Sports Talk podcast: Previewing PGA Championship at Tulsa's Southern Hills

In this episode, Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten talk this month's major event: the PGA Championship at Tulsa's Southern Hills.

Also discussed:

  • Hype and reaction to Tiger Woods appearing at Southern Hills to practice earlier this month
  • What is going on with defending champ Phil Mickelson? From comments about the potential Saudi-backed tour to his reported $40 million gambling losses, Mickelson will hopefully make a public comment soon.
  • The runaway train that is college sports: Will college football and men's basketball break away from the NCAA since they are the revenue generators?
  • Out of fairness to coaches, programs and athletes, would it help to have two separate windows for the transfer portal rather than allowing transfers year-round?
  • How has Russell Westbrook's career fared since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder?
  • An update on the NBA Playoffs: When is the last time an Oklahoma State player had an impact in the NBA like Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has in his career?

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

