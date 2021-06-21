The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge closes 15 greens for winter kill repair

The Canyons At Blackjack Ridge golf course has closed 15 of its greens for repairs after a deep freeze in February caused heavy winter kill.
Brian Talley, director of golf at The Canyons, said a 16-day period in February in which temperatures sat below freezing allowed for the penetration of cold air deep into the greens’ ultradwarf bermuda grass.
Despite proper tarp coverage, the conditions dealt damage anyway, causing the winter kill, he said.
It’s a frustrating turn of events, Talley said, considering that the greens were just 6 months old and part of a $2 million renovation plan that began in 2020 and kept the course closed for 18 months.
“We had a great grow in on the grass, on the greens and then, of course, all the collars, the new tee boxes and all the fairway work and everything that we did,” said Talley, who’s worked at The Canyons for 30 years.
The course "was actually immaculate, so we were all seriously really pumped about getting into the golf season for 2021," he said. "After the pandemic, we were seeing rounds that we had never seen before. I mean, the average was 180 to 200 rounds a day.
“The spike in people playing golf again has been great for the industry," Talley said. "It's just sad and unfortunate that we go through that in 2020 and then in the winter of 2020 and the winter of 2021 early on we get kind of a double whammy to get hit with a really long cold snap.”
Fortunately, The Canyons’ greens are still under warranty with Champion. The Canyons moved to temporary greens on June 14 and will remain open while repairs to the main greens are ongoing.
Talley and his staff sprigged the greens June 17-18 and are hoping they’ll be ready by the end of July or early August, he said.
The Canyons isn’t the only Tulsa-area golf course in this predicament. Bailey Ranch Golf Club in Owasso shut down in May to sprig its greens and will reopen on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
Until his course is up to par again, Talley has instituted a reduced $15 greens fee.
Because of the temporary greens’ locations, he said the course par has been tightened from 71 to 66, but there are no real disadvantages for golfers, even with the adjustments.
“If you still want to get out of the house, have a few beers, go have fun with your boys, we're still open,” Talley said.
“And we hope people patronize us at a reduced rate so that when we open back up in August they come back and say, ‘Hey, those guys, they had some tough luck, and they’re back open again and let’s go patronize them.’”