pereira at one point was at 10-under, but when Turner and Zalatoris completed 72 holes, each was at 5-under. These players are amazing, but the combination of Oklahoma weather’s personality disorders and Southern Hills’ challenges kept the scores near the Carter prediction.

Thomas’ allergies flared after arriving in Tulsa and he says he never really felt great all week. He trailed by seven shots after shooting his 74. Through three Sunday holes, his deficit was eight. His Sunday 67 was a clutch score, obviously, but he needed help from other players. He needed other guys to crumble. They accommodated.

During each of the first two rounds, Thomas was on the wrong side of the draw – playing in a group that dealt with the more difficult weather conditions both on Thursday and Friday. Still, he shot 67 on each day.

Uplifted by a tough-love pep talk from Jim “Bones” Mackay, Thomas recovered psychologically from the Saturday 74. On Sunday, he tried all day to win the tournament – even when it seemed he had no chance to win the tournament.

After a birdie on 12, Thomas could sense the development of something special: “I could just kind of feel the energy. I got a little bit of goosebumps when that went in. Just like, I don’t know where I’m at, but I’m in striking distance.”

With another 67 on Sunday, Thomas positioned himself for an unbelievable break — Pereira’s 18th-hole misstep.

Justin Thomas has a lifelong relationship with the PGA of America. His dad, Mike Thomas, was a PGA club professional in Kentucky. Mike taught the game of golf to his son, just like Raymond Floyd’s father — also a PGA club pro — taught the game to his son.

Raymond Floyd was a two-time PGA Championship winner. Now, Justin Thomas is a two-time PGA king. Watching from just beyond Southern Hills’ 18th green, Mike Thomas was a fired-up dad when his boy completed his Sunday comeback for the ages.

For having been so resolute and unflinching, Justin Thomas became an important figure in Tulsa sports history and was given a PGA Championship-record check for $2.7 million. He earned every cent of the money and every bit of the satisfaction.

