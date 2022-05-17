Scottie Scheffler, world's top-ranked player, ready for challenge of Southern Hills

Scottie Scheffler has played Southern Hills four times — twice representing the University of Texas, once at an amateur event and in a practice round last week.

What does the world’s top-ranked player think of this year’s PGA Championship home?

“I feel like it’s one of those places where you kind of get on the tee box and you look at the (first) hole and are like, man, this is a really cool hole,” Scheffler said. “Then you get to No. 2 and you’re like, man, this is a really cool hole. And it just keeps going."

Scheffler, while meeting the media after his Tuesday practice round, said he doesn't have a favorite hole at Southern Hills, but rated the course as solid.

Scheffler won 2015 Big 12 individual medalist honors at Southern Hills after shooting an even-par 280. In 2018, he finished tied for fifth with a 5-over 285.

“It's a really hard golf course, but when you're playing great golf, you can kind of make your way around it just because it's so simple,” Scheffler said. “And I don't know, it's just kind of a funny place when it comes to stuff like that. I'm not sure what Tiger (Woods) won with here in 2007, but it was also one of those deals where he had a crazy round and almost shot a 62.

“It's one of those places where if you can put your A game together for a round, you can really make it special.”

Multiple reports say he shot a 64 last week during a practice round.

Scheffler is coming off a strong start with a win at the Masters last month (he said the green jacket remains in his closet) and had two top-10 finishes in the previous two PGA Championships.

Earlier in the day, Brooks Koepka spoke about Scheffler.

“He won Augusta, No. 1 in the world, you've kind of got that swagger when you walk on the range. I know I did,” Koepka said. “I'm pretty sure everybody else that's been No. 1, you've got a little extra strut, whatever the hell is going on. But you've got a little something, and I think it's noticeable.”

Does Scheffler feel different?

“No. Tiger's here, so nobody really remembers that I'm here, so it's all good,” he said with a smile. “No, like I said, I don't feel any different. I don't get any extra shots this week. You know, it's nice to have the ranking, but at the end of the day when I show up at a tournament, I don't have any advantages over the field other than we all start even par.

“So for me, it's a tremendous honor, but at the end of the day when I show up to a tournament, I'm starting at even.”

Scheffler has a hunger to win another major. But that’s the same feeling he will have to win any tournament.

“I want to win this tournament as bad as any other one. For me not much changes, whether it's PGA Championship, Masters, British Open, whatever it is,” he said. “I'm an extremely competitive person. I want to win. For me winning is fun. You know, it took me a while to win the first one, and I guess I've been on a stretch now.

“But outside of that, being in contention and winning golf tournaments is the most fun. Finishing 50th place is not as fun. You know, the higher up you can finish and the more nerves you feel, that's kind of the more fun stuff for me.”

