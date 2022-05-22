Sunday's PGA Championship scoring statistics

A review of the scoring during the fourth round of the PGA Championship:
Most difficult hole
NO. 18, PAR-4, 490 YARDS
Average score: 4.333 strokes
Birdies: five
Bogeys: 25
Double bogeys: 3
Easiest hole
NO. 13, PAR-5, 541 YARDS
Average score: 4.551 strokes
Birdies: 30
Bogeys: 5
Double bogeys: 0
Overall field
First round average score: 72.833
Second round average score: 72.604
Third round average score: 72.519
Fourth round average score: 71.359
Pars/birdies/bogeys
Round 1: 1,761 pars, 336 birdies, 636 bogeys, 66 double bogeys
Round 2: 1,770 pars, 435 birdies, 696 bogeys, 72 double bogeys
Round 3: 850 pars, 197 birdies, 312 bogeys, 27 double bogeys
Round 4: 858 pars, 224 birdies, 288 bogeys, 25 double bogeys
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World