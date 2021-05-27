`Round the clock at the Senior PGA: Afternoon storm reminiscent of 2001 U.S. Open

6:58 a.m.: With the start of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship just a few minutes away, one of the first spectators to arrive at Southern Hills is Gordon Goodkey, who is visiting from his home in Canada’s capital, Ottawa.

So why is Goodkey at the tournament so early? “I’m here in Tulsa for another reason, but I had a couple hours and I wanted to walk the course,” he said. Goodkey, who said his handicap ranges from 1-3, was looking forward to watching his fellow Canadian, Mike Weir.

7:10 a.m.: Under mostly cloudy skies on a 73-degree morning and with a south wind of 13 mph to his back, Micah Rudosky, a club pro from Colorado, is introduced to hit the tournament’s first shot, which is a perfect drive 300 yards down the middle of the No. 1 fairway. There are about 40-to-50 people watching at No. 1, although many of those are tournament volunteers. Players also are being sent off the No. 10 tee, starting five minutes later.

7:33 a.m.: Former Oklahoma State golfer Bob May, who is known primarily to golf fans for his duel that he lost with Tiger Woods in the 2000 PGA Championship playoff, starts his round with a sand save on No. 1.