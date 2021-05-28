 Skip to main content
Senior PGA Championship notebook: Club pro Bob Sowards leads early, drops off
Senior PGA Championship notebook: Club pro Bob Sowards leads early, drops off

Sowards leads early, drops off

Club professional Bob Sowards led the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship through a round and a half, moving to 5-under par before running into trouble on the back nine.

"The leaderboard walking down 10 looked pretty cool," Sowards said. "That was pretty cool, seeing my name on top of the leaderboard. It wasn't too far off, just started missing fairway, hitting bunkers and my bunker game wasn't very good today."

Sowards bogeyed or double-bogeyed four of the final five holes, finishing with a 5-over par 75 to move into a tie for 18th place at 2-over. He concluded his first round Friday morning, totaling five birdies to card a 67.

After the morning round, Sowards said: "My daughter's going to college, so (I want to play well enough to) pay for a couple years of college hopefully -- that's the goal."

Southern Hills on full display

The Senior PGA Championship showcases Southern Hills' $11 million restoration completed in 2019. Every tee box, bunker and green were rebuilt.

"I couldn't wait to see it," Rocco Mediate said. "I was looking, trying to find pictures of the redo -- I shouldn't say redo -- the restoration, we're going to call it because you can't redo these guys' stuff. If you do, there's a problem.

"But the restoration, all I didn't notice anymore were trees. The other stuff obviously he did a few things to it, but the trees and everything out and it's a bigger open place, which is still hard as hell. So the trees don't need to be here to make it hard."

Cut coming Saturday morning

Among those projected to miss the cut after the second round concludes Saturday morning are defending champion Ken Tanigawa (8-over), fan favorite John Daly (10-over) and Southern Hills director of golf Cary Cozby (15-over).

Winner takes home $585,000

The prize money totals $3.25 million, with $585,000 going to the winner, $347,000 for the runner-up and $215,000 for third. The others in the top 17 receive at least $50,000.

-- Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

