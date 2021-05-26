Senior PGA: Southern Hills pro Cary Cozby is in the field, and his 13-year-old son is his caddie

His teachers might not agree, but Banks Cozby probably didn’t miss anything important from the last day of sixth grade.
The 13-year-old had a schedule conflict: He needed to caddie for his dad, Cary, during the final practice round Wednesday at Southern Hills Country Club ahead of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which begins Thursday morning and runs through Sunday.
“Today was the last day of school, so he played hooky,” Cary Cozby said. “We figured he may learn more doing this.”
As director of golf at Southern Hills, Cozby is among 33 PGA of America club professionals who were invited to compete in the event. The field features 156 players including some of the most well-known names in golf from recent decades.
For Cozby, the opportunity to play alongside legends on his course is surreal. He will tee off from the first hole at 8:38 a.m. Thursday with Tom Lehman and Jay Haas.
“My first tournament I ever went to as a kid was the 1977 U.S. Open and I came here with my parents and some kids that I was same age and friends with … so Southern Hills has had a special place in my heart and my family forever,” he said. “So to be just the head professional here is a pretty cool deal for me and just to drive in here every day to take care of a great membership like this.
“But then to play in a major championship in front of the membership and my home state and with my son on the bag, I’m not sure I even know how to describe it.”
Five years ago, Cozby played four rounds at Augusta National. In one of those rounds, he went 4-under on the challenge-filled Amen Corner holes. He doesn’t get many chances for uninterrupted play at Southern Hills, but he has been practicing ahead of the Senior PGA.
Regarding his expectations for the next four days, Cozby said: “I don’t want to just go out and wave to everybody and go play terrible golf. I want to play good golf and (play) just like every one of these guys that are here.”
Cozby, the 2016 PGA professional of the year, is a Bartlesville native who played golf at the University of Oklahoma, as did his brothers Craig and Chance. Their father, Jerry, was head professional at Bartlesville’s Hillcrest Country Club for 41 years and was PGA professional of the year in 1985.
The brothers will be reunited at Southern Hills the next few days, as Chance Cozby is a featured KitchenAid chef conducting a demo Thursday afternoon in connection with the event. His 3 Pieces of Pecan account on TikTok shows cooking videos and has racked up more than 30 million views.
Their dad died last year at age 79. Cary Cozby got emotional Wednesday when asked how much he would have enjoyed this week.
“He would love it,” he said, choking back tears. “He would be over the moon and I know he’ll be looking down and he’ll be happy that all of us are here together.”
Cozby will treasure the moments spent with his son, creating memories that will last a lifetime.
“He does get the clubs in the wrong spot every once in a while in the bag, but he’s gotten a lot better at cleaning clubs, because he’s not great at cleaning his,” Cozby joked. “When I caddie for him, they’re spotless. … But no, it’s the coolest thing. I’ve got the best deal going, I promise.”