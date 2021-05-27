Senior PGA Championship notebook: Cary Cozby has large following; Brandt Jobe gets lucky with tee time

Cozby has large following
Drawing the largest crowds during Thursday's first round of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship were fan favorite John Daly and Southern Hills director of golf Cary Cozby. Many of those following Cozby were Southern Hills members, watching as Cozby finished 9-over par.
"It's pressure because you can't help but feel that," Cozby said. "It's a membership, the people you serve every day and a lot of your friends."
After requiring eight shots on the par-4 No. 10 hole, Cozby bounced back with a birdie on 13.
"It is my favorite hole, so maybe there's a reason for that," he said. "I hit a 5-iron on and two-putted for an easy birdie. Because there wasn't another birdie on the card, unfortunately."
Jobe 'lucky' with tee time
Oklahoman Brandt Jobe was in the morning groups, allowing him to complete his 1-over par round in time to make it to the graduation of his son, Jackson, who attends Heritage Hall in Oklahoma City.
"I got lucky," Jobe said. "We were hoping and praying for an early Thursday tee time and got it. ... If I ended up getting a late tee time, that's the way it went, I would have had to withdraw.
"You've got to watch them graduate high school. They only do it once and they're going to move on, so I was going to be there. And it's been a long week because I've been back and forth three times already."
Jackson Jobe is a top pitching prospect in this year's MLB Draft, attempting to follow in his dad's footsteps as a professional athlete.
"It's pretty neat to watch him start the season kind of at the very end of the first round and now there's projections he's in the top 10 in the first round," Brandt Jobe said. "It's kind of mind-boggling (that) your 18-year-old son is going to do that.
"So we'll see. There's still a lot of baseball to be played on the collegiate side and I'm sure this thing's going to move all over the place, but he had a pretty incredible year and he's worked hard."
Ryder Cup captain 3-under
When Thursday's opening round of the Senior PGA Championship was suspended because of weather, Steve Stricker was at 3-under par through seven holes.
After starting his round on the 10th tee, Jim Furyk played nine holes before the 3:48 p.m. stoppage of play at Southern Hills. During a day when par was a good score, Furyk had to feel at least somewhat pleased with his start: through nine holes, he had nine pars.
Originally scheduled for Sept. 25-27, 2020, but postponed because of COVID-19, the Ryder Cup clash of the United States and European teams takes place on Sept. 21-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin (55 miles north of Milwaukee).
The U.S. team captain is Stricker. His top vice-captain is Furyk. For the 2018 Ryder Cup, their roles were reversed. Furyk was the U.S. captain and Stricker a vice-captain.
Shuttles running Friday for fans
For Friday's round, shuttles will be available for spectators between the Mabee Center and Southern Hills from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Pre-sold parking for Lot V will be directed to Lot C.
— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World