Senior PGA Championship: Steve Stricker moves into first place ahead of Alex Cejka

“I kind of had the same mindset like yesterday — I didn’t want to lose too much ground,” he said. “I saw the boys behind me being already like 8-under and 6-under and I’m dropping a couple shots and I’m 1-under.

“I thought if I make a couple birdies coming in and maybe one of those boys drops one or two shots, which is doable on this golf course, anything can happen. As we see, it’s bunched up again after 54 holes, so I’m just grinding, trying to make good shots and good putts and riding the wave.”

Mike Weir, who vaulted into the lead with a 65 on Friday, was 8-under before running into trouble on the challenging back nine. He had a double bogey on 12 and bogeys on 13, 15 and 16 to drop to third place at 3-under.

“I’m not happy with the way things turned out today, but I have a good chance tomorrow and it was one of those days,” Weir said. “It was a little bit of bad golf, a little bit of misfortune. The wind was difficult and there’s a little bit of guessing out there and I seemed to guess wrong quite a bit.”

Stricker and Čejka, the two players in prime position to emerge as the winner Sunday, faced off in a playoff May 9 at the Regions Tradition. Čejka won with a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole.

“(Stricker is) such a great player,” Čejka said. “He’s a tough nut to crack, so I’m going to have to play really good golf, be lucky. It all depends who is going to play better tomorrow. It’s actually very simple: Who is going to play better is going to have a great chance of winning this tournament.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.