Senior PGA Championship: longtime Tulsa-area golf figure Dan Griffin’s course breakdown

No. 5

600 yards, par-5

Griffin: “The longest hole on the course. It’ll be 260 yards to carry the bunker on the left. We’re probably going to hit a 3-wood and take the bunker out of play. It’s going to be a three-shot hole (to the green), anyway. In all of the years I’ve been out here, I’ve only seen nine people hit that green in two shots.”

No. 6

188 yards, par-3

Griffin: “Usually downwind. It’s playing about 190 in this tournament.”

No. 7

424 yards, par-4

Griffin: “It used to be a fairly easy hole. Now, they’ve moved the green back 45 yards. Dogleg left. It has become a very difficult hole. I think maybe the third-toughest hole on the course.”

No. 8

230 yards, par-3