The Phil Mickelson situation: ‘it’s very polarizing’

As several of the world’s top players were in the media tent during the Tuesday Q&A session, there was a frequently discussed topic: Phil Mickelson and his separation from competitive golf.

Mickelson last year became the oldest major-championship winner, scoring a two-shot triumph over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen in the PGA Championship. It was expected, of course, that Mickelson would be in Tulsa this week as the defending champion.

Instead, because of a controversy centering on his remarks about the PGA Tour and the soon-to-be-launched Saudi golf league, Mickelson lost lucrative sponsor relationships, did not play in the Masters and will not be at Southern Hills as this week’s PGA defending champion.

Sports Illustrated golf writer Alan Shipnuck’s Mickelson book — “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar” — was released on Tuesday. While Shipnuck signed copies of the book at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, some of golf’s superstars commented on the Mickelson situation.

Tiger Woods: “It's always disappointing when the defending champion not here. Phil has said some things that I think a lot of us who are committed to the Tour and committed to the legacy of the Tour have pushed back against. He’s taken some personal time, and we all understand that.

“But I think that some of his views on how the Tour could be run (or) should be run — (there has) been a lot of disagreement there. But as we all know, as a professional, we miss him being out here. He's a big draw for the game of golf. He's just taking his time, and we all wish him the best when he comes back.

“What we are seeing right now in society — it’s very bipolar. There's really no middle ground. You stand one way or the other. It's very polarizing. And the viewpoints that Phil has made (regarding) the Tour, and what the Tour has meant to all of us, (have) been polarizing, as well.”

Rory McIlroy: “Unfortunate. Sad. This should be a celebration, right? (Mickelson) won a major championship at 50 years old. It was possibly his last big, big moment in the game of golf. I think he should be here this week, celebrating what a monumental achievement he achieved last year. It's unfortunate. It's sad. Yeah, I don't know what else I can say.”

Jon Rahm: “Phil has got to do what Phil has got to do. He's a good friend of mine. I can't remember the last time a major champion didn't defend a title, (but) he's got to do what's best for him. That's all I can say. I can't say it makes me unhappy. As long as he's doing what is best for him, I can't truly say I'm unhappy. I would have liked to see him defend. I know he's played good here in the past. But again, he's got to do what he's got to do.”

Seth Waugh, PGA Tour chairman on Mickelson’s decision to withdraw from the PGA Championship: “It was a lot more stressful for him than us. He was trying to decide, I think, what he wanted to do, and we were waiting for him to figure that out. Did it add some uncertainty? Yeah, sure, but it didn't add a huge amount of stress.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.