Southern Hills' biggest champions tell their triumphant stories

Southern Hills has hosted some of golf’s biggest tournaments, won by some of golf’s biggest names, for three quarters of a century.

Here is a review of those tournament champions in the words of those who triumphed on Tulsa’s celebrated course, or those on the scene at the time.

1946: Babe Didrikson Zaharias, champion of the U.S. Women’s Amateur by an 11-and-9 margin over Clara Sherman

“I was hot. She wasn’t,” Didrikson Zaharias said in her 1955 autobiography “This Life I’ve Led.” “We were even through the first six holes. After that I was ahead all the way. At lunch time I was five up. It only took nine more holes in the afternoon to finish things. I won the eighth with an eagle my 130-yard second shot went in the cup for a two. I took the ninth with a par to end the match. My winning margin of eleven-and-nine was the second biggest in the history of the tournament.

“What gave me the most satisfaction, next to winning my first national championship, was that I hadn’t played any bad golf at all that week. I don’t really enjoy a tournament, even if I win, unless I play well. Sometimes you hit a ball, and you don’t hit it the way you wanted to, but it goes on the green anyhow. You were lucky. I don’t like it that way.

“I’m never really satisfied unless I can feel that I’m hitting the ball just right.”

1953: Rex Baxter, champion of the U.S. Junior Amateur by a 2-and-1 margin over George Warren III

“Rex Baxter, 17, a member of the Amarillo (Texas) Country Club, demonstrated from the start he was going to be hard to beat,” J. Frederick Byers, USGA Junior Championship Committee chairman, wrote for the USGA Journal. “A tall, strong boy with a sound swing, full of concentration and the will to win, he eventually defeated George Warren III, 16, in the final.”

1958: Tommy Bolt, champion of the U.S. Open by four shots over Gary Player

“I was at peace with myself,” Bolt told The Oklahoman in 2001. “I had no enemies, I felt at peace with the world. You know how people can drum up enemies, drum up doubts? I didn’t have any doubts. After I birdied the first hole all I had to do was hold on and I was going to win.”

1965: Bob Murphy, champion of the U.S. Amateur by one shot over Bob Dickson

“He is 5 feet 8 and 195 pounds. In golf terms he is a cross between a Porky Oliver and Jack Nicklaus, and in any other terms he is a Huck Finn grown up, with a round, Irish face, curly red hair that forever struggles out from under his white hat and a big cigar clenched in his teeth,” Sports Illustrated’s Alfred Wright wrote. “At the University of Florida, where he was only the No. 2 man on the golf team, they call him Jolly Bob. But along with his youthful air he has a solid and powerful golf swing.”

1970: Dave Stockton, champion of the PGA Championship by two shots over Arnold Palmer and Bob Murphy

“When you’re lucky enough to win a major, there are certain courses... Well let’s put it this way,” Stockton told the Tulsa World recently. “I look back on my career and I’m very proud of where I won my two majors, Southern Hills and Congressional in Washington D.C. It makes you know you beat a really good field of players on, that given week, what was probably the toughest golf course they could have found to hold a venue.”

1977: Hubert Green, champion of the U.S. Open by one shot over Lou Graham, and despite receiving a death threat during the final round

“I won't lie to you. After I got that death threat at Southern Hills in 1977, I was scared—not from the threat, but from being at the top of the leaderboard in the U.S. Open,” Green said in Golf Digest in 2007. “I was a little more nervous playing the 15th hole, though, because that's where I was going to be taken out. I was on the green in two but a long way from the hole, and when I stood over the putt I suddenly got the sensation I was going to be shot at any second.

“As soon as I hit the putt I knew I’d left it short. I also knew I hadn’t heard a gunshot. I said out loud, ‘Chicken!’ And I wasn't talking about leaving the putt short.”

1982: Raymond Floyd, champion of the PGA Championship by three shots over Lanny Wadkins

“Oh, there’s no enjoyment until it’s over. Especially at a PGA or U.S. Open where it’s set up so difficult,” Floyd told the Tulsa World recently. “Conditions are much more difficult than, say, Augusta National. And then the British Open can have so many different circumstances because of weather. You can play at Augusta National and not play well and still enjoy being there, enjoy the golf even though you don’t have a chance of winning.

