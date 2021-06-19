 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Remaining 2022 PGA Championship tickets to be released Monday
0 Comments

Remaining 2022 PGA Championship tickets to be released Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday is the deadline to register for tickets for the 2022 PGA Championship, which will be played at Southern Hills Country Club on May 16-22.

Those who attended last month's KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, won by Alex Čejka, had priority access starting last week to tickets for next year's PGA Championship.

For those who register at pgachampionship.com/attend/2022/tickets, remaining tickets will be released starting Monday. Tickets will be sold exclusively through an online registration process.

Registration doesn't guarantee an opportunity to purchase tickets and registrants aren't obligated to buy them. Inventory depends on the time of registration and ticket availability.

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News