Thursday'/Friday tee times for the PGA Championship

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth will tee off at 8:11 a.m. on No. 10 in the PGA Championship’s opening round Thursday at Southern Hills.

The trio has combined for 22 major titles. Woods is a four-time PGA champion, including 2007 at Southern Hills. McIlroy has won the PGA twice and Spieth is looking for a PGA title to complete a career majors grand slam.

The top three players in the Official World Golf Ranking are paired together — Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa. They will start on No. 1 at 1:36 p.m. Thursday.

The opening group at 7 a.m. Thursday at No. 1 will feature three PGA champions — John Daly, Shaun Micheel and Y.E. Yang.

Groups will be starting on both the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.

Starting times Thursday for golfers with local connections — Viktor Hovland at 8 a.m., Abraham Ancer at 8:17 a.m., Talor Gooch at 12:25 p.m., Rickie Fowler at 1:25 p.m., and Matthew Wolff at 2:04 p.m.

PGA CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS

No. 1 (Thursday)/No. 10 (Friday)

7 a.m./12:25 p.m.: John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang

7:11 a.m./12:36 p.m.: Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Borchert, Troy Merritt

7:22 a.m./12:47 p.m.: Dean Burmester, Kyle Mendoza, Chris Kirk

7:33 a.m./12:58 p.m.: Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira, Sam Horsfield

7:44 a.m./1:09 p.m.: Kevin Streelman, Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz

7:55 a.m./1:20 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

8:06 a.m./1:31 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington

8:17 a.m./1:42 p.m.: Kramer Hickok, Abraham Ancer, Thomas Pieters

8:28 a.m./1:53 p.m.: Richard Bland, Matt Jones, Garrick Higgo

8:39 a.m./2:04 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim

8:50 a.m./2:15 p.m.: Shawn Warren, Pablo Larrazabal, Ryan Fox

9:01 a.m./2:26 p.m.: Zac Oakley, Yuki Inamori, Sebastian Munoz

9:12 a.m./2:37 p.m.: Brendan Steele, Casey Pyne, Bio Kim

12:30 p.m.:/7:05 a.m.: Ryan Brehm, Wyatt Worthington II, Min Woo Lee

12:41 p.m.:/7:16 a.m.: Nicolai Hojgaard, Sean McCarty, Justin Harding

12:52 p.m./7:27 a.m.: Cameron Tringale, Hudson Swafford, Adam Hadwin

1:03 p.m./7:38 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott

1:14 p.m./7:49 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay

1:25 p.m./8 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Jason Day, Rickie Fowler

1:36 p.m./8:11 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

1:47 p.m./8:22 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter

1:58 p.m./8:33 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel

2:09 p.m./8:44 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Matt Fitzpatrick

2:20 p.m./8:55 a.m.: Harry Higgs, Joaquin Niemann, Erik van Rooyen

2:31 p.m./9:06 a.m.: Alex Beach, Bernd Wiesberger, Jhonattan Vegas

2:42 p.m./9:17 a.m.: Jared Jones, Aaron Wise, Joel Dahmen

No. 10 (Thursday)/No. 1 (Friday)

7:05 a.m./12:30 p.m.: Ryan Palmer, Robert MacIntyre, Alex Noren

7:16 a.m./12:41 p.m.: Adri Arnaus, Colin Inglis, Jinichiro Kozuma

7:27 a.m./12:52 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Bloick, Sadom Kaewkanjana

7:38 a.m./1:03 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

7:49 a.m./1:14 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Dennis McCarthy, Max Homa

8 a.m.: /1:25 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris, Cameron Smith

8:11 a.m./1:36 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods

8:22 a.m./1:47 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Justin Rose, Bubba Watson

8:33 a.m./1:58 p.m.: Kevin Na, Lucas Glover, Daniel von Tonder

8:44 a.m./2:09 p.m.: Cameron Young, Sam Burns, Davis Riley

8:55 a.m./2:20 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Lee Westwood, Gary Woodland

9:06 a.m./2:31 p.m.: Brian Harman, Ryan Vermeer, Oliver Bekker

9:17 a.m./2:42 p.m.: Dylan Newman, Lanto Griffin, Laurie Canter

12:25 p.m./7 a.m.: Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita

12:36 p.m./7:11 a.m.: Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri, K.H. Lee

12:47 p.m./7:22 a.m.: Rich Beem, Jesse Mueller, Alex Cejka

12:58 p.m. /7:33 a.m.: Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

1:09 p.m./7:44 a.m.: Jason Kokrak, Corey Conners, Christian Bezuidenhout

1:20 p.m./7:55 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman, Keegan Bradley

1:31 p.m./8:06 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Russell Henley, Cameron Champ

1:42 p.m./8:17 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Henrik Stenson

1:53 p.m./8:28 a.m.: Sepp Straka, J.J. Spaun, Adam Schenk

2:04 p.m./8:39 a.m.: Matthew Wolff, Joohung Kim, Keith Mitchell

2:15 p.m./8:50 a.m.: Chad Ramey, Austin Hurt, Lucas Herbert

2:26 p.m./9:01 a.m.: Tyler Collet, Chan Kim, Maverick McNealy

2:37 p.m./9:12 a.m.: Luke List, Paul Dickinson, Patton Kizzire

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.