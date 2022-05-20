 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The 36-hole history of Tulsa majors: Friday leaders become Sunday champs

  • Updated
  • 0
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

At 9-under par, PGA Championship leader Will Zalatoris has the best 36-hole score in the history of major championships played at Southern Hills.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Southern Hills has been the site of seven previous major championships. In all seven, the player who had the 36-hole lead — or a share of the lead — went on to win. A review:

1958 U.S. Open

36-hole leader: Tommy Bolt at plus-2. After two rounds, Bolt had a one-shot lead over Gary Player.

End result: Bolt was the champion, defeating Player by four shots and Julius Boros by six while collecting the first-place payment of $8,000.

1970 PGA Championship

36-hole leaders: Dave Stockton and Larry Hinson, even-par. After two rounds, they had a two-shot lead over Hale Irwin and two others.

End result: Stockton fired a Saturday 66 and wound up with a two-shot victory over Arnold Palmer and Bob Murphy. Stockton won $40,000. At 28, he was the youngest winner of any major played at Southern Hills.

People are also reading…

1977 U.S. Open

36-hole leader: Hubert Green, minus-4. After two rounds, Green led by one shot over Terry Diehl and by two over Tom Purtzer.

End result: Lou Graham surged to contention with weekend scores of 68-68, but Green held on to win by one stroke and collect $45,000.

1982 PGA

Championship

36-hole leader: With an opening-round 63, Raymond Floyd set the tone for a blowout. After 36 holes, he was at minus-8 and with a two-shot lead over Bob Gilder, a three-shot lead over Greg Norman and a five-shot lead over Nick Faldo.

End result: Floyd finished with a three-shot victory over Lanny Wadkins and won $65,000.

1994 PGA Championship

36-hole leader: After rounds of 67 and 65, Nick Price was after two rounds was at minus-8 and had a five-shot advantage over Ben Crenshaw, Jay Haas and Corey Pavin.

End result: Price was the most dominant of all Southern Hills major-championship winners. At minus-11, he beat Pavin by six shots and Phil Mickelson by seven. Price won $310,000.

2001 U.S. Open

36-hole leader: At minus-4 through 36, Retief Goosen, Mark Brooks and J.L. Lewis shared the lead. They had a two-stroke advantage over Stewart Cink and Sergio Garcia.

End result: After a wild sequence of short-putt failures on the 72nd hole, Goosen and Brooks were tied and minus-4 and matched in a next-day, 18-hole playoff. Goosen prevailed in the playoff and won $900,000.

2007 PGA Championship

36-hole leader: Tiger Woods was at minus-6, having fired a second-round 63, and rolled into the weekend with a two-shot lead over Scott Verplank.

End result: Woods wound up as the champion, winning by two shots over Woody Austin and by three over Ernie Els. Woods collected $1.26 million.

2022 PGA Championship

36-hole leader: At minus-9, Will Zalatoris has the best 36-hole score in the history of major championships at Southern Hills.

bill.haisten@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Bubba Watson breaks down one of the best-ever rounds in a major

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert