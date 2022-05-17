Tiger Woods in Tulsa: in 1996, 2001 and 2007, an eventful history

During this week’s 104th PGA Championship, Tiger Woods plays at Southern Hills for the fourth time. Each of his previous three Tulsa visits was eventful.

1996 TOUR Championship

Oct. 25-28

The tournament was limited to only the top 30 players on the PGA Tour money list. The 20-year-old Woods had been a pro for less than two months, but somehow scrambled his way into the TOUR Championship. Because of his involvement, the event jumped to a much higher level of national recognition.

Woods opened with a 70, but that evening his father — Earl Woods — was hospitalized at St. Francis (reportedly, because of a bronchial issue). Understandably distracted, Tiger Woods shot a second-round 78. Ultimately, he finished at 8-over for the tournament and in a tie with Corey Pavin for 21st place. Tom Lehman fired a final-round 64 to win and collect $540,000. Woods made $55,800 that week.

2001 U.S. Open

June 14-17

As Woods came to Tulsa as the reigning champion of each of the four majors, this tournament was played during the height of Tiger Mania. Scores of Asian and European media members joined their American counterparts to chronicle Woods’ bid for a fifth consecutive major-championship victory, but he opened with a 4-over 74 at the same time that Retief Goosen shot a 66.

Woods went 69-69 during the weekend, but his streak ended with a 12th-place finish. Goosen was the champion as he defeated Mark Brooks in an 18-hole Monday playoff.

2007 PGA Championship

Aug. 8-11

As the tournament began, there was an “excessive heat warning” for Tulsa County. This PGA Championship ultimately was defined by the heat — high temperatures of 100, 99, 99 and 102 — and by Woods’ best performance in a Southern Hills tournament. He opened with a quiet 71, but followed on Friday with historic excellence.

If not for a lipped-out, 15-foot birdie putt on 18, Woods would have recorded the first 62 in major-championship history. Instead, his 63 tied the course record set by Raymond Floyd in 1982. As the Sunday heat index was a punishing 115, Woods finished with a two-shot victory over Woody Austin for the 13th of his current total of 15 major championships.

