Senior PGA Championship: Mike Weir leads through two rounds at 7-under

Asked about his eagle, Stricker said: “Oh, forgot I did that. I had like 107 yards, I think, to the hole and right in between clubs, so I just took a wedge and just tried to skip it up the hill there a little bit. And that’s just a bonus; you don’t expect to do anything like that. But it was a nice shot and got me going.”

Another eagle happened late in the day, when Southern Hills director of golf Cary Cozby entertained his gallery by draining a shot on the fifth hole just off the green from about 50 feet out.

“I just putted it up there and it looked good the whole way,” Cozby said. “I was watching it and it went in, which was fun with all the crew over there on the cart path watching above. So it was fun to hear that yell.”

On the following hole, Cozby’s drive rolled to the edge of the water. When he saw where it was, he paused briefly as if to contemplate his next move, then reached down to take his right shoe and sock off while his fans cheered.

“I was like, well, I got to hit that,” he said. “It was above the water, just kind of maybe the bottom quarter of the ball was in the water, so just about like a bunker shot. … I would have been booed if I wouldn’t have hit that shot.”