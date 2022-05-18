Tulsa World writers, editors make their PGA Championship predictions

The Tulsa World's six on-site writers at the 2022 PGA Championship plus college sports editor Doug Graham and regional digital editor Patrick Prince predict the winners at this week's major at Southern Hills.

Eric Bailey

Winner: Jordan Spieth

Southern Hills seems to always provide memorable moments when hosting a major event. Most recently, who will forget eventual winner Retief Goosen missing short putts to force an unexpected playoff in 2001 U.S. Open?

What about Tiger Woods taking the PGA Championship in 2007, which included an amazing 63 in the second round in sizzling heat? Expect Jordan Spieth to provide another chapter in Southern Hills’ storied history by completing his career grand slam. The Texas native is used to the “grainy Bermuda” grass, which is a surface he learned on while growing up. He’s also coming off a win last month at the RBC Heritage and a second-place finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

The sixth time will be the charm for Spieth, who has been trying to complete the career grand slam by winning the PGA Championship since 2017.​

Guerin Emig

Winner: Viktor Hovland

I don't know about golf to pick a winner based on the marriage of Southern Hills and a player's strengths. I hear it doesn't set up well for Hovland, since I hear his short game doesn't exactly appear at the top of his resume. Apparently those who chip and putt best stand the best chance of carrying away the Wanamaker Trophy Sunday evening.

Give me Hovland anyway on the basis that I have met the guy, I like the guy and good guys deserve good things. Hovland gave me and a pack of local media a terrific interview after he played in The Masters three years ago. He retreated back to his home OSU golf course at Karsten Creek and was as down to earth as ever.

"He’s a very intelligent kid, humble, caring," remarked Alan Bratton, Hovland's Cowboys coach at the time.

Yes, he is. I hope he is also 2022 PGA Championship winner as of Sunday evening.

Doug Graham

Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

The obvious common characteristic of the past major champions at Southern Hills is ball-striking ability. Although the course can play long, and the greens require a precise touch, it is more important to put the ball in the right spot, whether off the tee or on approaches to the greens.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama has long had the right game to win at Southern Hills, and his breakthrough at the 2021 Masters shows he is now a threat at any major championship.

Matsuyama came into this year’s Masters nursing a neck injury, but he put those concerns behind him after two strong performances, a 14th-place finish at Augusta and a tie for third this past weekend at the Byron Nelson, where he finished with a 10-under 62 in the final round. Another strong finish this weekend could end with him holding the Wanamaker Trophy.

Bill Haisten

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

When envisioning how Southern Hills’ eighth major might play out, I don’t care about driving-distance stats. I focus instead on two statistics that factor heavily into scoring: a player’s greens-in-regulation percentage and putting efficiency.

While I’m so tempted to pick Jon Rahm this week, Scottie Scheffler is the world’s highest-ranked and hottest golfer in part because he is No. 3 on the PGA Tour in greens-in-regulation percentage (73.83%) and in the top 25 in putting efficiency. At Southern Hills, par-saves are worth their weight in gold. Rahm leads the Tour in greens-hit percentage but his putting hasn't been great.

In Scheffler’s last eight tournaments, there were four victories (including the Masters) and three finishes of no worse than 18th. By Sunday night, he will have recorded his second consecutive major-championship triumph.

Kelly Hines

Winner: Tiger Woods

He might seem like a long shot while working his way back to 100% after injuring his right leg in a serious car accident last year, but Tiger is still Tiger and he's still one of the best athletes in the world. Prevailing at Southern Hills again, 15 years after firing a 63 en route to winning the PGA Championship here, would be the thrill a majority of attending fans are seeking.

A victory also would give him the most PGA Tour wins of all time (83) and complete an unbelievable comeback. Asked how confident he is of his ability to contend this week, Woods said: "I feel like I can, definitely. I just have to go out there and do it. I have to do my work. Starts on Thursday and I'll be ready."​

Eli Lederman

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Picking the 25-year old, World No. 1 to win at Southern Hills Country Club? What a reach. But until Scottie Scheffler’s searing 2021-22 pace slows, this conversation begins (and likely ends) with him.

In 15 events since October 2021, Scheffler holds four tournament wins — at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational, World Golf Championship Match Play and April’s Masters, all in 2022 — a runner-up finish at the Hero World Challenge and seven Top 10 results.

Put simply, no one in this week’s field is hotter Scheffler, who’s turned in three of his best major finishes in the last year. And as if he needed another edge, Scheffler is comfortable at Southern Hills, too.

“Everyone has their favorites and Southern Hills is definitely one of mine,” he said Tuesday.

Already on the course in Tulsa, he’s won the Big 12 title with Texas in 2015 and notched a tie for fifth in the same event in 2018. Come Sunday, he could add a Wanamaker Trophy to his collection from Southern Hills.

Barry Lewis

Winner: Rory McIlroy

McIlroy, at 33, is the average age of Southern Hills’ majors winners. He has won four majors, including the PGA in 2012 and ’14, and seems due for another big title. He’s coming off a runner-up finish at the Masters and a fifth-place finish in his most recent tournament at the Wells Fargo Championship. Jordan Spieth also would appear to be a great pick after he finished second last weekend at the Byron Nelson.

He also was a runner-up last year at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial – those who play well there on another Perry Maxwell-designed course often fare well at Southern Hills. That would also make Sebastian Munoz a player to watch as he finished high in both those tournaments. With driving accuracy important this week, others to watch include Henrik Stenson, Abraham Ancer and Collin Morikawa. And it’s impossible to overlook golf’s hottest player, Scottie Scheffler.

Patrick Prince

Winner: Jordan Spieth

He’s got to win another major at some point, right? After setting the golf world on fire with three majors in a two-year span, Spieth’s game has cooled. But, he’s too good not to win another major and his game is rounding into form of late even while some parts of his game remain a work in progress.

Granted, the 28-year-old missed the cut at the Masters, but since won the RBC Heritage and was second at last week’s Byron Nelson, so he comes to Tulsa with momentum. Plus, a Texas native, you’ve got to think he’ll feel at home in Tulsa. Another reason to pull for Spieth: He’ll complete the career grand slam with a PGA Championship win this weekend. That would be pretty cool to see in Tulsa.