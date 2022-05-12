PGA Shops at Southern Hills open to the public Friday-Sunday

The 50,000-square-foot PGA Shops will be open to the public ahead of next week's PGA Championship.

The shops at Southern Hills Country Club are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Parking is free at the Mabee Center.

No ticket is necessary. Fans also can take a free photo with the Wanamaker Trophy.

The shops, which have 50 registers, will be accessible for those with tickets during the practice rounds Monday-Wednesday and the tournament Thursday-Sunday.

An estimated 20 hats will be sold every minute during the PGA Championship week.

— Kelly Hines Tulsa World

