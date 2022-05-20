The 36-hole history of Tulsa majors: Friday leaders become Sunday champs

Southern Hills has been the site of seven previous major championships. In all seven, the player who had the 36-hole lead — or a share of the lead — went on to win. A review:
1958 U.S. Open 36-hole leader: Tommy Bolt at plus-2. After two rounds, Bolt had a one-shot lead over Gary Player. End result: Bolt was the champion, defeating Player by four shots and Julius Boros by six while collecting the first-place payment of $8,000. 1970 PGA Championship 36-hole leaders: Dave Stockton and Larry Hinson, even-par. After two rounds, they had a two-shot lead over Hale Irwin and two others.
End result: Stockton fired a Saturday 66 and wound up with a two-shot victory over Arnold Palmer and Bob Murphy. Stockton won $40,000. At 28, he was the youngest winner of any major played at Southern Hills. 1977 U.S. Open 36-hole leader: Hubert Green, minus-4. After two rounds, Green led by one shot over Terry Diehl and by two over Tom Purtzer. End result: Lou Graham surged to contention with weekend scores of 68-68, but Green held on to win by one stroke and collect $45,000. Championship 36-hole leader: With an opening-round 63, Raymond Floyd set the tone for a blowout. After 36 holes, he was at minus-8 and with a two-shot lead over Bob Gilder, a three-shot lead over Greg Norman and a five-shot lead over Nick Faldo. End result: Floyd finished with a three-shot victory over Lanny Wadkins and won $65,000. 1994 PGA Championship 36-hole leader: After rounds of 67 and 65, Nick Price was after two rounds was at minus-8 and had a five-shot advantage over Ben Crenshaw, Jay Haas and Corey Pavin. End result: Price was the most dominant of all Southern Hills major-championship winners. At minus-11, he beat Pavin by six shots and Phil Mickelson by seven. Price won $310,000. 2001 U.S. Open 36-hole leader: At minus-4 through 36, Retief Goosen, Mark Brooks and J.L. Lewis shared the lead. They had a two-stroke advantage over Stewart Cink and Sergio Garcia. End result: After a wild sequence of short-putt failures on the 72nd hole, Goosen and Brooks were tied and minus-4 and matched in a next-day, 18-hole playoff. Goosen prevailed in the playoff and won $900,000. 2007 PGA Championship 36-hole leader: Tiger Woods was at minus-6, having fired a second-round 63, and rolled into the weekend with a two-shot lead over Scott Verplank. End result: Woods wound up as the champion, winning by two shots over Woody Austin and by three over Ernie Els. Woods collected $1.26 million. 2022 PGA Championship 36-hole leader: At minus-9, Will Zalatoris has the best 36-hole score in the history of major championships at Southern Hills.
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas acknowledges fans on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way from the 3rd hole to the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway on the 3rd hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons watch Justin Thomas on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch hits a shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Brandon Bingaman hits out of the bunker on the 12th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch yells in frustration after his shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch putts on the 12th green during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch chips onto the green on the 12th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Jhonattan Vegas hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Bernd Wiesberger hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two P1
Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the rough on the 1st hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two P2
Fans watch as Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy, all not pictured, walk by on the fairway of the 1st hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two P3
Tiger Woods adjusts his hat while standing on the 5th hole green during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two P4
Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a potential birdie putt on the 1st hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two P5
Rory McIlroy hits a shot out of the rough on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two 6
Rory McIlroy hits a shot out of the bunker on the 4th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Joaquin Niemann hits a tee shot on the 5th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans sit on a bridge to photograph Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy, all not pictured, walks down the fairway of the 3rd hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Joaquin Niemann reacts after his tee shot on the 4th hole drifts towards the right rough during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Cam Davis hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans watch as Tiger Woods putts on the 1st hole green during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Jordan Spieth hits a tee shot on the 2nd hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Tiger Woods hits a chip shot on the 8th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way up the 4th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jason Day watches his ball after hitting out of a bunker on the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Shane Lowery tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Adam Scott tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler talks to a rules official about his ball in a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler is silhouetted as he tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
A patron films the 13th green with a smartphone during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler hits out of a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler make their way to the green on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rickie Fowler crosses a bridge on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Dustin Johnson tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrick Cantlay tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Harold Varner III hits out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rickie Fowler tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa acknowledges fans after hitting out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler putts on the 11th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa hits a ball in the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler hits a ball in the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler reacts to his hit in the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 12th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jon Rahm hits a ball in the 13th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler looks at the trees to try and guage the wind on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler watches his ball after hitting in the 13th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa chips a ball onto the 13th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler questions a rules offical about his ball in a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jon Rahm reacts to a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
A patron films Aaron Wise's fairway shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Joel Dahmen hits out of a bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Joel Dahmen reacts while hitting out of a bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rickie Fowler watches his fairway hit from the 1th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway on the 3rd hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons watch Justin Thomas on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris hits on the 7th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mito Pereira hits in the fairway on the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris hits in the fairway of the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland hits out of a bunker on the 6th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods hits a ball in the fairway on the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
At 9-under par, PGA Championship leader Will Zalatoris has the best 36-hole score in the history of major championships at Southern Hills.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mito Pereira tees off on the 5th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris hits out of a bunker on the 7th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland hits on the 9th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris hits on the 9th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris reacts to a missed putt on the 9th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland waits to putt on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland hits a ball on the 5th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris acknowledges fans on the 4th green during second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods is surrounded by patrons as he hits on the 9th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris reacts to a missed putt on the 5th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mito Pereira lines up a putt on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods walks towards the 9th green after hitting during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Cameron Smith lines up a putt on the 5th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship (copy)
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Fans watch golf from the bridge on the 6th hole as Tiger Woods is on the 5th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
