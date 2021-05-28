`Round the clock: Tournament's longest day ends in darkness

3:21 p.m.: Els gets his second chance of the day at the short par-4 No. 17 and chips in from behind the green for eagle, drawing a roar from the gallery that includes his wife Liezl. Els, now at 2-over, waves his cap to the crowd and tosses his ball to a lucky youngster.

Before his playing partners putt out, they signal to the next group to tee off. Two of the three, Bernhard Langer and Scott Parel, drive the green. Stricker then taps in for bogey and drops to 4-under — one ahead of Rocco Mediate, who just finished his round of 68 with a 15-foot birdie putt on 18, and Cejka, who is just starting his round.

3:45 p.m.: Choi just misses the pin with his drive on 17 and winds up behind the green near where Els’ drive went about 30 minutes earlier. Choi, however, misses a short birdie putt and settles for par to stay at 3-under.

4 p.m.: Mediate, Stricker and Choi all are tied for the lead at 3-under after the latter two each bogey No. 18.

4:47 p.m.: With sunset at 8:33 p.m., it’s going to be a race against time to finish the round today as John Riegger, who shot an opening-round 68, tees off No. 1 in the final group.