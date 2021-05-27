Senior PGA: most difficult first-round hole -- No. 16 (four birdies, 39 bogeys)

A review of the scoring during the opening round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship:
Most difficult hole
No. 16, par-4, 485 yards
Average score: 4.364 strokes
Birdies: four
Bogeys: 39
Double bogeys: two
Easiest hole
No. 13, par-5, 529 yards
Average score: 4.733 strokes
Eagles: four
Birdies: 41
Bogeys: 11
Double bogeys: three
