Remaining 2022 PGA Championship tickets on sale Monday
2022 PGA Championship

Remaining 2022 PGA Championship tickets on sale Monday

Senior PGA Day 4

Fans watch K.J Choi play the 18th hole during the final day of the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club May 30.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

All remaining tickets to the 2022 PGA Championship, to be played May 16-22 at Southern Hills Country Club, will go on sale to the general public starting Monday.

With sales from pre-registration closed, those interested in attending the first PGA Championship at Southern Hills since 2007 can purchase remaining inventory at PGAChampionship.com.

Tickets will be sold exclusively online. Because of high interest and select championship rounds already sold out, all ticket types are not guaranteed when the public sale goes live. Prices start as low as $25 for the Monday practice round.

All U.S. active duty, military retirees, active reserve, National Guard, Department of Defense civilians and their accompanying spouses are eligible to receive complimentary daily grounds tickets. Each ticketed adult can bring up to four juniors age 17 and younger onto the grounds for free each day.

A limited number of volunteer positions remain available within the PGA Shops, a large, climate-controlled merchandise pavilion on site. Volunteers must complete at least four shifts of four hours each and can attend the event during unscheduled times.

Founded in 1936, Southern Hills has hosted eight major championships, including four PGA Championships, making it the PGA’s most frequent venue.

In addition to Tiger Woods’ victory in 2007, Southern Hills also hosted the 1958 U.S. Open (won by Tommy Bolt), 1970 PGA Championship (Dave Stockton), 1977 U.S. Open (Hubert Green), 1982 PGA Championship (Raymond Floyd), 1994 PGA Championship (Nick Price), 2001 U.S. Open (Retief Goosen) and the 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (Alex Cejka).

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com



Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

