BROKEN ARROW — When it was mentioned that 38-year-old Mark Daigneault is two months younger than LeBron James, the Oklahoma City Thunder coach replied, “Well, (James) is in the conference semifinals, in Game 6, and I’m hitting camera men with golf balls. So, there’s a big difference between me and LeBron.”
Daigneault’s first shot of the day didn’t actually strike a television camera operator during the LIV Tulsa Pro-Am on Thursday at Cedar Ridge Country. The ball did strike the shoulder-mounted KTUL-8 camera, however, as the left-handed Daigneault violently pulled his tee shot on the 10th hole.
Fortunately, the ball was pounded also immediately into the grass, snuffing its speed before it hit the camera. Amazingly, the ball bounced directly back to Daigneault and came to rest at his feet. No one was injured. Just as amazingly, the camera was not damaged.
People are also reading…
The coach recovered impressively, executing nicely on his second attempt and playing respectably well during the rest of his round.
Later, a Daigneault interview began with this question: “So, you had the rough start. When was the last time you played a meaningful round of golf?”
Daigneault: “I’ve never played a meaningful round of golf. I hadn’t played in two years. ... I don’t take my golf game very seriously. I can laugh at it. I’m having fun. I’m playing golf with my buddies and with one of the greatest golfers of all time.”
Through the first nine holes, Daigneault played with Phil Mickelson, Lt. Col. Dan Rooney (the Folds of Honor founder) and Marc St. Yves (a Thunder vice president). Serving as Daigneault’s caddie was Matt Tumbleson, the Thunder’s director of basketball communication.
The rest of the Daigneault Q&A centered mostly on the Thunder. Also on Thursday, it was announced that the Thunder’s annual Tulsa preseason game has been scheduled for Oct. 19. At the BOK Center, OKC is matched with former Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.
Daigneault reacted to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander having been voted an All-NBA first-team selection: “We kind of were expecting it. We would have been surprised if that hadn’t been the case. Happy for him, mainly because of how hard he works.
“Our players see his progress day after day, and how humble and connected to the team he is. For him to get individually rewarded for that approach is not only good for him, but it’s good for him, our program and our team.”
As of Thursday, 30 days had passed since the Thunder was eliminated in a play-in tournament game at Minnesota. The NBA postseason will hasn’t arrived at the conference-finals level. Are OKC’s young players watching and understanding that a deep playoff run is an intense grind?
“You don’t understand it until you do it,” Daigneault said. “This season, playing significantly important games at the end of the year tested us. Getting to the postseason tested us.
“It’s a muscle you build. You look at these teams playing deep into the playoffs – they’ve built that muscle, most of them, over time. It’s muscle we have to build, but I thought this year was a good step in that process.”
Daigneault has attended “close to 50” Bruce Springsteen shows. Because Springsteen’s Feb. 21 Tulsa concert was scheduled during the NBA’s All-Star break, Daigneault was able to attend.
When asked to rate that particular show among all of the Springsteen shows he has attended, Daigneault replied, “As long as I’ve seen him, he’s always played these long, meandering sets. It’s really cool. You feel like it’s your show and he’s calling out songs to the band.
“He’s been playing a very consistent set (during the most recent tour), and they were so tight that night, from song to song. It was maybe the tightest I’ve ever seen them. I appreciated that. Great show.”
LIV golf in Broken Arrow: What you need to know
Broken Arrow's Cedar Ridge Country Club will host LIV golf from May 12-14.
The event will have 54 holes of professional individual and team competition. A shotgun start — with all 48 players starting simultaneously — is scheduled for noon each day.
For tickets and more information, visit livgolf.com.
Read more about featured players and the event below:
During a Wednesday news conference at Cedar Ridge Country Club, former Oklahoma State golf star underscored the prevalence of former Oklahoma …
The news-conference moderator mentioned OSU as being “America’s No. 1 golf school” before asking, “What is in the water at OSU?”
Bill Haisten Podcast: Frank Billings discusses the Cedar Ridge-hosted LIV event involving the suddenly hot Phil Mickelson
Tournament director and longtime Cedar Ridge Country Club member Frank Billings says the May 12-14 LIV event will be a high-energy, great-golf experience for patrons.
Ultimately, Cedar Ridge said yes to LIV because it would get to host the most high-profile tournament in its 56-year history.
For Dustin Johnson, there were victories in the 2016 U.S. Open and the 2020 Masters.
One month after finishing in a tie for ninth at the Southern Hills-hosted 2022 PGA Championship, Abraham Ancer switched to LIV Golf.
In May 2022, Sergio Garcia made a bold statement to a PGA Tour rules official. “I can’t wait to leave this tour,” Garcia announced, and a few days later he did exactly that.
Oosthuizen has the distinction of having captained his team — Stinger GC — to the team victory in the first LIV tournament played last year in London.
Wolff began the 2023 LIV season with a 10th-place finish in Mexico, a 12th-place finish in Tucson, Arizona, and a fifth-place finish in Orlando, Florida.
When the LIV players tee it up in Broken Arrow, each of the top three players on the individual season list is a former Cowboy: Gooch has vaulted to No. 1, while Peter Uihlein is at No. 2 and Charles Howell III is third.
As a two-time Masters champion, Watson was a big-time addition to the LIV roster in 2022.
In 2022, he led LIV in driving distance with a 327.1-yard average, but he recorded no individual tournament finish of better than 10th.
Smith travels to Broken Arrow with the momentum of having finished seventh in Singapore and fourth in Australia. He currently is ninth in the LIV season individual standings.
A 2023 addition to the LIV roster, Pereira currently is seventh in the season individual standings.
The LIV Tulsa attendance projection is 10,000 each day. That total would be comparable to the 2021 Senior PGA.
In each of the first two rounds at Australia, Talor Gooch had a 10-under score of 62.
Cristie Kerr shot her record score during a 2006 LPGA event at Cedar Ridge.
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe