`Round the clock, final round: Fans treated to thrilling finish, extra golf after Tiger's exit changes some of their plans

A timeline from the PGA Championship’s fourth round Sunday at Southern Hills. It will be updated throughout the day.

5 a.m.: After Tiger Woods' withdrawal Saturday night, there are many spectators and media who are choosing to sleep in a few extra hours before making it out to Southern Hills for the final round. If Woods had stayed, he would be teeing off in a little more than 2 hours.

6:51 a.m.: Nine minutes before the round starts, Collinsville resident Duane Klopp is looking for breakfast as he walks down the No. 1 fairway. He won't have to look far as there is a Fairway Market with concessions only a few hundred yards away. Klopp wanted to arrive early even after hearing about Woods' withdrawal. He had not been at the tournament since he attended Tuesday's practice round. "I would've liked to have seen Tiger, I missed him Tuesday, but I wanted to see everybody else play," Klopp said. On his phone, Klopp has a photo of his purchased Arnold Palmer-autographed clubhouse ticket from the 1994 PGA Championship at Southern Hills — Palmer's last PGA -- a tournament he never won.

7 a.m.: It's 50 degrees, partly cloudy with a 9-mph northeast wind as Maverick McNealy is introduced to open the final round. McNealy's 296-yard drive finds the rough. Although it's a few degrees cooler than Saturday, it feels slightly more comfortable due to a little sun and a little less wind. If Woods had been playing, the grandstands at No. 1 tee would be full, but there are only 70 fans to watch McNealy and playing partner Sepp Straka. The final group of leader Mito Pereira and Matt Fitzpatrick isn't due to start for over 6 1/2 hours — at 1:35 p.m. Pereira, at 9-under, has a three-stroke lead over Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris.

8:02 a.m.: Randy and Kathy Alberty are waiting for the first group as they are seated a little right of and behind the par-3 No. 6 green, near the 7th tee, after leaving their Tahlequah home at 5:15 a.m. If Woods had been playing, they would have been following him, but instead chose this spot for a while. Randy said, "I'm pulling for JT (Justin Thomas) and Bubba Watson, I think they have a chance (they are seven shots behind). This is the Albertys' second trip to Southern Hills this week as they also were at Wednesday's practice round. For Randy, this is his first major to watch since the 1994 PGA that included a special memory. "I was there with my dad and son, Chris, who was 7. Greg Norman gave my son a golf ball with a Shark emblem. He still has it."

For Kathy, this is her first tournament and she only came so her husband Randy "would have a partner" at the PGA after he couldn't find anyone else to make the trip with him. But it turns out that Kathy has "really enjoyed it." She adds, "I'm a sports person, I love basketball and football, but I'm not a golf person. It's so much different and more fun being here than watching on TV. Our next goal is to go to the Masters."

9 a.m.: Kevin Streelman sinks a 4-foot putt for his third birdie in the first five holes as he moves to plus-5.

9:08 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, the 2018 and '19 PGA champion, is on the practice green with several others while about 40 spectators watch. Most of them then follow Kopeka over to the driving range, where fans can look at the big video board that shows the flat carry and ball speed of each practice shot.

10:06 a.m.: Koepka, who begins at plus-4, has a disappointing start as he bogeys after missing a 16-foot par putt on No. 1.

10:25 a.m.: Brian Harman, who was the first player to tee off Saturday, gets to start more than 2 hours later for the final round. His makes a 31-foot putt for his third birdie for the first three holes and moves to 2-over.

10:26 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, who was added to the field when Bryson DeChambeau withdrew Wednesday, holes out a bunker shot from 71 feet away for a birdie on No. 6 that puts him at plus-6.

11 a.m.: The temperature has warmed up into the low 60s, but the wind is up to 12 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

11:13 a.m.: With the par-4 No. 17 playing at only 302 yards from the tee, Jon Rahm is going for the green. After shouting "Get lucky for once," the ball listens and stops only 8 feet, 6 inches away from the pin.

11:20 a.m.: Rahm taps in for birdie after missing his eagle putt. He is at 6-over overall, but 2-under for the day.

11:40 a.m.: Harman's wild front 9 ends with a tap-in birdie after nearly holing out a 109-yard shot from the rough. It's his fourth birdie and comes after bogeying four of the past five holes, leaving him at 5-over.

11:45 a.m.: Streelman gets up-and-down from the bunker for a par to finish off the day's best round so far, 3-under 67, that leaves him at 5-over 285 for the tournament.

12:13 p.m.: Midwest City's and OSU's Talor Gooch sinks an 11-foot birdie putt on No. 10 to move to 2-under for the day and 1-over on the tournament.

12:38 p.m.: Rory McIlroy rolls in a 26-foot putt on No. 4 for his third birdie of the day and has jumped up to a sixth-place tie at 3-under.

12:45 p.m.: Pereira, looking to win in his first PGA Championship, is on the driving range, along with Zalatoris.

12:55 p.m.: McIlroy makes a 5-foot birdie putt on No. 5 and is at 4-under for the round and tournament.

