Senior PGA scoring: on the par-4 18th, eight birdies and 55 bogeys
Friday's toughest, easiest holes

Senior PGA Day 2

Retief Goosen hits his tee shot on the 18th hole Friday at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

A review of the scoring during the second round of the Senior PGA Championship:

Most difficult hole

No. 18, par-4, 460 yards

Average score: 4.452 strokes

Birdies: eight

Bogeys: 55

Double bogeys: eight

Easiest hole

No. 17, par-4, 342 yards

Average score: 3.912 strokes

Birdies: 46

Bogeys: 23

Double bogeys: eight

Overall field

First round average score: 74.231

Second round average score: 73.801

Pars/birdies/bogeys

Round 1: 1,695 pars, 274 birdies, 729 bogeys, 94 double bogeys

Round 2: 1,680 pars, 285 birdies, 689 bogeys, 80 double bogeys

