Saturday tee times for the PGA Championship

  • Updated
  • 0
PGA Championship Day Two

Brandon Bingaman hits out of the bunker on the 12th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

A look at the tee times for Saturday's third round:

No. 1 (Saturday)

7 a.m.: Brian Harmon

7:10 a.m.: Lucas Glove, Sebastian Munoz

7:20 a.m.: Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

7:30 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama

7:40 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Luke List

7:50 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel

8 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel

8:10 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson

8:20 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin

8:30 a.m.: Shaun Norris, Tiger Woods

8:40 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Kevin Streelman

8:50 a.m. Sepp Straka, Adam Schenk

9 a.m.: Jason Day, Russell Henley

9:10 a.m.: Justin Harding, Marc Leishman

9:20 a.m.: Brendan Steele, Laurie Center

9:30 a.m.: Thomas Pieters, Francesco Molinari

9:40 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Kramer Hickok

10 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III

10:10 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak

10:20 a.m.: K.H. Lee, Shane Lowry

10:30 a.m.: Justin Rose, Lanto Griffin

10:40 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

10:50 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau

11 a.m.: Aaron Wise, Robert, MacIntyre

11:10 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Lucas Herbert

11:20 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler

11:30 a.m. Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge

11:40 a.m.: Adri Arnaus, Viktor Hovland

11:50 a.m.: Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power

12 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Kevin Na

12:10 p.m.: Bernd Wieseberger, Max Homa

12:20 p.m.: Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann

12:30 p.m.: Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

12:40 p.m. Cameron Smith, Cameron Young

12:50 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar

1:10 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk

1:20 p.m.: Davis Riley, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:30 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer

1:40 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson

1:50 p.m.: Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