1:04 p.m.: Gooch sinks a 39-foot putt for birdie at 14 as he moves back to 1-under.

1:10 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, wearing some bright OSU orange, holes out from a bunker for a birdie-2 at the 11th and moves to plus-2.

1:20 p.m.: Luke List eagles after he comes within 2 feet, 11 inches of acing the par-4 17th. He is at plus-5.

1:39 p.m.: Standing up and eating at one of the tables left of the 18th fairway is a great place to have lunch. The fans there see Harold Varner III hook his drive in their vicinity but well beyond them and into the rough.

1:40 p.m.: Harman sinks an 8 1/2-foot putt for par at 18 to finish his 69 that leaves him at plus-4.

2:23 p.m.: After Pereira bogeys No. 3, Zalatoris birdies No. 4 to cut his deficit to one shot.

2:30 p.m.: Fitzpatrick birdies No. 4 to go to 6-under -- two out of the lead.

2:38 p.m.: Zalatoris birdies No. 5 to gain a share of the lead with Pereira at minus-8.

2:49 p.m.: Pereira regains the lead with a 3-foot birdie putt at No. 5 to go to 9-under while Zalatoris is in trouble at 6 after his tee shot goes wide right and long. Fourteen of the top 20 have birdied No. 5 in this round.

2:56 p.m.: Zalatoris scrambles for a bogey as he makes an 8-foot putt after taking an unplayable lie, dropping the ball into a crack on the cart path and chipping it on the green.

3:07 p.m.: On No. 18, Laurie Canter holes out from 98 yards in the fairway to finish a 74 and at 6-over.

3:55 p.m.: Pereira's second consecutive bogey at No. 8 drops him to 7-under and combined with birdies by Zalatoris and Cameron Young at No. 9, cuts Pereira's lead to one over them with Fitzpatrick at minus-5. Thomas has birdied 11 and 12 to go to 4-under.

4:19 p.m.: At this point in the third round, Watson was near the lead. Now, he's 1-over for the tournament and out of contention, but his fans remain enthusiastic as blasts a 310-yard drive down the 16th fairway is followed by shouts of "Bubba."

4:25 p.m.: Four consecutive pars have enabled Young to pull into a tie for the lead through 13 holes with Pereira, who bogeyed 12. Zalatoris is one back at minus-5.

4:29 p.m.: Thomas looks in disbelief after narrowly missing a 9-foot birdie putt on 15.

4:36 p.m.: Pereira suddenly has a two-shot lead at 7-under as he birdies 13 and Young bogeys 14 to drop into a second-place tie with Zalatoris.

4:47 p.m.: Pereira bogeys 14 while at 15, Young and Zalatoris miss birdie putts that would have tied for the lead.

4:56 p.m.: At 15, Fitzpatrick chips in from 79 feet away in the rough for a to give himself a chance at 4-under while Pereira misses a birdie putt. At 17, Thomas gets up-and-down from a green-side bunker for a birdie that brings him to minus-5 -- one shot behind.

5 p.m.: Numerous spectators on 17 leave their spots near the green as they scramble to the concessions after they hear workers shout, "Last call" for beer.

5:02 p.m.: Zalatoris three-putts for a bogey on No. 16 while Young three-putts for a double bogey.

5:16 p.m.: Thomas misses a 13 1/2-foot birdie putt and pars 18 to post a 67. He is 5-under -- one behind Pereira.

5:21 p.m.: Zalatoris sinks an 8-foot birdie putt at 17 to get to 5-under. Young also birdies and is at 4-under.

5:31 p.m.: A fan leaving 17th green shouts, "The door is still open" after Pereira misses a 12 1/2-foot birdie putt that would have given him a 2-shot lead going into 18.

5:34 p.m.: On 18, disaster strikes for Pereira as his tee shot slides right and into the water.

5:36 p.m.: Zalatoris sinks an 8-foot par putt on No. 18 for a 71 and joins Thomas at 5-under. A three-hole playoff seems likely, the only question is whether Pereira will be able to join them in it.

5:48 p.m.: CBS' "60 Minutes" will have to wait. There's going to be a two-man playoff between Thomas and Zalatoris as Pereira taps for a double bogey-6 that leaves him at 4-under after a 75.

6:08 p.m.: On the first playoff hole -- the 13th -- Thomas sinks a 6-foot birdie putt after Zalatoris makes an 8-footer for birdie.

6:21 p.m.: On 17, the second playoff hole, Thomas drives the green and takes a one-shot lead as he makes a 3-foot birdie putt after Zalatoris missed a 7-footer for birdie.

6:35 p.m.: Thomas taps in for par on No. 18 to clinch his second PGA Championship title.

6:43 p.m.: On the 18th green, Thomas is introduced as the champion and raises the Wanamaker Trophy.

Many in the crowd stay for the ceremony and hear Thomas say, "It was a bizarre day," and "It was a special week."

7:34 p.m.: Thomas enters the interview area and one of the questions is about Southern Hills.

"I think it's a great championship venue," Thomas said.

