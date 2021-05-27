Senior PGA Championship suspended because of weather; play to resume Friday morning

“It gives you a little bit confidence, but you still have to grind; you still have to focus,” he said. “There’s so many great players and everybody plays great, so you’ve got to keep pushing, try your best and fight for every shot.”

Čejka handled the wind picking up late in his round and committed few mistakes, but he didn’t get too caught up in his early advantage.

“I’m just happy with my game, even if somebody scores 3-, 4-, 5-under (later in the day) -- it’s nice to be on the leaderboard, no matter what tournament,” he said. “I think the decision is going to be made on Sunday anyway, so everybody’s got to keep playing hard until Sunday.”

Of the others who completed their round before the storms blew in, Miguel Angel Jiménez and Mike Weir carded a 2-under par 68. On the back nine, Jiménez had three birdies in four holes -- but the other hole resulted in a double-bogey.

“I made a bad mistake on hole No. 15, just missed my drive a little bit on the left, and then it’s a flier,” he said. “That’s golf. You have to take it. But keep the nerves down, keep the situation, birdie the next hole. That helps you to keep going.”