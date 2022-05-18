Thursday'/Friday tee times for the PGA Championship

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will tee off at 8:11 a.m. on No. 10 in the PGA Championship’s opening round Thursday at Southern Hills.
The trio has combined for 22 major titles. Woods is a four-time PGA champion, including 2007 at Southern Hills. McIlroy has won the PGA twice and Spieth is looking for a PGA title to complete a career majors grand slam.
The top three players in the Official World Golf Ranking are paired together — Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa. They will start on No. 1 at 1:36 p.m. Thursday.
The opening group at 7 a.m. Thursday at No. 1 will feature three PGA champions — John Daly, Shaun Micheel and Y.E. Yang.
Groups will be starting on both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.
Starting times Thursday for golfers with local connections — Viktor Hovland at 8 a.m., Abraham Ancer at 8:17 a.m., Talor Gooch at 12:25 p.m., Rickie Fowler at 1:25 p.m., and Matthew Wolff at 2:04 p.m.
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS No. 1 (Thursday)/No. 10 (Friday) 7 a.m./12:25 p.m.: John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang 7:11 a.m./12:36 p.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Borchert, Troy Merritt 7:22 a.m./12:47 p.m.: Dean Burmester, Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk 7:33 a.m./12:58 p.m.: Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira, Sam Horsfield 7:44 a.m./1:09 p.m.: Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz 7:55 a.m./1:20 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino 8:06 a.m./1:31 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington 8:17 a.m./1:42 p.m.: Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters 8:28 a.m./1:53 p.m.: Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo 8:39 a.m./2:04 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim 8:50 a.m./2:15 p.m.: Shawn Warren, Pablo Larrazabal, Ryan Fox 9:01 a.m./2:26 p.m.: Zac Oakley, Yuki Inamori, Sebastian Munoz 9:12 a.m./2:37 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Casey Pyne, Bio Kim 12:30 p.m.:/7:05 a.m.: Ryan Brehm, Wyatt Worthington II, Min Woo Lee 12:41 p.m.:/7:16 a.m.: Nicolai Hojgaard, Sean McCarty, Justin Harding 12:52 p.m./7:27 a.m.: Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin 1:03 p.m./7:38 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott 1:14 p.m./7:49 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay 1:25 p.m./8 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler 1:36 p.m./8:11 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa 1:47 p.m./8:22 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter 1:58 p.m./8:33 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel 2:09 p.m./8:44 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Fitzpatrick 2:20 p.m./8:55 a.m.: Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen 2:31 p.m./9:06 a.m.: Alex Beach, Bernd Wiesberger, Jhonattan Vegas 2:42 p.m./9:17 a.m.: Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen No. 10 (Thursday)/No. 1 (Friday) 7:05 a.m./12:30 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren 7:16 a.m./12:41 p.m.: Adri Arnaus, Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma 7:27 a.m./12:52 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Bloick, Sadom Kaewkanjana 7:38 a.m./1:03 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau 7:49 a.m./1:14 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Dennis McCarthy, Max Homa 8 a.m.: /1:25 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith 8:11 a.m./1:36 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods 8:22 a.m./1:47 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson 8:33 a.m./1:58 p.m.: Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel von Tonder 8:44 a.m./2:09 p.m.: Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Davis Riley 8:55 a.m./2:20 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland 9:06 a.m./2:31 p.m.: Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer, Oliver Bekker 9:17 a.m./2:42 p.m.: Dylan Newman, Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter 12:25 p.m./7 a.m.: Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita 12:36 p.m./7:11 a.m.: Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri, K.H. Lee 12:47 p.m./7:22 a.m.: Rich Beem, Jesse Mueller, Alex Cejka 12:58 p.m. /7:33 a.m.: Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings 1:09 p.m./7:44 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Christian Bezuidenhout 1:20 p.m./7:55 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley 1:31 p.m./8:06 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Russell Henley, Cameron Champ 1:42 p.m./8:17 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson 1:53 p.m./8:28 a.m.: Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk 2:04 p.m./8:39 a.m.: Matthew Wolff, Joohung Kim, Keith Mitchell 2:15 p.m./8:50 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Austin Hurt, Lucas Herbert 2:26 p.m./9:01 a.m.: Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy 2:37 p.m./9:12 a.m.: Luke List, Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire
Photos: Wednesday's practice round at PGA Championship at Southern Hills
Tiger Woods hits a chip shot on the 1st hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
David Cantral of Kearney, Nebraska, watches Tiger Woods on the No. 4 tee during Wednesday’s practice round. Southern Hills was not scheduled for another PGA Championship until 2030, but the U.S. Capitol incident resulted in a chain of events that led to Tulsa getting the 2022 tournament.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Patrons line the 4th fairway as Tiger Woods (not pictured) tees off during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tiger Woods makes his way from the 3rd hole to the 4th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Rachel Melendez Mabee with the PGA WORKS program attends Beyond the Green at Club PGA during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Israel Armstead,17, attends the Beyond the Green event at Club PGA during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Akira Warner attends the Beyond the Green event at Club PGA during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Scottie Scheffler hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 11th hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Scottie Scheffler hits on the 10th fairway during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Patrons watch Tiger Woods practice on the 3rd hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Patrons watch Tiger Woods practice on the 3rd hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tiger Woods pauses on the 2nd green during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tiger Woods hits a chip shot on the 2nd hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tiger Woods practices on the first hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fans board buses near the ORU Mabee Center on their way to view a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tom Gilbert
Fans board buses near the ORU Mabee Center on their way to view a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tom Gilbert
Fans walk toward the course to watch a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tom Gilbert
Fans walk toward the course to watch a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tom Gilbert
Fans watch the pros at the putting green near the clock tower during a practice round at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tom Gilbert
Fans watch Tiger Woods on the putting green of hole 3 during a practice round at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tom Gilbert
Fans watch as Tiger Woods leaves hole 3 during a practice round at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tom Gilbert
Fans watch the pros near the clock tower during a practice round at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tom Gilbert
Fans watch the pros near the clock tower during a practice round at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Tom Gilbert
Patrons watch Tiger Woods practice on the 3rd hole during a practice round for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Fans grow the fairway of the 5th hole during the final practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
A bandage sits on Bryson DeChambeau's hand while he plays a practice round during the final practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. DeChambeau is recovering from hand injury that caused him to withdraw from the tournament.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Practice Day 3
Mackenzie Hughes watches his shot at the driving range while the Goodyear Blimp flies by during the final practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Fans watch as golfers hit at the driving range during the final practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
A fan holds an 18th hole flag while watching Bryson DeChambeau, not pictured, play a practice round during the final practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
A bandage sits on Bryson DeChambeau's hand while he plays a practice round during the final practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. DeChambeau is recovering from hand injury that caused him to withdraw from the tournament.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
A bandage sits on Bryson DeChambeau's hand while he plays a practice round during the final practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. DeChambeau is recovering from hand injury that caused him to withdraw from the tournament.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hits a tee shot on the 17th hole during the final practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Fan sit in the shade while watching golfers at the driving range during the final practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
An ad featuring Phil Mickelson sits out side the PGA merchandise tent during the final practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
An ad featuring Phil Mickelson sits out side the PGA merchandise tent during the final practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Fans relax in the shade during the final practice day of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Get local news delivered to your inbox!