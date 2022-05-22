Surprise visits, texts from Hybl at OU: Ancer felt 'right at home' en route to top-10 Southern Hills finish

On Saturday night, Ximena Davila wore a cap and gown and graduated from the University of Texas in a ceremony at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

Sunday morning, she woke up at 5 a.m. and drove straight to Southern Hills Country Club with a singular purpose: to watch the most prominent Oklahoma Sooner on the PGA Tour contend on the final day of a major championship.

This part of the story in Abraham Ancer’s feeling “right at home” run in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa is a tale of Red River friendship.

“It was a spur of the moment thing,” Davila said Sunday from the gallery on Hole No. 2. “He ended his round (Saturday) and we were like we have to go. Oklahoma’s six, seven hours away? There’s no way we’re not going to go.”

Davila pulled into Southern Hills minutes before Ancer teed off with Seamus Power at 1:15 p.m. and was a familiar face in the crowd Sunday during the final 18 holes in a week of home comforts for the 31-year-old, who blazed a trail in Norman from 2010-13.

Ancer began the day 4-under for the event before fading from contention with four, front-nine bogies. At the end of it, he stepped off the 18th green to a robust grandstand applause at 1-under for the event.

Ancer’s share of ninth-place in this year’s PGA Championship marks his second-best result in a major, following a tie for eighth in the same event a year ago at Kiawah Island. The finish also represents a tie for the best in a major at Southern Hills from a contestant with local ties, joining former Oklahoma State Cowboy Scott Verplank’s share of ninth at the 2007 PGA Championship.

And while Ancer found success in his 13th career major appearance, he appreciated the opportunity to compete in one of world golf’s greatest events less than 130 miles from his alma mater, too.

“It really was special to play here in a major,” he said after Sunday’s fourth round.

While battling the course conditions of Southern Hills, Ancer had comfort in text exchanges with OU men’s golf coach Ryan Hybl over the course of the tournament. Before the round Sunday morning, Hybl checked in again with his former All-American.

Let the day come to you, he told Ancer, don’t press.

Sunday afternoon, Hybl hosted his current Sooners for a PGA Championship watch party.

“I just think that all of our guys are excited,” Hybl said. “We’ve got a horse that we can root for. You know what I mean? It’s fun when you have somebody in the race to be able to really cheer them on and get excited for him.”

Ancer was outmanned five to one by Cowboys on the other side of the Bedlam rivalry in the tournament field.

Yet from Thursday’s first tee to the 18th green Sunday, he felt the love through the endless stream of chants; faint calls of “Boomer” followed by resounding yells of “Sooner”. The loudest bellows of them all likely came when Ancer closed with a lengthy par putt Sunday.

He fired back with a pantomimed “O”, then a “U” with outstretched arms.

“I felt bad not being able to respond to every Boomer-Sooner chant,” Ancer said. “But I tried to at least do half of them. It was awesome (this week). I felt right at home. The crowds were unbelievable. Super supportive.”

Of all the adoring fans who could have shown up to Southern Hills, few could have meant more than Davila and the collection of her family members who turned out Sunday.

The Texas graduate and her family share roots with Ancer in Reynosa, Mexico. They became acquainted just as he arrived on the PGA Tour in 2013 and grew closer as he climbed the world rankings.

Standing next to the second tee box Sunday, Davila recalled watching standout victories of Ancer's the past. There was the 2015 win at the Nova Scotia Open. A more recent win at the St. Jude Invitational in 2021.

Both felt distant as she watched Ancer chase a first career major title Sunday. Asked about the Davila’s after the round, Ancer described a connection that extends beyond that of a crew of friends in his chosen home city.

“I don’t have really close, close family in San Antonio,” he said. “They’re like my family there.”

That connection drew Davila and her family to Tulsa Sunday.

Prior to Saturday’s graduation ceremony in Austin — from which Davila left with a degree in psychology — the family watched Ancer shoot even-par in Round 3 and began considering a Sunday trip to Southern Hills.

Later in the night, after a few phone calls to Ancer’s management team, the Davilas were on their way.

“At commencement, my family texted and said hey we’re leaving tomorrow at 5 a.m. for a Sunday round of the PGA Championship,” Davila said.

As Davila Ancer walk off a tee box Sunday, he looked no different than the "chillest guy on this planet" she knows back home.

The scope of the moment, though, wasn't lost on her.

"Sunday at a major? I graduated yesterday?," Davila said. "It’s a lot of highs.”

