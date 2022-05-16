Talor Gooch prepared for plenty of 'Go Pokes' in Southern Hills visit

The color orange may shine a little brighter at Southern Hills this week.

Talor Gooch will represent Oklahoma State during this week’s PGA Championship and a fan base started rallying around him during Monday’s practice round.

“Tulsa leans a little bit more towards Oklahoma State, so it’s always fun seeing the orange out,” Gooch said on Monday afternoon. “Just even today in the practice round, there was a lot of ‘Go Pokes’ and a lot of orange. It’s awesome, man.

“It’s what a kid from Oklahoma who went to Oklahoma State dreams about.”

Gooch is from Midwest City and the only native Oklahoman in the 156-player field.

When the 2022 PGA Championship announced it was shifting to Tulsa, Gooch circled this event.

His spot was secure for all the majors when he won the RSM Classic last November, his first PGA Tour title.

“This is what you dream about, playing the PGA Championship in your hometown at one of your favorite places in the world,” Gooch said. “Growing up watching Retief (Goosen) win here (in 2001), watching Tiger (Woods) win here (in 2007). There’s a luster about this place that makes it that much more special that this is the year that I guaranteed myself to play in all of the majors for the first time.”

Was Gooch in attendance for the Woods victory?

“I remember a buddy calling me and saying ‘Hey, I’ve got some tickets, do you want to come up?’ and I remember thinking it’s 105 degrees. I can go and watch this in person and sweat my butt off or I can watch this on TV.

“So I watched it on TV. I had spent a whole summer of playing junior golf sweating my butt off. I was like, you know, what I'm going to sit this one out and watch it on TV.”

Gooch said he has played Southern Hills “roughly a dozen” times over the years but this will be the first tournament he has played at the course.

Since the golf course’s restoration in 2019, Gooch has only been on it one time. He said it was about 50 degrees with a 30 mph wind and “just eating my lunch up.”

“So today is the first time I've played it in more standard conditions … for the last couple months, my buddies out here that I play a lot of practice rounds with, I've tried to not overhype the place because it's one of my favorite places in the world.

“I think it's phenomenal and I think it's going to be tough to find anyone that's going to speak any differently about it.”

Playing Southern Hills will be a tough chore. Winning means pinpointing drives.

“Getting the ball in the fairway out here is going to be crucial. You almost have to play this course backwards, around greens, it's so penal, that the run-offs, it makes it so difficult to get the ball in the right place around the greens if you're not in the fairway,” Gooch said. “And so you almost can't narrow it down because you have to do so much, so well to play well out here.

“You've got to hit your driver well and, oh, you've got to putt well. You've got to do everything well and that's what makes it a major championship golf course.”

Gooch is coming off a strong finish at The Masters where he finished tied for 14th.

How does he feel his game is going?

“Game feels good. I had two last weeks (off) prior to the Byron Nelson, my first two-week off stretch of the season. I feel like I'm a little bit rested now especially after missing the cut last week,” Gooch said. “A couple more days to get a little R&R. Game feels good and obviously comfortable on this side of golf on this type of grass on these greens. And so if we can get a little bit of wind kicked up, I'll be even more comfortable.”

