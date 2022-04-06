 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports talk podcast: Is Tiger Woods coming back to Southern Hills

  • Updated
  • 0

In this week's podcast, Guerin Emig and Bill Haisten ask: Will Tiger Woods return to Tulsa's Southern Hills for the PGA Championship next month? Will Phil Mickelson?

Optimism abounds at OU and OSU as spring football practice continues, and things are also looking up with TU athletics in both football and men's basketball.

Who will succeed Bob Bowlsby as the next Big 12 Conference commissioner?

Also, how will Oklahoma State basketball fans feel about Kansas winning the national title when the NCAA punished the Cowboys with a postseason ban, but did not do the same to the Jayhawks?

If Tiger Woods holds up physically at the Masters, does he play in Tulsa?

