`Round the clock: It doesn't take long for a lead to slip away at Southern Hills

7:13 a.m.: Two minutes earlier than scheduled, air horns sound across Southern Hills to signal that the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship's second round can resume after it was suspended due to darkness Friday. It's sunny and 54 degrees with a north wind of 9 mph.
There are 18 players on the course but only two are in the top-30 on the leaderboard — John Riegger and Peter Fowler. Riegger, who opens the morning with a drive into the par-4 16th fairway, starts four shots behind leader Mike Weir, who finished at 7-under a few minutes before play was suspended. Riegger is in a second-place tie with Alex Cejka, Rocco Mediate and Steve Stricker at 3-under.
7:26 a.m.: Riegger misses a 7-foot downhill par putt to drop to 2-under — only his second bogey of the round.
7:58 a.m.: It's fitting for Riegger that some dark clouds are suddenly visible as it's been a real bad 45 minutes for him, capped by missing a 5-foot bogey putt on 18. Despite hitting all three fairways on his drives, he goes bogey-bogey-double bogey after resuming play as he slips from a second-place tie to a tie for 11th at 1-over for 36 holes.
8:06 a.m.: David Morland IV faces a 7-foot par putt on No. 9 — his finishing hole — after an excellent sand shot. Morland, in his first seniors tournament since August, needs a par to make the cut, that is at 7-over. He sinks his putt and will start his Round 3 in four hours in the last group off No. 10 — at about the same time his fellow Canadian, Weir, tees off on No. 1 along with Stricker and Mediate.
8:08 a.m.: Barry Cheesman makes a 4-foot bogey putt on No. 9 as he misses the cut at 10-over. That ends the second round — 55 minutes after it resumed.
9:45 a.m.: Ronnie and Reba Coleman have traveled from Moore and are positioned in their portable seats on a hill behind the No. 4 green. "There's not a whole lot of tournaments come to Oklahoma so when there's one close by, you've got to take advantage of it," Reba said.
Even though the first group won't be at that hole for an hour, they are enjoying the morning. It's their first time seeing a tournament at Southern Hills, although Ronnie played the course in 2012. Reba used to volunteer at the PGA Tour's AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas. So why choose No. 4 to be at for a portion of the round? "It's a nice spot, we were looking for shade and we can also see them tee off on 5," said Reba, whose favorite golfers in the field are Stricker and Mediate. "I wanted so badly for Mediate to win against Tiger in the (2008) U.S. Open."
9:52 a.m.: The third round starts as Jeff Sluman, who won the 1988 PGA Championship at Oak Tree in Edmond, sends his drive into the No. 1 fairway. Sluman is at 4-over through 36 holes.
10:39 a.m.: On the par-4 No. 3, former Oklahoma State golfer Willie Wood's second shot from the left rough is knocked down by a tree and into a creek. However, he sees the ball is potentially playable and takes off his shoes and socks and raises his pants legs up to his knees to prepare for the shot. But never mind — he decides against it, and gets re-dressed. He takes the penalty and winds up with a double bogey that puts him at 6-over.
10:55 a.m.: Duffy Waldorf holes out a bunker shot for a birdie on No. 3 as he moves back to 3-over after a bogey on the previous hole. Although it's sunny, the temperature still hasn't reached 60 — as a few spectators at the hole express, "Still chilly, nippy."
11:51 a.m.: Two consecutive birdies have Billy Andrade at 2-over after he rolls in a 12-footer on No. 5.
12:51 p.m.: Stricker makes a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 3 and Weir matches it from 6 feet, but Mediate posts his second bogey in a row. Weir is 8-under and maintains a four-shot lead over Stricker.
1:15 p.m.: It's lunch time under sunny skies with the temperature at 65 and all the tables with seats are filled in the eating area north of the 12th fairway.
1:20 p.m.: On No. 5, Stricker's third birdie in a row moves him to 6-under — two shots behind Weir.
1:29 p.m.: As Miguel Angel Jimenez leaves the tee box and walks toward the No. 10 fairway, a spectator asks, "Where's the cigar?" that Jimenez usually is seen with on the course. Jimenez responds by showing a banana that he is preparing to eat.
2:10 p.m.: Club pro Bob Sowards, who held or shared the lead for much of the first two rounds, birdies No. 12 with a 16-foot putt to move to 2-over.
2:14 p.m.: Kenny Perry makes a 5-foot birdie on No. 10 to move to 3-under and alone in third place, five shots behind Weir.
2:38 p.m.: Stricker, who holed out a shot for an eagle-2 on the 10th Friday, nearly does it again, but settles for birdie that returns him to 6-under — two shots behind Weir.
2:43 p.m.: Perry drops to 1-under after a double bogey on No. 12.
2:51 p.m.: As a car horn blares from 61st Street during his shot, club pro Paul Stankowski holes out his bunker shot for a birdie on No. 14. "I'm in mid-swing and some knucklehead on the street honks his horn or did something, I don't even know, I just heard a noise and I one-hopped it in the hole," Stankowski said after the round as he shot a 72 and is at 3-over.
3:10 p.m.: Weir's four-shot lead at the start of the day is gone after his double bogey on No. 12 drops him to a tie with Stricker at 6-under.
3:29 p.m.: Weir misses a 25-foot par on No. 13, giving Stricker a one-shot lead.
3:40 p.m.: Stricker bogeys No. 14 and falls back into a tie with Weir, one ahead of Cejka, who is 4-under after he taps in for birdie on 15.
3:58 p.m.: Stricker regains a one-shot lead with a par on 15 after Weir misses a 5-footer for par.
4 p.m.: Riegger birdies 18 to finish with a 71 and at 2-over — in a tie for 10th. He goes par-birdie-birdie on the final three holes of the third round after going 4-over for those three early in the morning.
4:14 p.m.: Stricker holes out for birdie from the front bunker at 16. "That is stealing one there for sure. You're just trying to make 4 there," Stricker said after the round. Weir then bogeys to fall three shots behind.
4:25 p.m.: Cejka two-putts from the fringe for birdie at 17 and moves to 5-under — one behind Stricker.
4:50 p.m.: Cejka makes a 5-footer for par on 18 to finish his 68 that leaves him at 5-under overall. K.J. Choi then makes a short birdie putt that puts him at 1-under — in a fourth-place tie with Tim Petrovic.
5 p.m.: Stricker makes his short putt for par to close out his 3-under 67 that leaves him at 6-under 204 for 54 holes — one shot ahead of Cejka.
5:01 p.m.: Short putts have been a problem on the back nine for Weir, but he makes his for par to finish with a 74 and he is in third at 3-under — three shots behind Stricker.