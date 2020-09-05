Tulsa golfer Alexander Hughes shoots 55, felt he "couldn't do anything wrong"

Hughes made a hole-in-one, two eagles, 10 birdies and five pars over South Lakes’ 6,431-yard layout.

He also had an incredible string of putts.

"Even the ones I was hitting that weren’t directly on line seemed to fall in," he said. "It felt like I couldn't do anything wrong."

Hughes had seen good days of golf before. He once shot a 62 at LaFortune Park and won three tournaments in his college career.

As a UCO sophomore, he won the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship and finished 20th in the NCAA Division II regional tournament. He was a three-time MIAA all-conference selection.

Hughes has been playing a lot of golf lately, working toward a spot on one of the Professional Golf Association's developmental tours.

“I’ve always known I had the talent to do something professionally with golf, and this gives me a huge confidence boost,” he said.

Hughes parred the first and third holes and aced the 155-yard, par-3 No. 2, using a 50-degree wedge. He followed with five straight birdies before making eagle on the 539-yard ninth hole, longest on the course.