Senior PGA Championship: longtime Tulsa-area golf figure Dan Griffin’s course breakdown

Longtime Tulsa-area golf figure Dan Griffin estimates that he caddied about 2,400 rounds on Southern Hills’ 18-hole course. In advance of this week’s Senior PGA Championship, he provides a hole-by-hole breakdown of the par-70 course:
No. 1
451 yards, par-4
Griffin: “The best entry to the green is from the left side of the fairway. On the second shot, you have to play to the left-center of the green.”
No. 2
455 yards, par-4
Griffin: “No. 2 and No. 18 are the two toughest holes, depending on the wind. It will be about 220-225 yards to carry the creek and the bunkers. The rough on the right is very thick. You’ve got water on the left.”
No. 3
406 yards, par-4
Griffin: “A dogleg left. They’ll want to keep the ball in the center of the fairway or a little right of center. It should be a second shot of about 130 to 150 yards.”
No. 4
377 yards, par-4
Griffin: “A straightaway hole. The landing area in most instances flows to the right. If they can keep it on that line, it should be perfect.”
No. 5
600 yards, par-5
Griffin: “The longest hole on the course. It’ll be 260 yards to carry the bunker on the left. We’re probably going to hit a 3-wood and take the bunker out of play. It’s going to be a three-shot hole (to the green), anyway. In all of the years I’ve been out here, I’ve only seen nine people hit that green in two shots.”
No. 6
188 yards, par-3
Griffin: “Usually downwind. It’s playing about 190 in this tournament.”
No. 7
424 yards, par-4
Griffin: “It used to be a fairly easy hole. Now, they’ve moved the green back 45 yards. Dogleg left. It has become a very difficult hole. I think maybe the third-toughest hole on the course.”
No. 8
230 yards, par-3
Griffin: “Slightly uphill. This green is an optical illusion. It sits on a hill, and the front part of the green is much more steep than it looks. Hubie Green won the 1977 U.S. Open here, and he intentionally played short of the green each day. His short game – he could throw that little spin shot up there and stick it near the hole. He didn’t want to mess with the bunkers. Tough hole.”
No. 9
395 yards, par-4
Griffin: “A little dogleg right. If a guy hits driver and hooks it, he’ll be in the rough. A cut shot is a pretty good play on this hole. You don’t have to hit driver; you just want to get it up there in the 120- to 140-yard range on your second shot.”
No. 10
406 yards, par-4
Griffin: “A dogleg right, downhill. It’s 300 yards to the creek. They want to play a left of center of the fairway.”
No. 11
173 yards, par-3
Griffin: “Another par-3, also downhill. Small green. If you’re in the center of the green, you’ll have a 20-foot putt in any direction. Of all of the holes on the course, the wind is most difficult to judge.”
No. 12
436 yards, par-4
Griffin: “Southern Hills’ signature hole. In 1958, Ben Hogan called it one of the best holes in all of golf. In 1970, Arnold Palmer agreed with Hogan. It’s 260 yards to carry the bunker. I like to have a player hit it to the right of the bunker and let the sloping fairway run the ball to the left a little bit. You end up with a 170-yard shot to the green.”
No. 13
529 yards, par-5
Griffin: “A straightaway hole. For a lot of people, it’s a three-shot hole (to reach the green).”
No. 14
204 yards, par-3
Griffin: “A downhill hole. It’s playing about 220 yards. Usually, there’s a crosswind there.”
No. 15
417 yards, par-4
Griffin: “My favorite hole on the course. A slight dogleg left. There’s a bunker 260 yards off the tee, on the left. You want to stay right of that bunker, leaving yourself with a 130- to 160-yard shot to a very undulating green.”
No. 16
485 yards, par-4
Griffin: “It’s a par-5 for members, but a par-4 for this tournament. Usually, the wind helps on this hole. I like for a player to hit it toward the bunker on the left side, and kind of cut it back toward the middle of the fairway. That leaves you anything from 180 to 210 yards in.”
No. 17
342 yards, par-4
Griffin: “A tricky little hole. You want to hit about a 240-yard shot down the left side. That leaves you 110 to 125 yards to the green.”
No. 18
460 yards, par-4
Griffin: “Very difficult. The water is straightaway. The left side of the water is 300 yards from the tee. I like for a guy to angle it down the left side of the fairway, and try to land it at about 240 or 250 yards. It should run down to the flat area and leave you with 160 to 180 yards uphill to the green.”