Senior PGA Championship notebook: Furyk finally birdies; Kelly moves to even par

Furyk finally birdies

Through the first 36 holes at Southern Hills, Jim Furyk didn't have a single birdie, shooting 71 on Thursday and 72 on Friday. He followed with a 1-under par 69 on Saturday, totaling three birdies and climbing 12 spots into a tie for 10th at 2-over.

"I didn't hit the ball the way I wanted to the first two days," Furyk said. "I missed a lot of fairways, I put myself in some tough situations and was just able to kind of scrap and grind and kind of keep myself hanging in there and set it up where if today I go out and play a good round I get myself kind of back in the golf tournament."

Kelly moves to even par

Jerry Kelly had birdies on the 17th and 18th holes Friday to record a 66, the second-lowest round of the tournament behind Mike Weir's 65. Kelly was 1-under par Saturday to move to even par through three rounds, tied for sixth despite a rough start.

"When I got to 5-over through 11 holes in this championship, it was a little bit of a shock," Kelly said. "You heard I was fairly confident coming in and it was just bye-bye at the wrong time. That's the game; you hate it, but, yeah, that's the game."

Nine club pros make cut