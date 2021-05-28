Senior PGA scoring: on the par-4 18th, eight birdies and 55 bogeys

A review of the scoring during the second round of the Senior PGA Championship:
Most difficult hole
No. 18, par-4, 460 yards
Average score: 4.452 strokes
Birdies: eight
Bogeys: 55
Double bogeys: eight
Easiest hole
No. 17, par-4, 342 yards
Average score: 3.912 strokes
Birdies: 46
Bogeys: 23
Double bogeys: eight
Overall field
First round average score: 74.231
Second round average score: 73.801
Pars/birdies/bogeys
Round 1: 1,695 pars, 274 birdies, 729 bogeys, 94 double bogeys
Round 2: 1,680 pars, 285 birdies, 689 bogeys, 80 double bogeys
