The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge closes 15 greens for winter kill repair

The Canyons At Blackjack Ridge golf course has closed 15 of its greens for repairs after a deep freeze in February caused heavy winter kill.

Brian Talley, director of golf at The Canyons, said a 16-day period in February in which temperatures sat below freezing allowed for the penetration of cold air deep into the greens’ ultradwarf bermuda grass.

Despite proper tarp coverage, the conditions dealt damage anyway, causing the winter kill, he said.

It’s a frustrating turn of events, Talley said, considering that the greens were just 6 months old and part of a $2 million renovation plan that began in 2020 and kept the course closed for 18 months.

“We had a great grow in on the grass, on the greens and then, of course, all the collars, the new tee boxes and all the fairway work and everything that we did,” said Talley, who’s worked at The Canyons for 30 years.

The course "was actually immaculate, so we were all seriously really pumped about getting into the golf season for 2021," he said. "After the pandemic, we were seeing rounds that we had never seen before. I mean, the average was 180 to 200 rounds a day.