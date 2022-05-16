Slumping Fowler arrives at Southern Hills confident in what lies ahead

Rickie Fowler’s last few years on the PGA Tour haven’t quite resembled those searing first few at the start of the last decade, when the now 33-year old left Oklahoma State and asserted himself as one of golf’s emerging stars.

In 2016, the 2010 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year sat fourth in the World Golf Ranking, ranked higher than at any other point in his career. Two years earlier in 2014, Fowler notched top-three finishes in each of the golf calendar’s four major championships. Back then, it wasn’t a question of if Fowler would eventually secure a major trophy, but of when and how many.

On Monday, still without a major victory and ranked No. 146 in the world, Fowler arrived at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club. He’s failed to qualify for the Masters Tour in each of the last two years. Fowler’s last tour win — at the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2019 — is now more than three years old.

Standing at a microphone at Southern Hills Monday, he explained why he’s still confident while mired in the longest and driest slump of his career. Fowler doesn’t just believe he can return again to the heights he reached in 2016. One day, he think, he can be even better.

“I know it's there. It's more just the confidence building right now,” Fowler said. “I feel like over the last couple years, it's been really tough to build momentum, and momentum is really what builds confidence and you can kind of start riding that wave. There's been no swell. I haven't been able to ride anything.

“So (I’ve) finally started to see some things and I'm excited about it.”

Fowler takes his latest swing at a major this week on a course he became familiar with during his time at Oklahoma State from 2007-09. He surmised Monday that he’s played Southern Hills about 15 times before, less than Stillwater’s Karsten Creek or Edmond’s Oak Tree National.

As one of five former Cowboys in the field for the 104th PGA Championship, Fowler returns to the 86-year-old course eager to compete in the same state in which he became a two-time All-American and a Ben Hogan Award winner while at OSU.

“To be back here at Southern Hills, to come full circle after being at Oklahoma State, this is a special place,” Fowler said. “We used to come over and play every once in a while, and the membership has always been great to us here. I played the 2009 U.S. (Amateur), but first time back since then. So excited about the week and yeah, anytime I get to be in Oklahoma, I feel at home.”

As Fowler’s results on the tour have suffered over the past six years, he’s taken a hard look into understanding the decline. Some of his problems, Fowler said, have been physical, hinging on swing mechanics and technique. He’s also grappled with the mental side of his game.

In forging a way back, Fowler says he’s found joy in “embracing the grind” of the sport, savoring the highs and gritting through the “tough spots”

And in reshaping his swing mechanics, Fowler is drawing on some of the elements that helped launch his career at OSU, only 67 miles from the course he’ll compete on this week.

“There's been a lot of trying to get (back to) where the body or the club was working properly or well in certain areas,” he said.

“My swing was kind of unorthodox, but through college golf and my first few years on tour my body was working a lot better than I would say it was three or four years ago. So (I’ve been) piecing together a few different things from different times, getting everything kind of working together and it's been a long road.”

Fowler is a long way now from his near-misses at the majors in 2014. His second-place finish at the 2018 Masters is distant, too. He opens the week with onlt the fourth-best odds to win among the OSU alumni in the field.

But back in Oklahoma again, Fowler is confident in what lies ahead.

“I feel like there's a lot of good things here coming shortly,” he said.

