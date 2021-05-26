Senior PGA notebook: Course impresses; thoughts on Mickelson win; COVID-19 protocols

"I was the first alternate and didn't end up getting in that week," Stricker said. "I can remember walking down No. 1 there with Arnold (Palmer) and him regripping his clubs, so that was a memory that sticks in my head all the way back to my rookie season on tour. It's a great place for me to come back to and a lot of great memories here."

COVID-19 protocols in place

After a decent turnout of spectators for the practice rounds Tuesday and Wednesday, Southern Hills will see up to 8,000 fans Thursday-Sunday, with the daily attendance limited because of COVID-19 precautions.

"When you don't have the people around there, it's different," Miguel Ángel Jiménez said. "It's nice because we are professionals, we do our job, but we like to see people that are having fun and enjoying and the cheers and say "hey" or whatever. It's nice. It's part of the tour, the way I see it.

"And I welcome all of them. I hope all these people who are living around the area, the people coming from anywhere, just coming up here to Southern Hills and enjoy the golf and enjoy the professional golfers, how we manage the golf course."

As another precaution, tournament officials were tested last week and all players and caddies were tested upon arrival, the only scheduled testing of the week.