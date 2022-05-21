`Round the clock: Action warms up Saturday after stormy, cold start; Local club pro fills void

A timeline from the PGA Championship’s third round Saturday at Southern Hills. It will be updated throughout the day.

5:30 a.m.: It's looking doubtful the third round will start on time in 90 minutes as the forecast thunderstorm has arrived.

6 a.m.: Tournament officials announce that the round's start has been pushed back 37 minutes to 7:37 a.m. However, enough room had been built into the original schedule that the final six groups will tee off on time.

6:30 a.m.: Under normal circumstances, there would be 10-to-12 golfers by now on the driving range, which remains empty.

7:35 a.m.: With a temperature of 57 degrees and a north wind of 9 mph under gray skies, it feels more like the British Open than the PGA Championship. It's actually very reminiscent of the 1996 Tour Championship's rain-delayed final round at Southern Hills -- that was played in late October.

7:37 a.m.: The first group is introduced. Brian Harman, who will hit the first shot, hit one of the last in the second round only 12 hours earlier when he had to get up and down from 79 feet to make the cut. Harman opens with a 287-yard drive into the fairway. Because the an odd-numbered of players made the cut and the groups are twosomes, he will have a marker as his playing partner, local club pro Tracy Phillips, who receives an enthusiastic ovation from his fans in the grandstand. There are more fans than usual for the start of a third round as Tiger Woods is due to tee off in about 90 minutes. Second-round leader Will Zalatoris's tee time is slightly more than six hours away.

7:45 a.m.: Tulsa residents Seth Hildebrant and Maury Ross are enjoying the opportunity to watch the first groups tee off despite the conditions. "I want to experience the whole thing," Ross said. "I'm not an avid golf fan, but how do you pass up an opportunity like this." This is Ross's first day at the tournament while Hildebrant attended Thursday. The weather didn't discourage or surprise them. "It's Oklahoma in May," Ross said. "I'll take this over hot and steamy."

Ross is picking Rory McIlroy, who starts the day tied for fifth, to win although he still holds out hope for a Woods comeback and added, "You can 't discount Bubba (Watson). Hildebrant, who saw in person the infamous 72nd hole of the 2001 U.S. Open at Southern Hills, is picking Justin Thomas, who is in third -- three shots behind Zalatoris. "I watched Justin on Thursday and he looks dialed in," Hildebrant said.

8 a.m.: None of the 20 club professionals who started the tournament made the 36-hole cut. But Matthew Borchert from Winter Haven, Florida, posted the best score of the 20 at 7-over and was receives a crystal bowl in a ceremony with PGA president Jim Richerson.

8:15 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama sinks a 45-foot birdie putt on No. 1.

9:05 a.m.: Harman holes out a bunker shot from 93 feet on No. 8.

9:08 a.m.: From 35 feet on No. 1, Woods shockingly is 13 feet short on a 35-foot birdie putt.

9:10 a.m.: Woods, however, makes the long par putt, as his fans roar.

9:23 a.m.: Light rain returns, adding to the British Open-type conditions.

10:25 a.m.: Woods' tee shot on No. 6 goes into the water and he winds up with a triple-bogey 6.

10:37 a.m.: Laurie Canter, in his first U.S. major and third overall at age 32, taps in for birdie after nearly holes his third shot from 131 yards out on No. 5. He moves to 1-over after his third birdie of the morning.

10:58 a.m.: Harman narrowly misses holing another bunker shot on 17.

11:08 a.m.: Harman and Phillips set a good pace of play as they finish in 3 1/2 hours. Harman posts a 71 and is at 5-over for 54 holes. Phillips shot a 75.

11:34 a.m.: Webb Simpson holes out his third shot from the fairway for an eagle-3 at No. 13.

11:45 a.m.: Simpson sinks a 21-foot birdie putt on 14 and is at 4-under for the day and even for the tournament.

12:20 p.m.: On No, 15, Woods rolls in a 37-foot putt for his first birdie of the day. He needs to par-in to break 80.

12:42 p.m.: At the media center, it's announced that Woods won't be available after the round for all the media, just a pool reporter.

12:47 p.m.: Kramer Hickok's first two tries to escape the 12th green's right bunker are unsuccessful. But he holes out on the third attempt for a bogey-5.

12:52 p.m.: Denny McCarthy, the last player to make the field when he was added as Bryson DeChambeau's replacement upon his withdrawal Wednesday afternoon, moves to 1-over for the tournament as he sinks a 63-foot birdie putt on No. 8.

1 p.m.: Simpson pars No. 18 to post a 65 and finishes 54 holes at 1-under.

1:07 p.m.: Woods sinks a 4-foot par putt on 18 to finish with a 79 and is at 12-over overall.

