Tiger Woods withdraws from final round of PGA Championship

Tiger Woods — battling a right leg injury and miserable weather — posted a 9-over 79 on Saturday in his third round of the PGA Championship.

Woods, who was aiming to win his fifth PGA Championship and 16th major, later withdrew and will not play in Sunday’s final round. At 12-over par for the tournament, he is tied with four other players for last place at 76th.

The pain was evident on Woods’ face as he struggled walking the Southern Hills course for the third consecutive day. It drew an easy question: Does Woods think he will play in Sunday’s final round?

“Well, I’m sore. I know that is for a fact,” Woods said. “We’ll do some work and see how it goes.”

Woods squeaked into the weekend play after shooting a 74 (first round) and 69 (second) to make the cut by one stroke.

He played an eight-hole stretch Saturday at plus-8 (holes 6 through 13), which was one of his toughest stretches ever at a major. He had five consecutive bogeys for the first time in his pro career.

“Well, I couldn’t get off the bogey train there,” Woods said. “I didn’t do anything right. I didn’t hit many good shots. Consequently I ended up with a pretty high score.”

Woods had his worst round at Southern Hills since firing a 78 in the second round of the 1996 Tour Championship.​

