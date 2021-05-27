Senior PGA Championship notebook: Cary Cozby has large following; Brandt Jobe gets lucky with tee time

Cozby has large following

Drawing the largest crowds during Thursday's first round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship were fan favorite John Daly and Southern Hills director of golf Cary Cozby. Many of those following Cozby were Southern Hills members, watching as Cozby finished 9-over par.

"It's pressure because you can't help but feel that," Cozby said. "It's a membership, the people you serve every day and a lot of your friends."

After requiring eight shots on the par-4 No. 10 hole, Cozby bounced back with a birdie on 13.

"It is my favorite hole, so maybe there's a reason for that," he said. "I hit a 5-iron on and two-putted for an easy birdie. Because there wasn't another birdie on the card, unfortunately."

Jobe 'lucky' with tee time

Oklahoman Brandt Jobe was in the morning groups, allowing him to complete his 1-over par round in time to make it to the graduation of his son, Jackson, who attends Heritage Hall in Oklahoma City.

"I got lucky," Jobe said. "We were hoping and praying for an early Thursday tee time and got it. ... If I ended up getting a late tee time, that's the way it went, I would have had to withdraw.