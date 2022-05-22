 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SCORING STATS

Sunday's PGA Championship scoring statistics

  • Updated
  • 0

A review of the scoring during the fourth round of the PGA Championship:

Most difficult hole

NO. 18, PAR-4, 490 YARDS

Average score: 4.333 strokes

Birdies: five

Bogeys: 25

Double bogeys: 3

Easiest hole

NO. 13, PAR-5, 541 YARDS

Average score: 4.551 strokes

Birdies: 30

Bogeys: 5

Double bogeys: 0

Overall field

First round average score: 72.833

Second round average score: 72.604

Third round average score: 72.519

Fourth round average score: 71.359

Pars/birdies/bogeys

Round 1: 1,761 pars, 336 birdies, 636 bogeys, 66 double bogeys​

Round 2: 1,770 pars, 435 birdies, 696 bogeys, 72 double bogeys

Round 3: 850 pars, 197 birdies, 312 bogeys, 27 double bogeys

Round 4: 858 pars, 224 birdies, 288 bogeys, 25 double bogeys

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

