Senior PGA Championship notebook: Retief Goosen, K.J. Choi finish tied for third

Goosen shoots 66, ties for third
Retief Goosen posted Sunday's low round of 66, soaring into a tie for third place at 3-under. He racked up six birdies after totaling five in the previous two rounds.
"It's a pity it didn't play like this all week," Goosen said. "I would have loved that. But I just had too much inconsistencies on the greens, plus one day they were quick, next day they were slow. It was a struggle to get a consistent roll going throughout the week. But it got better as the week goes on."
Twenty years ago, Goosen won the U.S. Open at Southern Hills, edging Mark Brooks in a playoff.
"It's obviously always great coming back here," Goosen said. "I would have liked to have been more in contention, really, but I'm feeling like my swing is getting a little better now that we're getting into the swing of the season. So I'm looking forward to the next couple of weeks and hopefully I can pull out a win."
Choi ties Goosen after strong start
Playing in his first senior major, K.J. Choi surged into contention early in Sunday's final round, recording four birdies on the first seven holes. Four bogeys followed and he finished 3-under on the tournament, tying Goosen for third place.
"So many good shots this week," Choi said. "Some bad bounces and some short. ... So (much) experience, but ... it's more learning."
Sowards finishes tied for fifth
Club pro Bob Sowards matched his first round with a 67 on Sunday, tying John Riegger and Mike Weir for fifth place. Because Sowards made the cut after 54 holes, he missed his daughter's graduation back in Ohio.
"My wife told me, 'If you play well, you could pay for a year or two of college,' so that was kind of the deciding factor," Sowards said. "She rules the roost and I just pretty much do what I'm told."
Sowards' prize distribution is $120,000. Earlier in the tournament, he said he hoped to make money to contribute to his daughter's college tuition.
"Tuition's expensive," he said Sunday. "I don't know what I made, but I paid for a year or two anyway."
Attendance
For several months, because of concern about the possible spread of COVID-19, there was an expectation that KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship daily attendance would be limited to 5,000 spectators. In early April, Tulsa Health Department officials and the PGA of America agreed on a daily limit of 8,000.
According to a PGA of America spokesman, the official attendance for the Senior PGA is listed as having been 8,000 for Sunday’s final round and for each of the previous three rounds.
When the PGA Championship is played here next year, daily crowds of at least 30,000 are expected.