Senior PGA final-round scoring: on the par-4 18th, four birdies and 38 bogeys

A review of the scoring during the final round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship:
Most difficult hole
No. 18, par-4, 460 yards
Average score: 4.5674 strokes
Birdies: four
Bogeys: 38
Double bogeys: 15
Easiest hole
No. 13, par-5, 529 yards
Average score: 4.474 strokes
Birdies: 39
Bogeys: four
Double bogeys: none
Overall field
First round average score: 74.231
Second round average score: 73.801
Third round average score: 73.103
Final round scoring average: 71.461
Pars/birdies/bogeys
Round 1: 1,695 pars, 274 birdies, 729 bogeys, 94 double bogeys
Round 2: 1,680 pars, 285 birdies, 689 bogeys, 80 double bogeys
Round 3: 862 pars, 167 birdies, 342 bogeys, 27 double bogeys
Round 4: 822 pars, 239 birdies, 307 bogeys, 28 double bogeys
