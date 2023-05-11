BROKEN ARROW — When it was mentioned that 38-year-old Mark Daigneault is two months younger than LeBron James, the Oklahoma City Thunder coach replied, “Well, (James) is in the conference semifinals, in Game 6, and I’m hitting camera men with golf balls. So, there’s a big difference between me and LeBron.”

Daigneault’s first shot of the day didn’t actually strike a television camera operator during the LIV Tulsa Pro-Am on Thursday at Cedar Ridge Country. The ball did strike the shoulder-mounted KTUL-8 camera, however, as the left-handed Daigneault violently pulled his tee shot on the 10th hole.

Fortunately, the ball was pounded also immediately into the grass, snuffing its speed before it hit the camera. Amazingly, the ball bounced directly back to Daigneault and came to rest at his feet. No one was injured. Just as amazingly, the camera was not damaged.

The coach recovered impressively, executing nicely on his second attempt and playing respectably well during the rest of his round.

Later, a Daigneault interview began with this question: “So, you had the rough start. When was the last time you played a meaningful round of golf?”

Daigneault: “I’ve never played a meaningful round of golf. I hadn’t played in two years. ... I don’t take my golf game very seriously. I can laugh at it. I’m having fun. I’m playing golf with my buddies and with one of the greatest golfers of all time.”

Through the first nine holes, Daigneault played with Phil Mickelson, Lt. Col. Dan Rooney (the Folds of Honor founder) and Marc St. Yves (a Thunder vice president). Serving as Daigneault’s caddie was Matt Tumbleson, the Thunder’s director of basketball communication.

The rest of the Daigneault Q&A centered mostly on the Thunder. Also on Thursday, it was announced that the Thunder’s annual Tulsa preseason game has been scheduled for Oct. 19. At the BOK Center, OKC is matched with former Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.

Daigneault reacted to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander having been voted an All-NBA first-team selection: “We kind of were expecting it. We would have been surprised if that hadn’t been the case. Happy for him, mainly because of how hard he works.

“Our players see his progress day after day, and how humble and connected to the team he is. For him to get individually rewarded for that approach is not only good for him, but it’s good for him, our program and our team.”

As of Thursday, 30 days had passed since the Thunder was eliminated in a play-in tournament game at Minnesota. The NBA postseason will hasn’t arrived at the conference-finals level. Are OKC’s young players watching and understanding that a deep playoff run is an intense grind?

“You don’t understand it until you do it,” Daigneault said. “This season, playing significantly important games at the end of the year tested us. Getting to the postseason tested us.

“It’s a muscle you build. You look at these teams playing deep into the playoffs – they’ve built that muscle, most of them, over time. It’s muscle we have to build, but I thought this year was a good step in that process.”

Daigneault has attended “close to 50” Bruce Springsteen shows. Because Springsteen’s Feb. 21 Tulsa concert was scheduled during the NBA’s All-Star break, Daigneault was able to attend.

When asked to rate that particular show among all of the Springsteen shows he has attended, Daigneault replied, “As long as I’ve seen him, he’s always played these long, meandering sets. It’s really cool. You feel like it’s your show and he’s calling out songs to the band.

“He’s been playing a very consistent set (during the most recent tour), and they were so tight that night, from song to song. It was maybe the tightest I’ve ever seen them. I appreciated that. Great show.”