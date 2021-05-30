 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior PGA final-round scoring: on the par-4 18th, four birdies and 38 bogeys
0 comments

Senior PGA final-round scoring: on the par-4 18th, four birdies and 38 bogeys

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SENIOR PGA GOLF

Mike Weir finished his week in Tulsa with a par on the 18th hole. During Sunday's final round, the par-4 18th statistically was Southern Hills' most difficult hole. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

A review of the scoring during the final round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship:

Most difficult hole

No. 18, par-4, 460 yards

Average score: 4.5674 strokes

Birdies: four

Bogeys: 38

Double bogeys: 15

Easiest hole

No. 13, par-5, 529 yards

Average score: 4.474 strokes

Birdies: 39

Bogeys: four

Double bogeys: none

Overall field

First round average score: 74.231

Second round average score: 73.801

Third round average score: 73.103

Final round scoring average: 71.461

Pars/birdies/bogeys

Round 1: 1,695 pars, 274 birdies, 729 bogeys, 94 double bogeys

Round 2: 1,680 pars, 285 birdies, 689 bogeys, 80 double bogeys

Round 3: 862 pars, 167 birdies, 342 bogeys, 27 double bogeys

Round 4: 822 pars, 239 birdies, 307 bogeys, 28 double bogeys

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Columnist

I joined the Tulsa World in 1990. Prior to becoming a sports columnist in 2016, I was the only sports writer in Tulsa World history to have covered OU, OSU, the University of Tulsa and Oral Roberts sports on an everyday basis. Phone: 918-581-8397

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News