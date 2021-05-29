Senior PGA Championship: Steve Stricker moves into first place ahead of Alex Cejka

Steve Stricker watched his bunker shot fall in and raised his right arm in modest celebration while the large crowd roared.
The unexpected birdie on the 16th hole propelled Stricker to the top of the leaderboard on Moving Day at Southern Hills Country Club. Heading into Sunday’s final round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Stricker is 6-under and a stroke better than Alex Čejka.
“That is stealing one there (on 16), for sure,” Stricker said. “I was just trying to get it close. You’re not thinking that you’re going to make it or anything, but just trying to get a 4 and move on. It happened to go in.”
Following a 69 on Thursday and a 68 on Friday with a 3-under par 67 on Saturday, Stricker heated up with three consecutive birdies on the front nine. He also birdied 10 and had a pair of bogeys, on the sixth and 14th holes.
“Couple bogeys I made, just kind of some wrong clubs,” he said. “I hit a 4-iron at the sixth hole and kind of just flagged it, penetrated right through the wind, went over the back, didn’t get that up-and-down. And another one, too, I hit it in the middle of the green and three-putted.
“But it’s a tough place and it gets your attention on a lot of shots. It’s a great test and I feel good about what I did today.”
Čejka, who has a victory and a runner-up finish through four tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions, opened his round with back-to-back bogeys but was solid from there, totaling four birdies to finish at 2-under.
“I kind of had the same mindset like yesterday — I didn’t want to lose too much ground,” he said. “I saw the boys behind me being already like 8-under and 6-under and I’m dropping a couple shots and I’m 1-under.
“I thought if I make a couple birdies coming in and maybe one of those boys drops one or two shots, which is doable on this golf course, anything can happen. As we see, it’s bunched up again after 54 holes, so I’m just grinding, trying to make good shots and good putts and riding the wave.”
Mike Weir, who vaulted into the lead with a 65 on Friday, was 8-under before running into trouble on the challenging back nine. He had a double bogey on 12 and bogeys on 13, 15 and 16 to drop to third place at 3-under.
“I’m not happy with the way things turned out today, but I have a good chance tomorrow and it was one of those days,” Weir said. “It was a little bit of bad golf, a little bit of misfortune. The wind was difficult and there’s a little bit of guessing out there and I seemed to guess wrong quite a bit.”
Stricker and Čejka, the two players in prime position to emerge as the winner Sunday, faced off in a playoff May 9 at the Regions Tradition. Čejka won with a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole.
“(Stricker is) such a great player,” Čejka said. “He’s a tough nut to crack, so I’m going to have to play really good golf, be lucky. It all depends who is going to play better tomorrow. It’s actually very simple: Who is going to play better is going to have a great chance of winning this tournament.”