Tulsa golfer Alexander Hughes shoots 55, felt he "couldn't do anything wrong"

Alexander "Zander" Hughes ate a light breakfast that morning and drove over to South Lakes Golf Course to play an afternoon round.
The Jenks course isn’t the toughest or longest, he says, “but they keep it in great shape and I love playing there every once in a while.”
It was Aug. 27 and Hughes, a former University of Central Oklahoma golfer and 2014 graduate of Edison High School, was about to etch his name in the record books.
On the practice tee, he hit some shots and got acquainted with 14-year-old Grant Gudgel of Stillwater. A former junior golfer himself, Hughes, 24, wanted to encourage Gudgel so they decided to play the round together.
Later, they were paired randomly with Jon Waggoner and Hunter Shanks to make a foursome. Gudgel, Waggoner and Shanks were about to witness history being made.
A few hours later, Hughes finished a blazing, 16-under-par 55, tying the lowest single-round score ever recorded, as recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records.
Australian professional Rhein Gibson, a former Oklahoma Christian University player, carded a 55 at River Oaks Golf Club in Edmond on May 12, 2012.
"It was a crazy experience, kind of random — humbling, surreal and a lot of fun," Hughes said. “I got on a roll early and I’m the kind of guy who is able to stay level headed when I have a chance to have a good round."
Hughes made a hole-in-one, two eagles, 10 birdies and five pars over South Lakes’ 6,431-yard layout.
He also had an incredible string of putts.
"Even the ones I was hitting that weren’t directly on line seemed to fall in," he said. "It felt like I couldn't do anything wrong."
Hughes had seen good days of golf before. He once shot a 62 at LaFortune Park and won three tournaments in his college career.
As a UCO sophomore, he won the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship and finished 20th in the NCAA Division II regional tournament. He was a three-time MIAA all-conference selection.
Hughes has been playing a lot of golf lately, working toward a spot on one of the Professional Golf Association's developmental tours.
“I’ve always known I had the talent to do something professionally with golf, and this gives me a huge confidence boost,” he said.
Hughes parred the first and third holes and aced the 155-yard, par-3 No. 2, using a 50-degree wedge. He followed with five straight birdies before making eagle on the 539-yard ninth hole, longest on the course.
For his second shot on No. 9 from 228 yards, he sent a 5-iron to within 20 feet and putted home from there.
A boomer off the tee, Hughes admitted his drives of 300 yards and more gave him an advantage over South Lake’s shorter distances.
“But it’s still very tough to get the ball in the hole every time and my putter was the key,” he said. “I had 100-yard fairway shots on almost every hole and I put every one of them within 15 feet and made every putt.”
Hughes made the turn at 9-under and kept rolling. He posted birdies at 10, 12, 16, 17 and 18 and made a 35-foot eagle putt on No. 15.
Gudgel, who was keeping score, got more and more excited.
“He kept asking me if he could tell me how I was doing and I had to laugh because I kind of knew,” Hughes said.
Hughes had a chance to finish at 54, but his chip from the fringe on 18 rolled 2½ feet past and he settled for tying the record with his 10th birdie.
Afterward, he posed for pictures with Gudgel, Waggoner, Shanks and people from the pro shop. He was besieged by phone calls and did interviews with Golf Week, the Golf Channel, Britain’s Sky Sports and almost every reputable source for golfing news.
"It was a hectic 24 to 36 hours," he said.
Gudgel summed up the round as well as anyone. When asked by his dad how his day had gone, Gudgel replied:
“OK, I guess. I was 2-under and lost by 14 shots,” he said.
