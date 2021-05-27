Senior PGA Championship suspended because of weather; play to resume Friday morning

The much-anticipated first day of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship was hampered by Oklahoma weather Thursday, when thunderstorms forced the first round at Southern Hills Country Club to be extended into the following day.
After play was halted at 3:48 p.m., officials decided shortly before 6 to suspend the round until 7:15 a.m. Friday. A total of 78 players --- half the field -- have holes to complete in the first round, affecting the to-be-announced schedule for the second round.
Atop the rain-soaked leaderboard heading into Friday are Alex Čejka, who turned in an impressive 3-under par 67, and Steve Stricker, who was 3-under through seven holes when the horns sounded. Eight others were 2-under on Thursday.
Čejka, a Czech-German who is 50 years old, bogeyed the first hole but recovered well and caught fire with three birdies in a row. He also had three birdies on the back nine.
“I made a couple bogeys, but that happens,” Čejka said. “I hit even, good shots. I just didn’t make up-and-downs, but it happens. Overall I’m really pleased how I played all day long.”
Playing here for the first time, Čejka is riding the momentum of his early success on the PGA Tour Champions. He won the Regions Tradition three weeks ago and tied for second in the Chubb Classic last month.
“It gives you a little bit confidence, but you still have to grind; you still have to focus,” he said. “There’s so many great players and everybody plays great, so you’ve got to keep pushing, try your best and fight for every shot.”
Čejka handled the wind picking up late in his round and committed few mistakes, but he didn’t get too caught up in his early advantage.
“I’m just happy with my game, even if somebody scores 3-, 4-, 5-under (later in the day) -- it’s nice to be on the leaderboard, no matter what tournament,” he said. “I think the decision is going to be made on Sunday anyway, so everybody’s got to keep playing hard until Sunday.”
Of the others who completed their round before the storms blew in, Miguel Angel Jiménez and Mike Weir carded a 2-under par 68. On the back nine, Jiménez had three birdies in four holes -- but the other hole resulted in a double-bogey.
“I made a bad mistake on hole No. 15, just missed my drive a little bit on the left, and then it’s a flier,” he said. “That’s golf. You have to take it. But keep the nerves down, keep the situation, birdie the next hole. That helps you to keep going.”
Weir was the early leader, draining a 20-foot putt on the first hole and going 4-under through six. Four bogeys followed, including on 15, and he narrowly missed putts on the last two holes, settling for pars.
“I didn’t have the greatest week of preparation,” Weir said. “My back has been acting up, (so) I didn't get a chance to play on Tuesday (in the first practice round). If you would have asked me, anything under par today I would have been pretty happy with.”