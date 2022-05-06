Sports Talk podcast: Previewing PGA Championship at Tulsa's Southern Hills

In this episode, Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten talk this month's major event: the PGA Championship at Tulsa's Southern Hills.
Also discussed:
Hype and reaction to Tiger Woods appearing at Southern Hills to practice earlier this month
What is going on with defending champ Phil Mickelson? From comments about the potential Saudi-backed tour to his reported $40 million gambling losses, Mickelson will hopefully make a public comment soon.
The runaway train that is college sports: Will college football and men's basketball break away from the NCAA since they are the revenue generators?
Out of fairness to coaches, programs and athletes, would it help to have two separate windows for the transfer portal rather than allowing transfers year-round?
How has Russell Westbrook's career fared since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder?
An update on the NBA Playoffs: When is the last time an Oklahoma State player had an impact in the NBA like Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has in his career?
In this episode, Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten discuss why Phil Mickelson registering for the PGA Championship does not necessarily mean the defending champ will play at Tulsa's Southern Hills next month. Plus, OSU's quarterback depth includes "three guys that can really throw it," but OU's is "a little disconcerting."