Tiger Woods withdraws from final round of PGA Championship

Tiger Woods — battling a right leg injury and miserable weather — posted a 9-over 79 on Saturday in his third round of the PGA Championship. Woods, who was aiming to win his fifth PGA Championship and 16th major, later withdrew and will not play in Sunday’s final round. At 12-over par for the tournament, he is tied with four other players for last place at 76 th. The pain was evident on Woods’ face as he struggled walking the Southern Hills course for the third consecutive day. It drew an easy question: Does Woods think he will play in Sunday’s final round? “Well, I’m sore. I know that is for a fact,” Woods said. “We’ll do some work and see how it goes.” Woods squeaked into the weekend play after shooting a 74 (first round) and 69 (second) to make the cut by one stroke.
City never informed homeless advocates, service providers of plan to clear homeless from the streets He played an eight-hole stretch Saturday at plus-8 (holes 6 through 13), which was one of his toughest stretches ever at a major. He had five consecutive bogeys for the first time in his pro career. “Well, I couldn’t get off the bogey train there,” Woods said. “I didn’t do anything right. I didn’t hit many good shots. Consequently I ended up with a pretty high score.”
Woods had his worst round at Southern Hills since firing a 78 in the second round of the 1996 Tour Championship.
Photos: Saturday's third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Stewart Cink talks with his son Reagan Cink, who serves as his caddie, on the 4th fairway during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Cameron Smith hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Abraham Ancer watches his putt on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Cameron yound tees off on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Cameron Young approaches the 17th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Max Homa watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Bernd Weisberger watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Kevin Na hits out of a bunker on the 16th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Gary Woodland prepares to putt on the 13th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Bubba Watson hits in the 7th fairway during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Davis Riley tees off on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Rory McILRoy tees off on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Bubba Watson hits out of a bunker on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Matt Fitzpatrick watches his tee shot on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Davis Riley hits in the 5th fairway during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Stewart Cink hits from the fairway on the 5th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Stewart Cink acknowledges fans after making a putt on the 4th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods eyes a putt on the 1st hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods cleans off the area around his ball on the 3rd hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods makes his way from the 3rd hole to the 4th tee during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods acknowledges patrons after putting on the 5th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods reacts to his tee shot on the 6th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods makes his way to his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods stands back up after lining up a putt on the 7th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods reacts after trying to hit out of a fairway bunker on the 9th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods drops a ball with a rules official after he failed to hit the ball out of the bunker on the 9th hole after he failed to hit out of it during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Noah Gray,7, of Bixby, Okla.. watches as Tiger Woods(not pictured) tees off on the 9th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods walks to the 10th green during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Shaun Norris hits the ball on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Shaun Norris hits the ball on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Saturday, May 21, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tiger Woods walks down the fairway of the 10th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Local club pro Tacy Phillips hits out of the bunker on the 18th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Local club pro Tracy Phillips smiles after hitting a shot on the fairway of the 18th hole during day three of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
Rikuya Hoshino, of Japan, looks at his shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Rikuya Hoshino, of Japan, putts on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, putts on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Tiger Woods watches his shot to the green on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Tiger Woods hits to the green on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Tiger Woods walks to the green on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Tiger Woods walks on the green on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Tiger Woods walks on the green on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Tiger Woods putts on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Tiger Woods gestures on the green at the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Tiger Woods lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Tiger Woods walks on the green on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Tiger Woods waits play on the 18th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
