Sports talk podcast: Phil Mickelson and Tulsa's PGA Championship possibilities

  • Updated
In this episode, Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten talk about next month's PGA Championship at Tulsa's Southern Hills.

Also discussed:

  • Why Phil Mickelson registering for the PGA Championship does not necessarily mean the defending champ will play
  • How Phil Mickelson's Saudi comments earlier this year impact his future in the PGA
  • The possibility of Tiger Woods participating in the PGA Championship
  • OSU Spring Game on Saturday and the team's quarterback depth with Spencer Sanders, Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy; "three guys that can really throw it."
  • Keeping an eye on the transfer portal this week as OU's quarterback depth behind starter Dillon Gabriel is "a little disconcerting."
  • TU athletics undergoing branding shifts? "Status quo isn't working" with Captain Cane

Related content:

PGA Championship's volunteers are 'lifeblood' of world-class event

PGA Championship player profile: Phil Mickelson

From February 2022: Mickelson apologizes for Saudi comments, deal with KPMG ends

Bill Haisten: Nick Sidorakis is a Southern Hills asset and a $143 million hero for Tulsa

PGA foundation donates $250,000 to improve Tulsa's public golf courses

Bill Haisten: OSU’s QB talent roster to include interesting Nebraska prospect Zane Flores

OSU wraps up spring football with two-hour session

OSU notebook: Fans interact with players; freshman RB Ollie Gordon leaves with injury; Mike Gundy pleased with first pitch

Brent Venables: Oklahoma's quarterback depth 'definite concern' exiting spring

OU football notebook: Venables says defense has "gotta get better everywhere"

Tides turning: TU athletics undergoing branding shifts

Sports Columnist Guerin Emig: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Sports Columnist Bill Haisten: Email | Twitter | Follow his stories

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

