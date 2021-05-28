Senior PGA Championship notebook: Club pro Bob Sowards leads early, drops off

Sowards leads early, drops off

Club professional Bob Sowards led the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship through a round and a half, moving to 5-under par before running into trouble on the back nine.

"The leaderboard walking down 10 looked pretty cool," Sowards said. "That was pretty cool, seeing my name on top of the leaderboard. It wasn't too far off, just started missing fairway, hitting bunkers and my bunker game wasn't very good today."

Sowards bogeyed or double-bogeyed four of the final five holes, finishing with a 5-over par 75 to move into a tie for 18th place at 2-over. He concluded his first round Friday morning, totaling five birdies to card a 67.

After the morning round, Sowards said: "My daughter's going to college, so (I want to play well enough to) pay for a couple years of college hopefully -- that's the goal."

Southern Hills on full display

The Senior PGA Championship showcases Southern Hills' $11 million restoration completed in 2019. Every tee box, bunker and green were rebuilt.