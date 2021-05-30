Senior PGA Championship notebook: Retief Goosen, K.J. Choi finish tied for third

Goosen shoots 66, ties for third

Retief Goosen posted Sunday's low round of 66, soaring into a tie for third place at 3-under. He racked up six birdies after totaling five in the previous two rounds.

"It's a pity it didn't play like this all week," Goosen said. "I would have loved that. But I just had too much inconsistencies on the greens, plus one day they were quick, next day they were slow. It was a struggle to get a consistent roll going throughout the week. But it got better as the week goes on."

Twenty years ago, Goosen won the U.S. Open at Southern Hills, edging Mark Brooks in a playoff.

"It's obviously always great coming back here," Goosen said. "I would have liked to have been more in contention, really, but I'm feeling like my swing is getting a little better now that we're getting into the swing of the season. So I'm looking forward to the next couple of weeks and hopefully I can pull out a win."

Choi ties Goosen after strong start

Playing in his first senior major, K.J. Choi surged into contention early in Sunday's final round, recording four birdies on the first seven holes. Four bogeys followed and he finished 3-under on the tournament, tying Goosen for third place.