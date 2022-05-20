Saturday tee times for the PGA Championship

A look at the tee times for Saturday's third round:
7:10 a.m.: Lucas Glove, Sebastian Munoz
7:20 a.m.: Cam Davis, Rikuya Hoshino
7:30 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama
7:40 a.m.: Maverick McNealy, Luke List
7:50 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel
8 a.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel
8:10 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson
8:20 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Adam Hadwin
8:30 a.m.: Shaun Norris, Tiger Woods
8:40 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Kevin Streelman
8:50 a.m. Sepp Straka, Adam Schenk
9 a.m.: Jason Day, Russell Henley
9:10 a.m.: Justin Harding, Marc Leishman
9:20 a.m.: Brendan Steele, Laurie Center
9:30 a.m.: Thomas Pieters, Francesco Molinari
9:40 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Kramer Hickok
10 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III
10:10 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak
10:20 a.m.: K.H. Lee, Shane Lowry
10:30 a.m.: Justin Rose, Lanto Griffin
10:40 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth
10:50 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau
11 a.m.: Aaron Wise, Robert, MacIntyre
11:10 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Lucas Herbert
11:20 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Rickie Fowler
11:30 a.m. Beau Hossler, Tom Hoge
11:40 a.m.: Adri Arnaus, Viktor Hovland
11:50 a.m.: Cameron Tringale, Seamus Power
12 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Kevin Na
12:10 p.m.: Bernd Wieseberger, Max Homa
12:20 p.m.: Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann
12:30 p.m.: Sam Burns, Gary Woodland
12:40 p.m. Cameron Smith, Cameron Young
12:50 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar
1:10 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk
1:20 p.m.: Davis Riley, Matt Fitzpatrick
1:30 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer
1:40 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson
1:50 p.m.: Will Zalatoris, Mito Pereira
Photos: Friday's second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas acknowledges fans on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans react after Rory McIlroy hits a shot out of the rough on the 5th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way from the 3rd hole to the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans watch as golfers hit tee shots on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
A young fan plays a game on his phone while spectators watch golfers tee off on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway on the 3rd hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons watch Justin Thomas on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch hits a shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Brandon Bingaman hits out of the bunker on the 12th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch yells in frustration after his shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch putts on the 12th green during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch chips onto the green on the 12th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Jhonattan Vegas hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Bernd Wiesberger hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two P1
Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the rough on the 1st hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two P2
Fans watch as Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy, all not pictured, walk by on the fairway of the 1st hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two P3
Tiger Woods adjusts his hat while standing on the 5th hole green during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two P4
Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a potential birdie putt on the 1st hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two P5
Rory McIlroy hits a shot out of the rough on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two 6
Rory McIlroy hits a shot out of the bunker on the 4th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Joaquin Niemann hits a tee shot on the 5th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans sit on a bridge to photograph Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Rory McIlroy, all not pictured, walks down the fairway of the 3rd hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans react after Rory McIlroy hits a shot out of the rough on the 5th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Rory McIlroy hits a shot out of the rough on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the rough on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans reacts as Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the rough on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans reacts as Tiger Woods hits a shot out of the rough on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Joaquin Niemann reacts after his tee shot on the 4th hole drifts towards the right rough during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Cam Davis hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Rory McIlroy chips a shot on the 1st hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans watch as Tiger Woods putts on the 1st hole green during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Jordan Spieth hits a tee shot on the 2nd hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Rory McIlroy reacts after hitting a shot out of the bunker on the 4th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Tiger Woods hits a chip shot on the 8th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way up the 4th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jason Day watches his ball after hitting out of a bunker on the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Shane Lowery tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Brooks Koepka tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Adam Scott tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler talks to a rules official about his ball in a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler is silhouetted as he tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
A patron films the 13th green with a smartphone during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler hits out of a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way from the 3rd hole to the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler make their way to the green on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rickie Fowler crosses a bridge on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Dustin Johnson tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrick Cantlay tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Harold Varner III hits out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rickie Fowler tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa acknowledges fans after hitting out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler putts on the 11th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler tees off on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa hits a ball in the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler hits a ball in the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler reacts to his hit in the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 12th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jon Rahm hits a ball in the 13th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler looks at the trees to try and guage the wind on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler watches his ball after hitting in the 13th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler watches his ball after hitting in the 13th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Collin Morikawa chips a ball onto the 13th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler questions a rules offical about his ball in a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Jon Rahm reacts to a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 14th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
A patron films Aaron Wise's fairway shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Joel Dahmen hits out of a bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Joel Dahmen reacts while hitting out of a bunker on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Rickie Fowler watches his fairway hit from the 1th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway on the 3rd hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway on the 3rd hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way up the 4th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons watch Justin Thomas on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas acknowledges fans on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Fans watch as golfers hit tee shots on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
A young fan plays a game on his phone while spectators watch golfers tee off on the 9th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch hits a shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Brandon Bingaman hits out of the bunker on the 12th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch yells in frustration after his shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch putts on the 12th green during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch chips onto the green on the 12th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Talor Gooch hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Jhonattan Vegas hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship Day Two
Bernd Wiesberger hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during day two of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Ian Maule, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris hits on the 7th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mito Pereira hits in the fairway on the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris hits in the fairway of the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland hits out of a bunker on the 6th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods hits a ball in the fairway on the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris tees off on the 7th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mito Pereira tees off on the 5th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris hits out of a bunker on the 7th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland hits on the 9th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris hits on the 9th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris reacts to a missed putt on the 9th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mito Pereira hits in the fairway on the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland waits to putt on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Viktor Hovland hits a ball on the 5th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris acknowledges fans on the 4th green during second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas acknowledges fans on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday in Tulsa.
For full tournament coverage, see Sports, Page B1.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way up the 4th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on Friday
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way from the 3rd hole to the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway on the 3rd hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons watch Justin Thomas on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods is surrounded by patrons as he hits on the 9th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Will Zalatoris reacts to a missed putt on the 5th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mito Pereira watches his tee shot on the 5th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
At 9-under par, PGA Championship leader Will Zalatoris has the best 36-hole score in the history of major championships played at Southern Hills. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Mito Pereira lines up a putt on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Tiger Woods walks towards the 9th green after hitting during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Cameron Smith lines up a putt on the 5th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship (copy)
Mito Pereira watches his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Fans watch golf from the bridge on the 6th hole as Tiger Woods is on the 5th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way up the 4th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas acknowledges fans on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas makes his way from the 3rd hole to the 4th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas lines up a putt on the 10th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Justin Thomas hits in the fairway on the 3rd hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
PGA Championship
Patrons watch Justin Thomas on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club Friday, May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