“It’s not that way at a U.S. Open or a PGA Championship.”

1994: Nick Price, champion of the PGA Championship by six shots over Corey Pavin

“Price’s cruise control triumph over the past four days at Southern Hills... merely confirmed what the world of golf has known for the past several years,” wrote Leonard Shapiro of the Washington Post. “The thoughtful 37-year-old native of Zimbabwe is the game’s finest practitioner, a man who wandered the world for 17 years honing his skills and now seems in total command of all of them.

“How else to explain his second straight major championship, his third victory in his past four events, his 16th triumph worldwide over the past 24 months since winning his first major?”

1995: Billy Mayfair, champion of the 1995 Tour Championship by three shots over Pavin and Steve Elkington

“The record book forever will say that Billy Mayfair won the 9th PGA Tour Championship title. But in reality, there were two winners,” Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame columnist Dave Sittler wrote. “Mayfair won on Sunday. Southern Hills Country Club golf course was victorious all four days of the $3 million tournament.

“Brought to its knees during the 1994 PGA Championship, when 13 players were under par, the par-70, 6,834-yard course came back with a vengeance this time around. After it took a 13-under by Nick Price to win the PGA, Mayfair needed only an even-par total for the Tour title.”

1996: Tom Lehman, champion of the 1996 Tour Championship by six shots over Brad Faxon

“I’m sure there’s people out there who are just shaking their heads saying I used to just kick that guy’s butt every week,” Lehman said after the tournament. “I didn’t even win a tournament on the Golden State Tour until 1990. So you just never know what it’s going to take to kind of get you clicking.

“And for me it was mostly confidence. Once I gained some confidence things start happening pretty quickly. And that old cliche that confidence breeds confidence and success breeds success, it’s true. It’s hard to get confidence when all you do is get your brains beat in. Or get down to the nitty-gritty and... I’d get to the last two holes and collapse and lose. It took a long time to get over those negative thoughts.”

2001: Retief Goosen, champion of the 2001 U.S. Open in a playoff over Mark Brooks

“It means everything. It hasn't quite sunk in yet what has happened out here this week,” Goosen said after the tournament. “I wasn’t playing well at all this year, actually. I started hitting the ball a lot better a few weeks ago, and just the putter wasn’t working. Putting a new putter in the bag last week, it just helped. I mean, I made everything I looked at...

“Yeah, I suppose I have surprised myself. I didn’t expect to be up here, but at some stage it had to happen, I think.”

2007: Tiger Woods, champion of the 2007 PGA Championship by two shots over Woody Austin

“I’m at 13. It’s still a long way away,” Woods said after the tournament of his pursuit of Jack Nicklaus’ record 18 major championships. “You can’t get it done in one year. It’s going to take time. It took Jack 20-plus years to get it done. It’s one of those things where it’s going to take some time. And hopefully health permitting and everything goes right and I keep improving, that I’ll one day surpass that...

“If you would ask me that 12 years into my career would I have had this many wins and this many majors, there’s no way. I’ve exceeded my own expectations.”

2009: Byeong-Hun An, champion of the U.S. Amateur by a 7-and-5 margin over Ben Martin

“I did listen to him sometimes,” An said of his father who caddied during the tournament. “He was talking too much out there, but it’s OK. I was like, ‘Stop talking, dad, I’m focused.’

“He was talking about wind is left to right now and you’ve got to keep it low. ‘I know that, dad.’ He’s saying the same thing all day, yeah. But I think it helped, yeah, definitely.

“Every hole was the same. He was talking a lot. ‘I’ve got this, dad, I’ve got this.’”

2021: Alex Cejka, champion of the Senior PGA by four shots over Tim Petrovic

“I have no words. It’s incredible,” Cejka said after the tournament. “Seeing and knowing all those names who are up there on the trophy and being on the trophy myself, it’s a dream come true

“It’s a beautiful golf course, historic golf course. Monday when I played for the first time here I walked those fairways and remember seeing this on TV all those years and I can’t even describe how it feels to be here and touching the trophy. I’m just super blessed. I’m super happy.”

