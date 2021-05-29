`Round the clock: It doesn't take long for a lead to slip away at Southern Hills

8:08 a.m.: Barry Cheesman makes a 4-foot bogey putt on No. 9 as he misses the cut at 10-over. That ends the second round — 55 minutes after it resumed.

9:45 a.m.: Ronnie and Reba Coleman have traveled from Moore and are positioned in their portable seats on a hill behind the No. 4 green. "There's not a whole lot of tournaments come to Oklahoma so when there's one close by, you've got to take advantage of it," Reba said.

Even though the first group won't be at that hole for an hour, they are enjoying the morning. It's their first time seeing a tournament at Southern Hills, although Ronnie played the course in 2012. Reba used to volunteer at the PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas. So why choose No. 4 to be at for a portion of the round? "It's a nice spot, we were looking for shade and we can also see them tee off on 5," said Reba, whose favorite golfers in the field are Stricker and Mediate. "I wanted so badly for Mediate to win against Tiger in the (2008) U.S. Open."

9:52 a.m.: The third round starts as Jeff Sluman, who won the 1988 PGA Championship at Oak Tree in Edmond, sends his drive into the No. 1 fairway. Sluman is at 4-over through 36 holes.