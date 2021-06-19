Remaining 2022 PGA Championship tickets to be released Monday

Sunday is the deadline to register for tickets for the 2022 PGA Championship, which will be played at Southern Hills Country Club on May 16-22.
Those who attended last month's KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, won by Alex Čejka, had priority access starting last week to tickets for next year's PGA Championship.
For those who register at pgachampionship.com/attend/2022/tickets, remaining tickets will be released starting Monday. Tickets will be sold exclusively through an online registration process.
Registration doesn't guarantee an opportunity to purchase tickets and registrants aren't obligated to buy them. Inventory depends on the time of registration and ticket availability.
