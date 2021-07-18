Remaining 2022 PGA Championship tickets on sale Monday

All remaining tickets to the 2022 PGA Championship, to be played May 16-22 at Southern Hills Country Club, will go on sale to the general public starting Monday.

With sales from pre-registration closed, those interested in attending the first PGA Championship at Southern Hills since 2007 can purchase remaining inventory at PGAChampionship.com.

Tickets will be sold exclusively online. Because of high interest and select championship rounds already sold out, all ticket types are not guaranteed when the public sale goes live. Prices start as low as $25 for the Monday practice round.

All U.S. active duty, military retirees, active reserve, National Guard, Department of Defense civilians and their accompanying spouses are eligible to receive complimentary daily grounds tickets. Each ticketed adult can bring up to four juniors age 17 and younger onto the grounds for free each day.

A limited number of volunteer positions remain available within the PGA Shops, a large, climate-controlled merchandise pavilion on site. Volunteers must complete at least four shifts of four hours each and can attend the event during unscheduled times.

Founded in 1936, Southern Hills has hosted eight major championships, including four PGA Championships, making it the PGA’s most frequent venue.