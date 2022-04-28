Tiger Woods lands in Tulsa, plays Southern Hills as speculation becomes expectation

When does speculation graduate to an expectation?

It happened when a Gulfstream jet owned by Tiger Woods descended onto a runway at Tulsa International Airport. Having traveled from his Florida home, Woods arrived during the Thursday late morning — at which time it felt certain that golf’s brightest star will attempt to play in Tulsa’s May 19-22 PGA Championship.

Just prior to a practice round that began at about 1 p.m. (after rain clouds dissipated above the Southern Hills property), there was this report from Golf Digest’s Dan Rapaport: “Woods plans to play in the (PGA Championship) barring a setback, according to a source in his camp, but is waiting to see how his body responds to an increased workload in the coming weeks before making any final decisions.”

It is believed that Southern Hills director of golf Cary Cozby volunteered to caddie for Woods, providing yardage details and shot strategies. The 46-year-old Woods was clad in a black Nike hat, a black shirt, black shorts and a black compression sleeve on his right leg that sustained extreme damage in a February 2021 auto accident near Los Angeles.

Because of those injuries, it was not expected that Woods would physically be capable of preparing for and playing in this year’s Masters and PGA Championship. He was in the April 7-10 Masters field, opening with a one-under-par 71 but closing at 13-over and in 47th place.

As he got deeper into that tournament, Woods seemed to struggle with leg discomfort and the rigors of walking 18 holes.

It is not known whether Woods is here for multiple days and practice rounds, as was the case in 2007, before he shot a course-record-tying 63 and won the Tulsa-hosted PGA Championship. On Thursday, Woods played Southern Hills for the first time his 2007 victory — and for the first time since the extensive, tee-to-green renovation of the club’s championship course was completed in 2019.

While his Thursday visit was a positive sign, it is not a given that Woods will be in the PGA Championship field. It could be a last-minute decision — whether Woods’ medical team believes it’s a good idea for him to play in Tulsa and make a run at what would be his 16th major championship. Woods is on a quest to tie Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 majors.

Uncertainty applies also to the PGA Championship status of 51-year-old defending champion Phil Mickelson, who has been at the center of a controversy while having not played in a PGA Tour event since January. Mickelson made comments that were critical of the PGA Tour and expressed interest in a new, Saudi-backed golf league that is using the promise of huge prize money in an effort to recruit the world’s best players.

As a formality, Mickelson has registered for the upcoming PGA Championship. However, he hasn’t made any public comments about his Tulsa intention or a target date for his return to the PGA Tour.

