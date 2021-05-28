`Round the clock: Tournament's longest day ends in darkness

6:58 a.m.: Steve Stricker warms up on the Southern Hills driving range. In about 17 minutes, he will have a birdie putt that could give him the lead when the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship’s opening round resumes Friday after being suspended at 3:48 p.m. Thursday.
7:15 a.m.: It’s 57 degrees and sunny as air horns blow across the course to signal that play can resume. The wind has turned around from Thursday as it’s now coming from the north at 9 mph.
7:17 a.m.: At the par-4 No. 17, Stricker misses a 15-foot birdie putt. His playing partners, Retief Goosen and Ernie Els, also miss makeable birdie putts.
7:28 a.m.: Club pro Bob Sowards birdies No. 4 (his 13th hole) to move into a tie with Stricker and Alex Cejka for the lead at 3-under.
8:47 a.m.: Sowards taps in for par on No. 9 as he finishes with a 67 to tie Cejka for the clubhouse lead. He has about 45 minutes to get ready for his second round that starts at 9:33 a.m. He will be in the opening group off No. 1.
9:40 a.m.: Tulsa resident David Peoples is sitting in his portable seat outside the ropes near the 7th green. Peoples, who describes himself as “a big golf fan,” is spending this Friday before Memorial Day much differently than 29 years ago — he moved to Tulsa from Oklahoma City on that day in 1992. He said he remembers that date “because that was Johnny Carson’s last ‘Tonight’ show.”
Peoples (no relation to senior golfer David Roy Peoples), now joined by son Brandon, plans on spending about an hour at this location before moving to another vantage point. He is currently watching Goosen tap in for par. Peoples remembers being at the 72nd hole in the 2001 U.S. Open when Goosen three-putted to send the tournament into a playoff that Goosen won over Mark Brooks.
10:16 a.m.: As the temperature warms to the high 60s, Sowards sheds his vest and sinks a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 3 to move into the lead at 4-under.
10:27 a.m.: Sowards has a two-stroke lead after sinking a 20-foot birdie putt on No. 4.
10:34 a.m.: K.J. Choi birdies 18 to finish a 2-under 68 in his opening round.
10:44 a.m.: On No. 18, Russ Cochran has a 10-foot putt lip out and then misses three tap-in attempts before winding up with a quadruple bogey 8 to post an 81 for his opening round — and then withdraws from the tournament.
10:51 a.m.: The first round is finally over for the entire field as Mauricio Molina makes a 5-foot putt on No. 9 to post a 79.
11:09 a.m.: Sowards maintains his two-stroke lead with a sand save on No. 7.
12:07 p.m.: Glen Day, the former University of Oklahoma golfer whose best finish in a major on the PGA Tour was a tie for 15th at the 1994 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, makes a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 12 to move to 2-over.
12:46 p.m.: Ken Tanigawa, the 2019 Senior PGA champion, acknowledges a “Let’s Go Ken” shout from the gallery as he strolls down No. 10 fairway as he starts his round after shooting a 73 in the opening round.
12:57 p.m.: Choi makes an 8-foot birdie putt on No. 6 as he moves to 4-under and cuts Sowards’ lead to one while Stricker is at 3-under.
1:10 p.m.: Sowards bogeys No. 14 to fall into a tie with Choi at 4-under.
1:27 p.m.: Sowards picks up a double-bogey on No. 15.
1:30 p.m.: On his approach to the 10th green, from 107 yards, Stricker uses a wedge to drop his shot about 12 feet short and slightly right of the pin. The ball spins toward the flag and drops into the cup for an eagle-2. With that shot, Stricker is at 5-under for the tournament with a one-shot lead over Choi.
2 p.m.: Next to the Field of Flags that is located north of the 12th fairway, the Folds of Honors holds a press conference to promote its partnership with PGA HOPE as well as the Patriot Cup Invitational on Monday.
2:20 p.m.: Sowards finishes with a double-bogey on No. 18 to close out a 75 and is at 2-over.
2:50 p.m.: After a birdie on 13, Choi is tied for the lead with Stricker at 5-under.
3:21 p.m.: Els gets his second chance of the day at the short par-4 No. 17 and chips in from behind the green for eagle, drawing a roar from the gallery that includes his wife Liezl. Els, now at 2-over, waves his cap to the crowd and tosses his ball to a lucky youngster.
Before his playing partners putt out, they signal to the next group to tee off. Two of the three, Bernhard Langer and Scott Parel, drive the green. Stricker then taps in for bogey and drops to 4-under — one ahead of Rocco Mediate, who just finished his round of 68 with a 15-foot birdie putt on 18, and Cejka, who is just starting his round.
3:45 p.m.: Choi just misses the pin with his drive on 17 and winds up behind the green near where Els’ drive went about 30 minutes earlier. Choi, however, misses a short birdie putt and settles for par to stay at 3-under.
4 p.m.: Mediate, Stricker and Choi all are tied for the lead at 3-under after the latter two each bogey No. 18.
4:47 p.m.: With sunset at 8:33 p.m., it’s going to be a race against time to finish the round today as John Riegger, who shot an opening-round 68, tees off No. 1 in the final group.
5:30 p.m.: Mike Weir, who started on No. 10, is the leader at 5-under after three birdies on his first five holes.
7 p.m.: Weir birdies No. 4 and is at 7-under through 13 holes — four ahead of Mediate and Stricker.
7:30 p.m.: The projected cut line, which was 4-over at mid-day, is now up at 6-over.
7:58 p.m.: Cejka makes a 20-foot downhill putt for birdie on No. 8 to return to 3-under.
8:08 p.m.: Weir comes within inches of holing out a sand shot and settles for par at No. 8.
8:26 p.m.: It’s getting hard to see, but Weir makes a 6-foot par putt to close out a 5-under 65 and keep a four-shot lead at 7-under over Mediate, Stricker, Cejka and John Riegger, who is still on the course.
8:31 p.m.: Air horns blow across the course, suspending play because of darkness, but golfers have the option to finish the hole they are playing.
8:45 p.m.: The last shot of the day is Jose Manuel Carriles making a 2-foot putt on No. 18 to finish a 77. At 10-over, he will not make the cut. Riegger finishes the day at 3-under for the tournament through 15 holes. There are 18 players who will finish their second round early Saturday morning.