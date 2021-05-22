Senior PGA Championship: tickets, schedule, mask policy, parking, weather

* Practice rounds: Tuesday and Wednesday. Course is open the public at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

* Tournament rounds: The 72-hole championship begins on Thursday and concludes on Sunday.

* Tickets: $25 for a practice-round bundle (admission for both practice rounds), $40 for a one-day tournament pass or $199 for admission to see all tournament play and both practice rounds. Available at srpgachampionship.com. Those who purchase Senior PGA Championship tickets get first priority for the purchase of next year’s Southern Hills-hosted PGA Championship. Those tickets become available in June.

* Live TV: At noon on Thursday and Friday, Golf Channel (Cox 365). At 2 p.m. Saturday. KJRH-2. At 2 p.m. Sunday, Golf Channel. At 3 p.m. Sunday, KJRH-2.

* Attendance: There is a daily limit 8,000 spectators.

* Mask policy: Mask-wearing is recommended but not required when patrons and volunteers are outdoors. When indoors, masks are required. The term “indoors” does not apply to the various hospitality chalets and venues on the Southern Hills property. The hospitality venues are open-air structures.