Senior PGA notebook: Course impresses; thoughts on Mickelson win; COVID-19 protocols

Course making impression
As the defending champion, Ken Tanigawa came to Tulsa a month ago to make the media rounds and play the Southern Hills course in advance of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which starts Thursday.
"It was the first time I've played it, so I didn't know it prior to the redo like some of the other players," Tanigawa said. "I thought it was fantastic. It's a great golf course, a traditional golf course.
"It's fair and everything is in front of you, but you have to hit a lot of good shots. All the hazards are in the right spots and the green complexes are very challenging."
'Pride' from Mickelson victory
Seeing 50-year-old Phil Mickelson win the PGA Championship on Sunday to become the oldest major winner in history has provided some validation for the players on the PGA Tour Champions, which is limited to those 50 and older.
"I think we have a lot of pride in the product we have," Jim Furyk said, "and to see a guy our age go out there and still compete against the kids and then not only that, win a major championship, create history and then do it on a golf course that that's not a golf course I would expect a 50-year-old to win on. ... So I think you wrap that all together, it was a really cool week, obviously, for Phil and the world of golf, and I think the over-50s take some pride in that as well."
Former Tulsan back in town
Tulsa native Matt Gogel is in the 156-player field, having turned 50 in February. He graduated from Bishop Kelley, was the state's amateur champion in 1990 and turned pro in 1994.
Gogel earned his PGA Tour card in 1999, and his best major finish was a tie for 12th in the 2001 Open played at Southern Hills.
Early success for Čejka
Since turning 50 in December, Alex Čejka has played in four PGA Tour Champions events, winning the Regions Tradition three weeks ago in a playoff with Steve Stricker. He also tied for runner-up in the Chubb Classic last month.
"I'm having a blast," Čejka said. "I'm blessed overall, having a great career playing so many years in Europe, playing 18, 19 years on the PGA Tour and having a transition to the Champions Tour, so far it's a blast.
"I've been playing great, I see a lot of guys, a lot of idols I had when I was young, when I was a teenager, and I'm just honored to be part of this tour and seeing all those Hall of Famers and great players, so I'm very happy right now."
Stroll down memory lane
Stricker has played at Southern Hills before, participating in the 2007 PGA Championship. As a rookie, he also was at the 1994 PGA Championship as an alternate.
"I was the first alternate and didn't end up getting in that week," Stricker said. "I can remember walking down No. 1 there with Arnold (Palmer) and him regripping his clubs, so that was a memory that sticks in my head all the way back to my rookie season on tour. It's a great place for me to come back to and a lot of great memories here."
COVID-19 protocols in place
After a decent turnout of spectators for the practice rounds Tuesday and Wednesday, Southern Hills will see up to 8,000 fans Thursday-Sunday, with the daily attendance limited because of COVID-19 precautions.
"When you don't have the people around there, it's different," Miguel Ángel Jiménez said. "It's nice because we are professionals, we do our job, but we like to see people that are having fun and enjoying and the cheers and say "hey" or whatever. It's nice. It's part of the tour, the way I see it.
"And I welcome all of them. I hope all these people who are living around the area, the people coming from anywhere, just coming up here to Southern Hills and enjoy the golf and enjoy the professional golfers, how we manage the golf course."
As another precaution, tournament officials were tested last week and all players and caddies were tested upon arrival, the only scheduled testing of the week.
For spectators, masks are recommended but not required outside including in hospitality venues that are open-air. Masks are required in other closed-off indoor areas.