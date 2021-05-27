 Skip to main content
Senior PGA: most difficult first-round hole -- No. 16 (four birdies, 39 bogeys)

SENIOR PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Scott McCarron shot a 1-over 71 during Thursday's opening round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

A review of the scoring during the opening round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship:

Most difficult hole

No. 16, par-4, 485 yards

Average score: 4.364 strokes

Birdies: four

Bogeys: 39

Double bogeys: two

Easiest hole

No. 13, par-5, 529 yards

Average score: 4.733 strokes

Eagles: four

Birdies: 41

Bogeys: 11

Double bogeys: three

