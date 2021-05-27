`Round the clock: Afternoon storm reminiscent of 2001 U.S. Open

6:58 a.m.: With the start of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship just a few minutes away, one of the first spectators to arrive at Southern Hills is Gordon Goodkey, who is visiting from his home in Canada's capital, Ottawa.
So why is Goodkey at the tournament so early? "I'm here in Tulsa for another reason, but I had a couple hours and I wanted to walk the course," he said. Goodkey, who said his handicap ranges from 1-3, was looking forward to watching his fellow Canadian, Mike Weir.
7:10 a.m.: Under mostly cloudy skies on a 73-degree morning and with a south wind of 13 mph to his back, Micah Rudosky, a club pro from Colorado, is introduced to hit the tournament's first shot, which is a perfect drive 300 yards down the middle of the No. 1 fairway. There are about 40-to-50 people watching at No. 1, although many of those are tournament volunteers. Players also are being sent off the No. 10 tee, starting five minutes later.
7:33 a.m.: Former Oklahoma State golfer Bob May, who is known primarily to golf fans for his duel that he lost with Tiger Woods in the 2000 PGA Championship playoff, starts his round with a sand save on No. 1.
8:35 a.m.: Wes Short Jr., who has a Folds of Honor bag, sinks an 8-foot putt for his second consecutive birdie and after four holes he is at 1-under — in an 11-way tie for the lead.
8:48 a.m.: A few rain drops fall for the first time during the round as Robert Karlsson sinks a birdie putt on No. 4 to take the lead at 2-under.
9:20 a.m.: On No. 5, Alex Cejka, who picked up his first PGA Tour Champions win earlier this month, takes the lead at 3-under with his third consecutive birdie.
9:40 a.m.: Perhaps Goodkey's presence at Southern Hills has been good luck for Weir, who has birdied three in a row and is tied for the lead at 3-under after making a 15-footer on No. 6.
10:13 a.m.: "Weather warning" is displayed on the scoreboards although the sun is making occasional appearances and it doesn't appear a storm is imminent.
10:57 a.m.: "Weather warning" is taken off the scoreboards.
11 a.m.: There's a three-way tie for the lead at 2-under between Cejka, Weir and Markus Brier.
11:05 a.m.: A roar erupts at the par-4 18th as former OSU golfer Scott Verplank chips in for a birdie after being 20 yards short of the green. "Just trying to get it up on the top and it took a couple bounces and I heard the pin clink and it went in," Verplank said after the round. Verplank, who started on No. 10, makes the turn at 1-under.
11:48 a.m.: On the par-5 13th, after watching David Toms roll in an eagle putt, Weir birdies to regain the lead at 4-under, one shot ahead of Miguel Angel Jimenez.
12:33 p.m.: Brett Quigley didn't have much success in his two previous majors at Southern Hills as he missed the cut at the 2001 U.S. Open and finished tied for 62nd at the 2007 PGA Championship. But today has gone better as he taps in for par at 18 to finish with a 1-under 69.
12:36 p.m.: It's getting sunny, but on No. 16, Weir picks up his second bogey in a row and falls one behind Cejka, who is 3-under.
12:53 p.m.: Jimenez taps in for par on No. 18 and finishes with a 2-under 68. His gallery was the largest of the day as he was paired with fan favorite John Daly and Scott McCarron.
1 p.m.: Cejka finishes with a par on 18 to post a 3-under 67 and takes a 1-stroke lead into the clubhouse.
1:04 p.m.: Verplank sinks a long birdie putt on No. 7 to get back to plus-2 as he recovers from a double-bogey 7 on No. 5.
1:14 p.m.: Weir sinks a 5-footer to par No. 18 and join Jimenez in the clubhouse at 2-under — one behind Cejka.
1:45 p.m.: With Daly's round over and the expectation of storms later in the day, the number of spectators has diminished in the past hour but there are more umbrellas in view.
2:17 p.m.: Radar indicates storms are 50 miles west of the course.
2:30 p.m.: The tournament's weather report forecasts that severe thunderstorms are likely by 4 p.m.
2:55 p.m.: "Weather warning" has returned to the scoreboards.
3:05 p.m.: Consecutive birdies on 13 and 14 have lifted Steve Stricker into a tie with Cejka for the lead at 3-under. Cejka beat Stricker in a playoff at the most recent senior major, the Regions Tradition. Stricker started on No. 10.
3:13 p.m.: It's getting real dark as the storm clouds are getting closer. Colin Montgomerie, the 2014 Senior U.S. Open winner at Oak Tree National in Edmond, needs a spark and maybe making a 15-foot birdie putt on No. 17 will provide it as he moves to 3-over through eight holes.
3:36 p.m.: Stricker taps in for par at No. 16 and remains at 3-under.
3:48 p.m.: Due to the weather, the horn blows suspending play. When play resumes, Stricker. along with playing partners Retief Goosen and Ernie Els, all will have makeable birdie putts on No. 17. A security guard behind the 17th green instructs, "Ladies and gentlemen, please make your way to your vehicles." The scoreboards show, "Play suspended. Seek shelter immediately."
3:52 p.m.: As the golfers make their way back to the clubhouse, thunder can be heard for the first time.
4 p.m.: This stoppage in play feels very similar to the 2001 U.S. Open's first round at Southern Hills. The '01 suspension occurred due to a storm at 3:39 p.m. with Goosen, who wound up winning the tournament, also on his eighth hole of the day. Goosen was 3-under in '01 and 1-under today. The clubhouse leader in '01 was a senior — 56-year-old Hale Irwin, who shot a 3-under 67 — just as today's leader in the clubhouse did, Cejka.
5:58 p.m.: With the rain pouring, it's announced that the first round will resume at 7:15 a.m. Friday for the 78 players who had not finished.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World