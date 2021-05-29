Senior PGA Championship notebook: Furyk finally birdies; Kelly moves to even par

Furyk finally birdies
Through the first 36 holes at Southern Hills, Jim Furyk didn't have a single birdie, shooting 71 on Thursday and 72 on Friday. He followed with a 1-under par 69 on Saturday, totaling three birdies and climbing 12 spots into a tie for 10th at 2-over.
"I didn't hit the ball the way I wanted to the first two days," Furyk said. "I missed a lot of fairways, I put myself in some tough situations and was just able to kind of scrap and grind and kind of keep myself hanging in there and set it up where if today I go out and play a good round I get myself kind of back in the golf tournament."
Kelly moves to even par
Jerry Kelly had birdies on the 17th and 18th holes Friday to record a 66, the second-lowest round of the tournament behind Mike Weir's 65. Kelly was 1-under par Saturday to move to even par through three rounds, tied for sixth despite a rough start.
"When I got to 5-over through 11 holes in this championship, it was a little bit of a shock," Kelly said. "You heard I was fairly confident coming in and it was just bye-bye at the wrong time. That's the game; you hate it, but, yeah, that's the game."
Nine club pros make cut
Of the 35 club professionals who are competing in the Senior PGA Championship, nine survived the cut after two rounds. Bob Sowards, who led the field early in the second round, is tied for 10th at 2-over through 54 holes and Paul Stankowski is tied for 16th at 3-over.
Asked about his mindset for Sunday, Sowards said: "My caddie's got me trying to stick to one shot at a time. I'm just going to try to play the best I can. I'll look at the leaderboards, just because I'm a leaderboard guy. But I'm not real concerned how I finish, I just want to play well and see where I stack up."
Stankowski, who played on the PGA Tour in 1994-2011, is using his son Josh as his caddie.
"He's really impressed me at how he's staying calm and focused," Stankowski said. "He can get a little bit riled up. He's super competitive, but he's been a good caddie."
Weeden shoots a 72
During a pro-am event earlier in the week, former Oklahoma State quarterback Brandon Weeden was in a group with Ken Tanigawa, the 2019 Senior PGA Championship winner; Jim Richerson, the PGA of America president; Craig Bothwell, the Southern Hills Country Club president; and Jeff Noel, the vice president of communications and public affairs for the Whirlpool Corporation.
Weeden’s golf talent is at a high level. During the spring of 2011, before his senior season with the football Cowboys, he was a walk-on member of the Oklahoma State golf team.
The Weeden team won the best-ball pro-am competition with a gross score of 63. Weeden was able to play his own ball, though, and the result was impressive. Playing from the back tees — the same tees used by this week’s Senior PGA Championship field — Weeden was 2-under par on the back side of the course and finished with a two-over 72.