Senior PGA: Southern Hills pro Cary Cozby is in the field, and his 13-year-old son is his caddie

“But then to play in a major championship in front of the membership and my home state and with my son on the bag, I’m not sure I even know how to describe it.”

Five years ago, Cozby played four rounds at Augusta National. In one of those rounds, he went 4-under on the challenge-filled Amen Corner holes. He doesn’t get many chances for uninterrupted play at Southern Hills, but he has been practicing ahead of the Senior PGA.

Regarding his expectations for the next four days, Cozby said: “I don’t want to just go out and wave to everybody and go play terrible golf. I want to play good golf and (play) just like every one of these guys that are here.”

Cozby, the 2016 PGA professional of the year, is a Bartlesville native who played golf at the University of Oklahoma, as did his brothers Craig and Chance. Their father, Jerry, was head professional at Bartlesville’s Hillcrest Country Club for 41 years and was PGA professional of the year in 1985.

The brothers will be reunited at Southern Hills the next few days, as Chance Cozby is a featured KitchenAid chef conducting a demo Thursday afternoon in connection with the event. His 3 Pieces of Pecan account on TikTok shows cooking videos and has racked up more than 30 million views.