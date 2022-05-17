Tiger Woods in Tulsa: in 1996, 2001 and 2007, an eventful history

During this week’s 104th PGA Championship, Tiger Woods plays at Southern Hills for the fourth time. Each of his previous three Tulsa visits was eventful.
1996 TOUR Championship
The tournament was limited to only the top 30 players on the PGA Tour money list. The 20-year-old Woods had been a pro for less than two months, but somehow scrambled his way into the TOUR Championship. Because of his involvement, the event jumped to a much higher level of national recognition.
Woods opened with a 70, but that evening his father — Earl Woods — was hospitalized at St. Francis (reportedly, because of a bronchial issue). Understandably distracted, Tiger Woods shot a second-round 78. Ultimately, he finished at 8-over for the tournament and in a tie with Corey Pavin for 21st place. Tom Lehman fired a final-round 64 to win and collect $540,000. Woods made $55,800 that week.
2001 U.S. Open
Michael Overall: Reintroducing Tulsa to a ‘forgotten’ Frank Lloyd Wright masterpiece
Proposed Oklahoma employer Canoo loses $125 million in first quarter, states misgivings about future
Watch Now: Kristin Chenoweth reveals connection to Girl Scout murders in new documentary
Interior Department releases first report on Indian boarding school impact
9-foot, 6-inch alligator caught, euthanized, at Claremore Lake
Jack Nicklaus 'amazed' by Tiger, adds Woods’ desire to play into 40s ‘may be a little greater than mine was'
Passenger with no flying experience lands plane at Florida airport after pilot became incapacitated
40% more people living on the streets in Tulsa, annual headcount finds
Proposed local law would allow police to remove homeless people from sidewalks, other public rights of way
Former Booker T. Washington WR JJ Hester commits to OU from the portal
Multiple dead, injured in shootings in Houston, Southern California — a day after Buffalo shooting
Family reveals cause of Naomi Judd's death
Vince Gill and the Eagles return to Tulsa, flaunting their status as a commercial force
DNA points to longtime primary suspect in 1977 Girl Scout slayings, sheriff says
'You feel comfortable in this place': Viktor Hovland readies for PGA Championship in his adopted home state
As Woods came to Tulsa as the reigning champion of each of the four majors, this tournament was played during the height of Tiger Mania. Scores of Asian and European media members joined their American counterparts to chronicle Woods’ bid for a fifth consecutive major-championship victory, but he opened with a 4-over 74 at the same time that Retief Goosen shot a 66.
Woods went 69-69 during the weekend, but his streak ended with a 12th-place finish. Goosen was the champion as he defeated Mark Brooks in an 18-hole Monday playoff.
2007 PGA Championship
As the tournament began, there was an “excessive heat warning” for Tulsa County. This PGA Championship ultimately was defined by the heat — high temperatures of 100, 99, 99 and 102 — and by Woods’ best performance in a Southern Hills tournament. He opened with a quiet 71, but followed on Friday with historic excellence.
If not for a lipped-out, 15-foot birdie putt on 18, Woods would have recorded the first 62 in major-championship history. Instead, his 63 tied the course record set by Raymond Floyd in 1982. As the Sunday heat index was a punishing 115, Woods finished with a two-shot victory over Woody Austin for the 13th of his current total of 15 major championships.
Photos: Tuesday's practice round at PGA Championship at Southern Hills
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans hold up flags and memorabilia in attempts to get an autograph from Rickie Fowler while he walks toward Southern Hills' 18th green on Tuesday.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler signs an autograph for a fan on Tuesday, the second practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rory McIlroy hits an approach shot on the 13th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau laughs while walking towards the green on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau hits an approach shot on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau hits an approach shot on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau hits a tee shot on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler bounces a golf ball on his putter while putting on the 8th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shoot on 8th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as Scottie Scheffler golf during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Golf
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, warms up on the driving range before a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Ryosuke Kinoshita, of Japan, hits from the bunker on the first hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Bubba Watson hits from the bunker on the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship Golf
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, chips to the green on the second hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Eric Gay
PGA Championship
Patrons gather around a practice green to watch Tiger Woods on a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods laughs on the driving range during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth tees off on the 12th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods laughs on the driving range during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Kevin Na signs autographs in the practice area on a practice day at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth signs an autograph for Riley Franklin,13, of Springfield, Mo. while walking between the 11th and 12th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Sebastian Mu–oz speaks to media during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his shot from the bunker on the 7th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as golfers put on the 15th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rory McIlroy reacts to his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rickie Fowler hits an approach shot during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his shot from the bunker on the 7th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rickie Fowler hits an approach shot on the 18th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2 P5
Fans look at the video board to locate golfers on the course during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans sit under a tree by the 4th green during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau hits an approach shot on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Seamus Power hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau laughs while walking towards the green on the 4th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Bryson DeChambeau signs a 18th hole flag for a fan during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rory McIlroy hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler bounces a golf ball on his putter while putting on the 8th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans gather to watch Rory McIlroy, not pictured, play the 13th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
A fan takes a video of Scottie Scheffler as he chips on to he green on the second hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as Seamus Power tees off on the 16th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits on approach shot the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits on approach shot the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Seamus Power hits an approach shot during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler puts on the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler chips on to the green on the 1st hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as golfers play a practice round during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler signs an autograph for a fan during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shoot on 8th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler watches his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler signs an autograph for a fan during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as Rory McIlroy, not pictured, tees off from the 14th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2 P4
Rory McIlroy gauges the wind before hitting an approach shot on the 13th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2 P2
A fan holds out an 18th hole flag by a golfer during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits an approach shot on the 1st hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Seamus Power hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans sit under a tree by the 4th green during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler signs an autograph for a fan during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rickie Fowler hits an approach shot during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
April Moore, an interior designer who just re-decorated the patio of this home, watches action on the 15th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka tees off on the 15th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler chips on to the green on the 1st hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
A patron holds a beer on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler putts on the 1st hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland signs autographs in the practice area during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as Scottie Scheffler golf during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler signs an autograph for a fan during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Fans watch as golfers play a practice round during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler puts on the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Rory McIlroy hits an approach shot on the 13th hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jordan Spieth hits on the fairway of the 10th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons gather around a practice green to watch Tiger Woods on a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Walter Thomas, 9, of Bixby watches players on a practice green at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
A patron holds a beer on the 12th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Dustin Johnson tees off on the 13th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka hits chip shot onto the 15th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
April Moore, an interior designer who just re-decorated the patio of this home, watches action on the 15th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits on approach shot the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka hits in the 15th fairway during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 2
Scottie Scheffler hits on approach shot the 2nd hole during the second practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka prepares to tee off on the 15th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka approaches the 12th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka putts on the 12th green during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland signs autographs in the practice area during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Fans watch Tiger Woods practice putting on a practice green during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland signs autographs in the practice area during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland acknowledges fans in the practice on a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods practices putting on a practice green during a practice day for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Tuesday, May 17, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!