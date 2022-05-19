`Round the clock: John Daly provides excitement for early arriving fans; Luke List tap in for par to end Round 1 just after 8 p.m.

A timeline from the PGA Championship's first round Thursday at Southern Hills.

6:48 a.m.: Twelve minutes away from the tournament's scheduled start, Richard and Vicky Miller are sitting in the grandstand next to the No. 1 tee. They have been in Tulsa since Sunday after making a 5-hour drive from Washington — a town of about 1,000 in north Kansas — and plan to stay for the rest of the tournament. This is their first major and they made their reservations for this week over a year ago.

They were encouraged to attend by their son, Jake, the youngest of their eight children. Jake has a college degree in golf course management. "It's been fun getting to see the golfers we've only seen before on TV," Vicky said. "We've been getting to know the course during the practice days. It's beautiful." They arrived early Thursday due to Tiger Woods' early tee time. Richard will follow him while she remains in the grandstand.

6:54 a.m.: Although the No. 1 grandstand is filling up, most of the early arriving fans are headed to the back nine instead of the first hole to get good viewing spots for the group of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth that starts on 10 at 8:11 a.m. Two hours after lightning could be seen in the area, it's turning out to be a beautiful morning — 70 degrees — under partly cloudy skies and only a slight wind — ideal conditions for low scores.

7 a.m.: John Daly, the 1991 PGA champion, is introduced and hits the first shot of the tournament. There's loud approval from the fans as he booms a drive down the No. 1 fairway. Due to Tiger Woods, and also to some extent to Daly, this is the largest gallery for an opening shot in the eight pro majors that Southern Hills has hosted.

7:02 a.m.: Richard J. Bauer Jr., who has seen the opening group tee off, is at the tournament, in part to do research for a novel he is writing, "Zenman." Bauer said the book will be "a mix of golf, Buddhism and three love stories." The novel will conclude at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, so he wants to get "the lay of the land with details of what it's like at a major."

Bauer is a retired professor of finance from St. Mary's University in San Antonio. His previous books have been on finance. Bauer lives in Fort Worth, but his parents and grandparents are from Tulsa — he said his grandfather used to play 54 holes a day Monday through Thursday.

7:12 a.m.: After nearly holing out his second shot on the par-4 No. 1, Daly rolls in a 5-foot birdie putt and is the very early leader.

7:16 a.m.: A fan yells, "Go get 'em J.D.", as Daly zips down the No. 2 fairway in his cart that he has been granted permission to use at the PGA since 2019 due to osteoarthiritis in his right knee. In the '19 PGA, Daly needed a push from several of his fans after his cart got stuck.

8:09 a.m.: Robert MacIntyre, who plays shinty in his spare time, sinks a 7-foot birdie putt on No. 13 and is the first player to reach 2-under. Shinty is a team game, played primarily in Scotland, with a ball and sticks.

8:22 a.m.: Y.E. Yang, who stunned the golf world by outdueling Woods for the 2009 PGA title, chips in for birdie on No. 6 and is tied with Daly and MacIntyre for the lead at minus-2.

9:03 a.m.: Will Zalatoris, the 2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and Masters runner-up still looking for his first Tour win, rolls in a 26-foot birdie putt at 13 to take the lead at minus-3.

9:08 a.m.: A moan from the gallery at the 13th as Woods' third shot from 80 yards out on the par-5 winds up in a back bunker. However, he scrambles for par to stay at minus-1 while McIlroy birdies to reach 2-under.

9:15 a.m.: Mito Pereira, who is from Chile, sinks a 42-foot birdie putt on No. 6 to get back to even-par. He is playing in his first PGA and only second major.

9:47 a.m.: McIlroy is alone on top at minus-4 after he sinks a 10-foot birdie putt on 15.

10:40 a.m.: Former OU golfer Abraham Ancer is at 3-under after a birdie on 10.

11:22 a.m.: McIlroy birdies No. 2 to reach 5-under.

12:11 p.m.: A disappointing finish for Daly, who three-putts at 18 for his fourth bogey in five holes and posts a 2-over 72.

12:18 p.m.: It's sunny and warming up at 85 degrees as McIlroy's lead grows to three shots over Tom Hoge after a birdie on No. 5.

12:45 p.m.: Cameron Smith picks up his fifth birdie in seven holes and moves to 3-under — in a five-way tie for second — two shots behind McIlroy.

1:07 p.m.: Zalatoris makes a long birdie putt on 9 to finish with a 4-under 66 — tied for the lead with McIlroy and Hoge. Smith finishes with a par for a 68.

1:12 p.m.: Jesse Mueller, who qualified as the PGA Professional champion, holes out a shot from the 10th fairway for an eagle to start his round.

1:15 p.m.: With the temperature rising and the wind increasing, the scores in the afternoon will likely be higher than in the morning. The high humidity reminds Smith of his home in Australia. "It's like a summer's morning in Brisbane. It's actually quite nice, quite a nice change. I love playing in this stuff. I've felt like we've played in cold the last six months, so I'm ready for summer."

1:20 p.m.: McIlroy regains the lead going into the clubhouse as he sinks a 20-foot birdie on No. 9 to post a 5-under 65.

1:23 p.m.: After Spieth pars for a 2-over 72, Woods gets a loud ovation as he sinks a bogey putt that winds up a 74.

1:26 p.m.: Stewart Cink, who had a nightmarish 18th hole that cost him the 2001 U.S. Open at Southern Hills, taps in for a par this time for a 1-under 69.

1:59 p.m.: Hoge taps in for par on 18 to finish with a 66 — one behind McIlroy.

2:27 p.m.: Justin Harding, whose last win was at the 2021 Magical Kenya Open, picks up the first eagle on the par-4 No. 7.

3:08 p.m.: After starting with four pars, the world's top-ranked player, Scottie Scheffler, gets the first birdie on the par-5 No. 5.

4:25 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, looking to jump-start his round, sinks a 12-foot birdie putt on No. 11 to move to even-par. Also in his group are Scheffler and Jon Rahm. That group as well as several other marquee groups on the back nine have about one-tenth of the gallery that the Woods, McIlroy and Spieth group had in the morning.

5:40 p.m.: Lucas Herbert, who finished tied for 71st in the 2019 and '21 PGA Championships, has a chance to improve on that this year as he birdies No. 3 to move to 3-under — two shots out of the lead.

6:33 p.m.: Herbert birdies No. 6 and is at minus-4 — one behind McIlroy with three holes left.

7:28 p.m.: With about 30 spectators watching him at the 9th tee, Herbert, after a bogey on No. 8, hooks his drive to the 18th fairway.

7:40 p.m.: Herbert taps in for a bogey and a 2-under 68. "Definitely would have taken 2-under at the start of the day. This place is not easy. Obviously it can get pretty squirrelly out there with the wind."

7:58 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, at 1-under on 18, has not made a cut in a major since the 2019 Masters. His caddie makes multiple requests for spectators to be still while Kizzire faces a difficult chip, which he executes beautifully.

8:03 p.m.: Kizzire makes a 5-foot putt for par and a 69, tied for 16th place — four behind McIlroy.

8:04 p.m.: The first round ends as Luke List taps in for par on 9 and a 4-over 74.

