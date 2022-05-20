The 36-hole history of Tulsa majors: Friday leaders become Sunday champs

Southern Hills has been the site of seven previous major championships. In all seven, the player who had the 36-hole lead — or a share of the lead — went on to win. A review:

1958 U.S. Open

36-hole leader: Tommy Bolt at plus-2. After two rounds, Bolt had a one-shot lead over Gary Player.

End result: Bolt was the champion, defeating Player by four shots and Julius Boros by six while collecting the first-place payment of $8,000.

1970 PGA Championship

36-hole leaders: Dave Stockton and Larry Hinson, even-par. After two rounds, they had a two-shot lead over Hale Irwin and two others.

End result: Stockton fired a Saturday 66 and wound up with a two-shot victory over Arnold Palmer and Bob Murphy. Stockton won $40,000. At 28, he was the youngest winner of any major played at Southern Hills.

1977 U.S. Open

36-hole leader: Hubert Green, minus-4. After two rounds, Green led by one shot over Terry Diehl and by two over Tom Purtzer.

End result: Lou Graham surged to contention with weekend scores of 68-68, but Green held on to win by one stroke and collect $45,000.

1982 PGA

Championship

36-hole leader: With an opening-round 63, Raymond Floyd set the tone for a blowout. After 36 holes, he was at minus-8 and with a two-shot lead over Bob Gilder, a three-shot lead over Greg Norman and a five-shot lead over Nick Faldo.

End result: Floyd finished with a three-shot victory over Lanny Wadkins and won $65,000.

1994 PGA Championship

36-hole leader: After rounds of 67 and 65, Nick Price was after two rounds was at minus-8 and had a five-shot advantage over Ben Crenshaw, Jay Haas and Corey Pavin.

End result: Price was the most dominant of all Southern Hills major-championship winners. At minus-11, he beat Pavin by six shots and Phil Mickelson by seven. Price won $310,000.

2001 U.S. Open

36-hole leader: At minus-4 through 36, Retief Goosen, Mark Brooks and J.L. Lewis shared the lead. They had a two-stroke advantage over Stewart Cink and Sergio Garcia.

End result: After a wild sequence of short-putt failures on the 72nd hole, Goosen and Brooks were tied and minus-4 and matched in a next-day, 18-hole playoff. Goosen prevailed in the playoff and won $900,000.

2007 PGA Championship

36-hole leader: Tiger Woods was at minus-6, having fired a second-round 63, and rolled into the weekend with a two-shot lead over Scott Verplank.

End result: Woods wound up as the champion, winning by two shots over Woody Austin and by three over Ernie Els. Woods collected $1.26 million.

2022 PGA Championship

36-hole leader: At minus-9, Will Zalatoris has the best 36-hole score in the history of major championships at Southern Hills.

